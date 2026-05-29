Results Score Durham vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bedingham Davidwicket keeper
|41
|29
|5
|0
|141.38
|Potts Mattybowler
|19
|13
|2
|1
|146.15
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Chohan Jaferall rounder
|4
|0
|27
|1
|6.75
|0
|0
|Bess Dombowler
|3.2
|0
|13
|2
|3.9
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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16.2
W
OUT! Run out. Good length from Bess, pitching outside off. Potts moves onto the back foot and edges for 1 run behind point on the off side. He is then run out at the bowler's end, after some tidy fielding by Hasan Ali.
16.1
.
Good line and length. Potts goes back and eases a poor drive down the ground.
15.6
.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Parkinson gets forward and plays a poor sweep back behind square.