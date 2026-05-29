Squads Durham vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

County Ground

DUR
DUR

93

YOR
YOR

151

Playing

DUR
DUR
YOR
YOR
First TeamSecond Team
Lyth Adam

batsman

Lees Alex

batsman

Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Raine Ben

all rounder

Bairstow Jonny

wicket keeper

Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Ashraf Faheem

all rounder

Robinson Oliver

wicket keeper

Bess Dom

bowler

Rhodes Will

all rounder

Aldridge Kasey

all rounder

Ali Moeen

all rounder

Chohan Jafer

all rounder

Ali Hasan

bowler

Bench

DUR
DUR
YOR
YOR
First TeamSecond Team
Hill George

all rounder

Minto James

no information yet

Mustard Haydon Samuel

no information yet

Robinson Luke

no information yet

Vagadia Yash

all rounder