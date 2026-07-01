Results Score Essex vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 01.07.2026

T20

County Ground

ESS
ESS

233

SUR
SUR

240

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Walter Paul Ianall rounder7830124260
Thain Noah Robin Mostynall rounder362522144
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Topley Reecebowler40283720
Lawrence Danbatsman40283700

Latest Highlights

19.6
6

SIX! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Z Akhter goes back and skies a pull for 6 runs.

19.5
.

Length ball, outside off stump once again. Z Akhter gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

18.6
6

Length ball, outside off stump once again. Z Akhter gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

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