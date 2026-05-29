16.2 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Bess, pitching outside off. Potts moves onto the back foot and edges for 1 run behind point on the off side. He is then run out at the bowler's end, after some tidy fielding by Hasan Ali.

16.1 . Good line and length. Potts goes back and eases a poor drive down the ground.

15.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Parkinson gets forward and plays a poor sweep back behind square.

15.5 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Parkinson moves onto the front foot and plays a sloppy flick

15.2 6 Good length, outside off stump once again. Potts gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

14.5 . On a good line and length from Bess. Parkinson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Parkinson goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot. Yorkshire appeal, but the umpire says not out.

13.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Chohan, pitching on a good line once again. Potts moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

13.2 1 Good line and length once again. Parkinson moves onto the back foot and drives poorly on the leg side for a single run.

13.1 W OUT! Chohan traps Sowter on the crease! On a good line and length. Sowter gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance. Yorkshire appeal, the umpire agrees, and Sowter has to depart

12.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Potts moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily down the ground.

12.4 1 On a good line and length once again. Sowter pushes forward and plays a poor flick behind square for a run.

12.2 . Good length from Bess, pitching outside off stump once more. Sowter goes back but misses while trying a cut

12.1 W OUT! Bowled. Good length, pitching outside off again. Aldridge gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick, the stumps are disturbed, and Aldridge has to go

11.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Potts rocks back and punches a wild drive down the ground.

11.5 W OUT! Ali breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Raine pushes forward and drives averagely, and is caught down the ground.

11.1 . Good line and length from Ali but angled across the batter. Raine moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep

10.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Raine rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

10.5 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Bess. Rhodes goes back and eases a mediocre drive, and is caught by Tye down the ground.

10.4 . Good line and length from Bess. Rhodes moves onto the back foot and drives poorly

10.3 2 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Rhodes gets on the front foot and sweeps sloppily behind square for two runs.

9.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rhodes gets forward and inside edges for a single run.

9.5 1 Good length, outside off once more. Aldridge gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

9.4 W OUT! Ali gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Bedingham gets on the back foot and punches a sloppy drive, and is caught down the ground.

9.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Bedingham goes back and drives sloppily

9.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Bedingham gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

8.5 1 On a good line and length once more. Rhodes gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

8.4 1 Short of a length, on line once again. Bedingham moves onto the back foot and punches a mediocre drive down the ground for a single run.

8.3 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Bedingham gets on the front foot and drives averagely behind point on the off side.

8.1 2 Full toss, on a good line. Rhodes gets forward and paddles behind square for a couple of runs.

7.6 1 Good length from Ali, outside off stump. Rhodes goes back and flicks shakily for one run.

7.5 . Short of a length, on a good line again. Rhodes rocks back and punches a poor drive down the ground.

7.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bedingham gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for two runs.

6.5 . Good length from Chohan, pitching outside off. Bedingham rocks back and slices a poor cut

6.2 . On a good line and length from Chohan once more. Rhodes rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to defend. Yorkshire appeal, but Rhodes is given not out.

6.1 1 Full, on a good line again. Bedingham gets forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

5.6 . 0 runs

5.5 W OUT! Hasan Ali breaks through! Good line and length. Ackermann gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick, the ball gets through, and Ackermann is bowled

5.4 . Good line and length. Ackermann moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick

5.3 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angled across Bedingham. He pushes forward and plays a mediocre flick for a single run.

5.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Bedingham moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

5.1 1 Back of a length, on line again. Ackermann goes back and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

4.6 1 Back of a length, on line. Ackermann rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

4.4 4 And again! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bedingham gets on the back foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

4.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Bedingham gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.

4.2 1 Back of a length from Tye, pitching outside off. Ackermann goes back and cuts for a run.

4.1 1 Back of a length from Tye, on line once again. Bedingham goes back and flicks poorly for a single run down the ground.

3.6 1 Good line and length. Bedingham pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

3.4 1 Good line and length from Faheem Ashraf. Bedingham rocks back and plays a wild flick for a run.

3.3 W OUT! Run out. Length ball, outside off. OG Robinson gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive. He is then run out.

3.2 . Short of a length, on a good line once more. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and punches a shaky drive

3.1 1 On a good line and length again. Bedingham pushes forward and pulls for a run.

2.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. OG Robinson gets on the back foot and flicks averagely

2.5 1 Good line and length once again. Bedingham goes back and plays a flick for a run.

2.4 2 On a good line and length. Bedingham moves onto the front foot and pulls for 2 runs.

2.3 1 Full toss, outside off stump once again. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily for one run on the off side.

2.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Bedingham gets forward and drives sloppily for 1 run through the off side field.

2.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Tye. Bedingham gets on the back foot and eases a drive for four runs.

1.6 W OUT! Faheem Ashraf gets the wicket! Short of a length, on line. Lees moves onto the back foot and drives shakily, and is caught down the ground.

1.5 2 Short of a length, outside off. Lees goes back and drives averagely on the off side for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded.

1.4 . Short of a length, on a good line. Lees goes back and guides a shaky leg glance

1.3 . Back of a length, on line. Lees gets on the back foot and plays a wild flick

1.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Bedingham goes back and pulls shakily for one run.

1.1 . Good length from Faheem Ashraf, outside off. Bedingham moves onto the front foot and drives averagely

0.6 1 Good line and length once more. Bedingham gets forward and flicks for a single run.

0.5 W OUT! Hasan Ali breaks through! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. G Clark goes back and plays a wild pull, and is caught by Revis

0.3 2 On a good line and length but angled across G Clark. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick behind square.

0.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. G Clark pushes forward and drives through the off side field for four runs.

0.1 . On a good length, outside off. G Clark pushes forward and drives shakily

19.6 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length from Potts. Bess rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Bess has to depart

19.5 W OUT! Potts breaks through! Back of a length, on line again. Revis moves onto the back foot and plays a pull, but is caught by G Clark back behind square.

19.5 2w Wide. Back of a length, on a good line but angled sharply across Tye. He gets forward and swings and misses while attempting to play a flick, but the ball beats OG Robinson and runs away for a couple of wides.

19.4 1 Back of a length from Potts, on line again. Revis pulls shakily down the ground for 1 run.

19.3 2 Good line and length from Potts again. Revis moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs.

19.2 1lb On a good line and length from Potts once again. Tye moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive, resulting in one leg bye.

19.1 . Good line and length. Tye moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

18.6 4 And another! Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Revis gets forward and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.

18.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Revis gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.

18.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Revis pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

18.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Revis rocks back and drives through the leg side field for six runs.

18.2 2 Good length from Raine, pitching outside off stump once again. Revis gets on the back foot and eases a wild drive for two runs on the off side.

18.1 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off stump. Hasan Ali moves onto the front foot and punches a mediocre drive, and is caught by Sowter on the off side.

17.6 . Back of a length from Aldridge, on a good line again. Tye moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick

17.5 . Back of a length from Aldridge, on line. Tye gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

17.4 1 Back of a length from Aldridge, pitching near leg stump. Hasan Ali gets on the back foot and guides a poor glance for 1 run behind point.

17.3 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Hasan Ali moves onto the back foot and pulls for 2 runs.

17.2 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf gets on the back foot and drives poorly, and is caught down the ground.

17.1 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Faheem Ashraf rocks back and eases a mediocre drive on the on side for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded.

16.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Tye rocks back but swings and misses while trying a pull

16.5 W OUT! Raine gets one through! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Wharton rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a reverse sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Wharton has to depart

16.4 4 And again! Yorker, on line. Wharton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

16.3 4 And another! Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across Wharton. He pushes forward and paddles back behind square for four runs.

16.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Raine. Wharton gets on the front foot and plays a paddle back behind square for 4 runs.

16.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Faheem Ashraf gets on the front foot and plays a poor flick for a run.

15.6 4 FOUR! Wharton brings up his fifty with a boundary! Good line and length from Sowter again. Wharton gets forward and drives for four runs down the ground.

15.5 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Wharton gets on the front foot and drives straight down the ground for 6 runs.

15.4 1 Back of a length, on line once again. Faheem Ashraf goes back and cuts sloppily for a run.

15.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across Wharton. He rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run.

15.2 1 On a good line and length from Sowter again. Faheem Ashraf pushes forward and drives averagely for a run.

15.1 . Good line and length once again. Faheem Ashraf rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut

14.6 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Wharton moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

14.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Wharton moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

14.4 1 Back of a length from Aldridge, on line. Faheem Ashraf rocks back and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

14.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Faheem Ashraf pushes forward and punches a drive through point on the off side for 4 runs.

14.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf rocks back and punches a bad drive down the ground.

14.1 W OUT! Aldridge breaks through! Good line and length once more. Ali gets forward and drives averagely, and is caught by Lees on the off side.

13.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Wharton goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

13.5 1 Good line and length from Sowter. Ali gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

13.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Ali goes back and eases a wild drive through point on the off side.

13.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Wharton moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

13.2 2 On a good line and length once more. Wharton rocks back and punches a drive for two runs on the off side.

13.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Ali gets on the back foot and inside edges for a single run back behind square.

12.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Wharton moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily

12.5 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Wharton gets forward and sweeps poorly back behind square.

12.4 1 Good line and length from Raine. Ali pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

12.3 . On a good line and length from Raine. Ali goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a late cut

12.2 . On a good line and length from Raine once more. Ali pushes forward and eases a bad drive

12.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Wharton moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

11.6 W OUT! Aldridge breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre pull, and is caught by Potts

11.5 1 Back of a length from Aldridge, outside off. Wharton rocks back and switch hits sloppily for 1 run behind point.

11.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Bairstow pushes forward and plays a poor paddle back behind point for a single run.

11.3 1 Good line and length. Wharton gets on the front foot and drives averagely for a run through the on side field.

11.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Aldridge, outside off stump. Wharton rocks back and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

11.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Bairstow gets on the front foot and edges for a single run on the on side.

10.6 1 Good line and length once more. Bairstow pushes forward and leg glances for a single run.

10.5 1 Good line and length again. Wharton moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

10.4 1 On a good line and length. Bairstow gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

10.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Bairstow goes back and slices a late cut back behind point for four runs.

10.2 1 Good line and length. Wharton gets forward and plays a shaky reverse sweep for a run.

10.1 1 On a good line and length from Parkinson again. Bairstow pushes forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for 1 run.

9.6 1 On a good line and length. Bairstow goes back and plays a late cut for a run back behind point.

9.5 6 And another! On a good length, outside off stump. Bairstow gets on the back foot and drives for a half dozen runs through the off side field.

9.4 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a half dozen runs.

9.3 1 On a good line and length. Wharton goes back and eases a sloppy drive for a run on the leg side.

9.2 . Full toss, outside off stump. Wharton pushes forward and drives

9.1 1 On a good line and length from Sowter again. Bairstow goes back and drives for one run.

8.6 1 On a good line and length. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

8.5 1 On a good line and length once again. Wharton gets on the back foot and paddles back behind square for one run.

8.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and defends down the ground for 1 run.

8.3 1 Back of a length from Aldridge, on a good line. Wharton rocks back and drives down the ground for 1 run.

8.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Bairstow gets forward and flicks back behind square for one run.

8.1 1 Good length from Aldridge, outside off stump. Wharton moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

7.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Wharton moves onto the back foot and drives through the leg side field for a run.

7.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Bairstow rocks back and punches a bad drive for a single run.

7.4 1 On a good line and length once again. Wharton moves onto the front foot and edges for a run back behind square.

7.3 1 On a good line and length once again. Bairstow pushes forward and reverse sweeps shakily behind point for one run.

7.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky reverse sweep

7.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and plays a wild cut back through point.

6.6 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Wharton gets on the back foot and drives through point on the off side for two runs.

6.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Wharton goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

6.4 1 Good line and length from Raine again. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.

6.3 . Back of a length from Raine, on line once again. Bairstow goes back and tucks a mediocre glance back behind point.

6.2 1 Good line and length from Raine again. Wharton gets on the back foot and eases a sloppy drive for one run.

6.1 1 On a good line and length. Bairstow gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for a run.

6.1 1 Good length from Raine, outside off but angling across. Bairstow gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick

5.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow pushes forward and eases a sloppy drive for one run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line once more. Bairstow rocks back and pulls averagely for 4 runs behind square.

5.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Wharton pushes forward and flicks for 1 run behind square.

5.3 1 Back of a length from Potts, pitching on a good line. Bairstow gets on the front foot and drives averagely through the leg side field for a run.

5.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Wharton pushes forward and glances behind point on the off side for 1 run.

5.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Bairstow goes back and pulls for a run.

4.6 2 Good line and length from Parkinson. Wharton pushes forward and drives down the ground for two runs.

4.5 1b Good length from Parkinson, on leg stump once again. Bairstow moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a reverse sweep, and the ball runs away for a single bye.

4.4 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Bairstow. He moves onto the front foot and punches a shaky drive through the off side.

4.3 1 Good line and length from Parkinson but angled across the batter. Wharton gets on the front foot and flicks averagely for a single run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Wharton moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for four runs.

4.1 . On a good line and length. Wharton pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a reverse sweep

3.6 1 Good length from Potts, pitching outside off stump. Wharton pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

3.5 . Short of a length, on line. Wharton gets on the front foot and defends shakily

3.4 1 Good length from Potts, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow pushes forward and drives sloppily for 1 run on the leg side.

3.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and flicks averagely

3.2 1 Back of a length from Potts, on line. Wharton gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a run.

3.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Wharton moves onto the back foot and leg glances

2.6 . Good line and length from Parkinson once more. Bairstow pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 1 Good line and length. Wharton gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

2.4 W OUT! Parkinson gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Parkinson once more. Luxton gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick, the ball gets through, and Luxton is bowled

2.3 . Good line and length from Parkinson. Luxton gets on the front foot and defends poorly

2.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Bairstow pushes forward and drives poorly for a single run.

2.1 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Bairstow pushes forward but misses while trying to play a reverse sweep. Durham appeal, but the umpire says not out.

1.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 1 run back behind point.

1.5 . Good length from Potts, outside off stump once more. Bairstow gets on the front foot and glances for a run behind point.

1.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Luxton rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run.

1.3 W OUT! Potts gets the wicket! Good length from Potts, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Lyth goes back and eases a sloppy drive, and is caught by Aldridge

1.3 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line.

1.2 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Lyth goes back and eases a drive through the off side.

1.1 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Lyth gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

0.6 1 Back of a length from Parkinson, pitching outside off stump. Lyth gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

0.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Lyth rocks back and cuts sloppily

0.4 1 Good line and length from Parkinson. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

0.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Bairstow gets on the back foot and drives shakily behind point.

0.2 2 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Bairstow. He gets forward and outside edges behind point for two runs.