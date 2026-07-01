19.6 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Z Akhter goes back and skies a pull for 6 runs.

19.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Z Akhter gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

18.6 6 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Z Akhter gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

18.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Snater backs away but swings and misses while trying to play a ramp

17.6 1 Curran pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Snater pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

17.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Snater rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

15.6 . Full ball, outside off stump. Thain gets forward but misses while trying a reverse sweep

15.3 . Full ball, outside off stump once more. Thain gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a reverse sweep

14.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Fernandes rocks back and pulls for one run.

14.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Thain rocks back and pulls for a run.

13.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Thain gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

12.5 3 Length ball, outside off stump. Harmer moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 3 runs.

12.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Thain moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

12.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Thain moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for four runs back behind point.

11.6 . Good length, outside off once more. Harmer pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

11.4 6 SIX! Good length from Curran, outside off stump. Thain advances and drives on the off side for 6 runs.

11.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across Thain. He gets forward and flicks for a single run.

10.6 . Dropped in short by Topley, pitching outside off stump. Thain moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

10.5 1 On a good line and length from Topley. Harmer goes back and pulls for one run.

10.3 . Good length from Topley, outside off. Thain gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

10.2 1 Good line and length from Topley. Harmer pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke back through point for a single run.

10.1 W OUT! Topley gets the wicket! Full, outside off again. Critchley rocks back and lofts a cut, but is caught by Thomas behind point.

9.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Critchley pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

9.5 1 Full ball, on line. Thain pushes forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

9.4 1 Lawrence pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Critchley moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

9.2 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off. Benkenstein advances down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Philippe on the off side.

9.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

8.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off again. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for four runs on the off side.

8.1 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Walter pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Philippe on the off side.

7.2 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across. Walter moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

6.4 2 Good line and length from Lawes. Allison moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.

6.1 1 Good length from Lawes, outside off. Walter gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

5.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, on line. Allison rocks back and lofts a pull for six runs.

5.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Walter pushes forward and drives for one run.

5.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Walter moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

5.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Walter. He gets forward and plays a flick for six runs.

5.1 1 On a good line and length from Jordan. Allison gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

4.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, outside off stump. Walter gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

4.5 4 FOUR! Clark pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Walter gets on the front foot and edges for four runs back behind square.

4.4 6 SIX! Walter brings up his fifty with a maximum! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Walter gets on the back foot and cuts for six runs back behind point.

4.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Walter moves onto the back foot and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

3.6 6 SIX! Back of a length from Curran, pitching on a good line. Walter gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Walter gets forward and drives for four runs over the leg side field.

3.2 1 Curran pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Allison gets forward and flicks for a run back behind square.

2.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Walter goes back and pulls averagely

2.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Allison gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

2.2 . Good length from Topley, outside off again. Allison moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

2.1 W OUT! Topley breaks through! Good length, outside off. Pepper moves onto the front foot and inside edges, the ball gets through, and Pepper is bowled

1.6 4 And another! Full ball, outside off. Walter pushes forward and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

1.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Walter rocks back and pulls for four runs.

1.4 . Good length from Clark, outside leg and angled across. Walter pushes forward and punches a poor drive

1.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Walter gets forward and drives down the ground.

1.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Pepper gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

0.6 . Good line and length. Walter gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull

0.5 4 And again! Full, pitching on a good line. Walter gets forward and drives on the on side for 4 runs.

0.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Walter rocks back and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

0.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Pepper goes back and cuts behind point for one run.

0.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg again. Walter gets forward and flicks for a run back behind square.

19.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Lawrence gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

19.5 6 SIX! Pitched up, on line but angling across Lawrence. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for a half dozen runs behind square.

19.4 2 Good length from Z Akhter, outside off stump again. Lawrence gets forward and lofts a drive for a couple of runs on the on side.

19.2 1 Yorker, outside off. Philippe backs away and tucks a glance for a single run back behind point.

18.6 W OUT! Bowled. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Pope moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Pope is bowled

18.5 2 Full, pitching on leg and angling across Pope. He gets forward and drives down the ground for a pair of runs.

18.3 1 Good length from Snater, outside off stump. Philippe goes back and lofts a pull for a run.

18.2 6 SIX! Philippe brings up his fifty by clearing the rope! Snater pitches one up, on a good line. Philippe gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for six runs.

17.6 1 Bennett pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Philippe. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

17.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Pope moves down the pitch and drives for one run on the off side.

17.3 4 And another! Full, outside off. Pope gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

17.2 4 FOUR MORE! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Pope gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.

16.1 nb FOUR! No ball. Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Pope goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

15.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across Pope. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

15.4 1 Good line and length. Philippe rocks back and lofts a pull for a run.

15.3 1 Full toss, outside off stump once again. Pope gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run on the leg side.

15.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, pitching outside off. Pope gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

15.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside leg. Pope rocks back and pulls behind square for four runs.

14.6 1 Good length from Critchley, outside off stump again. Pope gets on the front foot and sweeps poorly for 1 run.

14.4 1 Critchley pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Philippe moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

14.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Critchley, pitching outside off once more. Philippe moves onto the front foot and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

14.2 . Good length from Critchley, pitching outside off stump once more. Philippe gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

13.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Philippe advances and lofts a poor drive for 1 run.

13.5 1 CHANCE! Harmer pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Pope gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a run. There's an attempt at a run out from Critchley's throw.

13.4 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump. Philippe moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for one run.

13.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Philippe gets forward and glances

12.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Pope moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back through point for 1 run.

12.3 . Length ball, outside off. Pope goes back and drives back through point.

12.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Philippe gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

11.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Philippe gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

11.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Philippe rocks back and punches a drive for a single run.

11.1 1 On a good line and length. Pope pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for one run.

10.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Pope rocks back and cuts for a run.

9.5 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angling across. Philippe pushes forward and drives for one run on the on side.

9.3 1 Harmer pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Philippe pushes forward and plays a flick down the ground for one run.

9.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Roy goes back and pulls down the ground for a single run.

9.1 . Full, outside off. Roy pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

8.6 W OUT! Critchley breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across Evans. He gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Pepper

7.6 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Evans pushes forward and drives for six runs down the ground.

7.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Roy goes back and cuts for a run.

7.4 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Evans moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

6.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Evans gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

6.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Roy rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

6.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Evans gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

6.2 1 Good length from Critchley, outside off. Roy pushes forward and punches a drive through point on the off side for a run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Evans steps away and ramps back behind square for four runs.

5.4 1 Good line and length. Roy gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

5.4 1w Wide. Short ball, too wide outside off.

5.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Z Akhter, on line but angling across Roy. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

5.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Z Akhter, pitching outside off again. Roy goes back and plays a square cut for four runs through point.

5.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Roy moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a pull

4.6 . Bennett pitches one up, on a good line. Evans pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Roy gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

4.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Evans pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

4.2 4 And again! Good length, outside off once again. Evans moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

3.6 1 Back of a length from Z Akhter, outside off stump. Evans moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

3.4 . Good length, outside off stump again. Roy rocks back and cuts behind point.

3.2 4 And another! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Roy rocks back and cuts back behind point for four runs.

2.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Roy gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

2.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Evans goes back and pulls for a run.

2.4 . Snater pitches one up, outside off stump again. Evans creates room but swings and misses while attempting a cut

2.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Evans gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

2.1 2 Length ball, outside off stump again. Roy goes back and cuts behind point for two runs.

1.6 1 Good length from Bennett, outside off. Roy rocks back and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a pull for one run back behind point.

1.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Roy advances and drives on the on side for 4 runs.

1.4 6 MAXIMUM! Bennett pitches one up, outside off stump again. Roy gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

1.3 1 Good length from Bennett, pitching outside off. Evans moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run back behind point.

1.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Bennett, pitching near leg stump. Evans gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

1.1 1 Good line and length but angling across the batter. Roy gets forward and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

0.5 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off again. Roy gets forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

0.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Evans gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

0.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Evans gets on the front foot and finesses a glance back behind point.