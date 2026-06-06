Results Score Durham vs Northamptonshire T20 T20 Blast 06.06.2026

T20

Riverside Ground

DUR
DUR

138

NOR
NOR

145

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
McKinney Ben Stewartbatsman331951173.68
Rhodes Willall rounder31331093.94
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Sanderson Benbowler402626.500
Willey Davidall rounder403117.7500

Latest Highlights

19.1
.

Good length, pitching outside off. Minto gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

18.6
2

Good length, pitching outside off. Minto gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

18.2
4

And another! Full toss, pitching outside off. Minto moves onto the back foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

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