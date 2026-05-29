Match details Durham vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

County Ground

DUR
DUR

93

YOR
YOR

151

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Durham won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 29, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersClark Graham, Lees Alex, Bedingham David, Raine Ben, Ackermann Colin, Robinson Oliver, Rhodes Will, Aldridge Kasey, Potts Matty, Sowter Nathan, Parkinson Callum
BenchDrissell George, Kohli Virat, Minto James, Mustard Haydon Samuel, Robinson Luke

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersLyth Adam, Luxton William, Revis Matthew L, Bairstow Jonny, Ashraf Faheem, Bess Dom, Wharton James Henry, Ali Moeen, Tye Andrew, Chohan Jafer, Ali Hasan, Bean Finlay
BenchCliff Benjamin Michael, Hill George, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan

Venue Guide

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