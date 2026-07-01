Match details Essex vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 01.07.2026

T20

County Ground

ESS
ESS

233

SUR
SUR

240

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Essex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, July 01, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersWalter Paul Ian, Pepper Michael, Allison Charles, Critchley Matt, Benkenstein Luc, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn, Harmer Simon, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Snater Shane, Akhter Zaman, Bennett Charlie Edward
BenchDas Robin, Jones Mackenzie, Mulder Wiaan

Surrey Squad

PlayersRoy Jason, Philippe Josh, Lawrence Dan, Evans Laurie, Pope Ollie, Thomas Adam Roger George, Curran Tom, Jordan Chris, Clark Jordan, Lawes Thomas Edward, Topley Reece
BenchAbbott Sean, Curran Sam, Majid Yousef, Worrall Daniel

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet