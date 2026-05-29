Results Score Durham vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

County Ground

DUR
DUR

93

YOR
YOR

151

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Bedingham Davidwicket keeper412950141.38
Potts Mattybowler191321146.15
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Chohan Jaferall rounder402716.7500
Bess Dombowler3.201323.900

Latest Highlights

16.2
W

OUT! Run out. Good length from Bess, pitching outside off. Potts moves onto the back foot and edges for 1 run behind point on the off side. He is then run out at the bowler's end, after some tidy fielding by Hasan Ali.

16.1
.

Good line and length. Potts goes back and eases a poor drive down the ground.

15.6
.

Good length, pitching outside off stump. Parkinson gets forward and plays a poor sweep back behind square.

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