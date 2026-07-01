Results Score Essex vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 01.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Walter Paul Ianall rounder
|78
|30
|12
|4
|260
|Thain Noah Robin Mostynall rounder
|36
|25
|2
|2
|144
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Topley Reecebowler
|4
|0
|28
|3
|7
|2
|0
|Lawrence Danbatsman
|4
|0
|28
|3
|7
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
6
SIX! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Z Akhter goes back and skies a pull for 6 runs.
19.5
.
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Z Akhter gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
18.6
6
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Z Akhter gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive