Squads Durham vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Clark Graham
batsman
Lyth Adam
batsman
Lees Alex
batsman
Luxton William
batsman
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Revis Matthew L
batsman
Raine Ben
all rounder
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Ashraf Faheem
all rounder
Robinson Oliver
wicket keeper
Bess Dom
bowler
Rhodes Will
all rounder
Wharton James Henry
batsman
Aldridge Kasey
all rounder
Ali Moeen
all rounder
Potts Matty
bowler
Tye Andrew
bowler
Sowter Nathan
bowler
Chohan Jafer
all rounder
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Ali Hasan
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Drissell George
bowler
Cliff Benjamin Michael
bowler
Kohli Virat
batsman
Hill George
all rounder
Minto James
no information yet
Milnes Matt
bowler
Mustard Haydon Samuel
no information yet
Moriarty Daniel
bowler
Robinson Luke
no information yet
Vagadia Yash
all rounder