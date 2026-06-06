Results Score Durham vs Northamptonshire T20 T20 Blast 06.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|McKinney Ben Stewartbatsman
|33
|19
|5
|1
|173.68
|Rhodes Willall rounder
|31
|33
|1
|0
|93.94
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Sanderson Benbowler
|4
|0
|26
|2
|6.5
|0
|0
|Willey Davidall rounder
|4
|0
|31
|1
|7.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.1
.
Good length, pitching outside off. Minto gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive
18.6
2
Good length, pitching outside off. Minto gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive
18.2
4
And another! Full toss, pitching outside off. Minto moves onto the back foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.