15.3 1b On a good line and length from Harmer. Leaning goes back but makes no contact while attempting a drive, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for a single bye.

15.2 W OUT! Harmer gets the wicket! Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across Coles. He gets forward and flicks shakily, and is caught by Critchley

15.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Alsop gets on the front foot and skies a drive down the ground for a single run.

14.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Alsop moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for a run.

14.5 1 Coles brings up his fifty! Good line and length. Coles moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Coles gets on the front foot and lofts a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

14.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Alsop advances and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

14.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Alsop rocks back and eases a drive through the off side.

14.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Coles goes back and drives for a run.

13.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Coles moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

13.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Alsop pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

13.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Alsop rocks back and punches a drive on the off side.

13.3 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Alsop advances down the pitch and drives for six runs down the ground.

13.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Coles gets on the front foot and plays a drive for a run.

13.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Alsop gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

12.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Coles goes back and punches a drive

12.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Alsop moves down the pitch and drives for one run down the ground.

12.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Coles pushes forward and drives for a single run.

12.3 2 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Coles moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for two runs.

12.2 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Coles moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for a pair of runs.

12.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Alsop gets on the back foot and edges for a single run behind square on the on side.

11.6 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Alsop. He gets forward and flicks a glance for a run on the on side.

11.5 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching outside off stump. Simpson rocks back and drives averagely, and is caught by Harmer on the off side.

11.4 6 SIX! Benkenstein pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Simpson moves onto the back foot and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

11.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Simpson gets on the back foot and plays a drive for 4 runs.

11.2 1 Full, on a good line. Coles gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

11.1 1 Full, on a good line. Simpson moves onto the back foot and sweeps averagely for a run.

10.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Coles pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

10.6 1w Wide. Mulder pitches one up, pitching far outside off.

10.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Simpson advances and drives for a run.

10.4 6 And another! Simpson brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Mulder now coming over the wicket. Full, pitching outside leg and angled across Simpson. He moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for 6 runs over the on side field.

10.3 6 SIX! Free hit, and Simpson takes advantage of it. Mulder now coming around the wicket to Simpson. Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Simpson rocks back and skies a drive for 6 runs on the off side.

10.3 nb No ball. Mulder comes over the wicket. Full toss, outside off. Coles gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for a run.

10.2 1 On a good line and length. Simpson shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run straight down the ground.

10.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on line. Simpson moves down the pitch and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

10.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Simpson gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a glance

9.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line again. Simpson gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

9.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Coles moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 1 run.

9.4 2 Full ball, outside off. Coles gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a pair of runs.

9.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Simpson pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

9.2 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off once more. Simpson pushes forward and plays a sweep for 6 runs.

9.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Coles gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

8.6 1 Good line and length. Coles gets on the back foot and edges for a run behind square.

8.5 1 Critchley pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Simpson gets on the back foot and drives for a run on the off side.

8.4 1 Critchley pitches one up, outside off stump again. Coles gets on the front foot and edges on the leg side for one run.

8.3 1lb Full, outside leg once again. Simpson rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

8.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Simpson advances and lofts a drive over the off side field for a half dozen runs.

8.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Coles moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

7.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Simpson pushes forward and punches a drive

7.5 . Harmer pitches one up, outside off. Simpson gets forward and inside edges

7.4 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Coles pushes forward and flicks for a run.

7.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Simpson goes back and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

7.2 2 Harmer pitches one up, on a good line once again. Simpson goes back and drives for one run on the off side.

7.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Simpson gets forward and skies a sweep for 6 runs.

6.6 1 Critchley pitches one up, pitching outside off. Simpson advances down the pitch and edges behind point for a run.

6.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Coles pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

6.4 1 Good length from Critchley, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Simpson gets on the back foot and glances back behind square for a single run.

6.3 6 MAXIMUM! Critchley pitches one up, outside off. Simpson moves down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs.

6.2 W OUT! Critchley gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off stump. Hughes rocks back and drives poorly, and is caught by Mulder on the off side.

6.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Coles goes back and punches a drive for a single run.

5.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Coles rocks back and plays a flick for one run.

5.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Hughes moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump again. Hughes moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive over the off side for four runs.

5.3 1 Back of a length from Mulder, outside off stump. Coles moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for one run through the on side field.

5.2 1 Back of a length from Mulder, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Hughes moves down the pitch and lofts a pull for 1 run.

5.1 . Good length from Mulder, outside off. Hughes rocks back and eases a poor drive

4.6 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Coles moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.

4.5 4 FOUR MORE! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Coles moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

4.4 4 FOUR! Akhter now coming over the wicket to Coles. Back of a length, outside off stump. Coles moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for four runs.

4.3 1 Akhter now coming around the wicket to Hughes. Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Hughes goes back and pulls for a single run back behind square.

4.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Coles gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Akhter, on a good line but angling across the batter. Coles gets on the back foot and skies a glance behind square on the leg side for 4 runs.

3.6 4 And another! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hughes gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs over the leg side field. The ball is misfielded by Harmer.

3.5 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Hughes goes back and lofts a pull for four runs behind square.

3.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, outside off. Hughes moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

3.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside leg once again. Hughes shuffles down the pitch and drives over the off side for four runs.

3.2 . Good length from Snater, outside off. Hughes moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

3.1 . Good line and length from Snater. Hughes gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance. Essex appeal, but the umpire gives Hughes not out.

2.6 W OUT! Bennett breaks through! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Clark gets on the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Harmer down the ground.

2.5 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off. Clark gets forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side.

2.4 1lb Pitching on a good line and length but angled across the batter. Hughes gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

2.3 4 And another! Full, pitching on a good line. Hughes moves onto the back foot and lofts a flick for four runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! Bennett pitches one up, outside off. Hughes moves onto the back foot and inside edges for 4 runs over the leg side field.

2.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hughes gets forward and eases a drive

1.6 1lb Good length from Akhter, pitching on leg once again. Hughes gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square.

1.5 . Good line and length from Akhter. Hughes rocks back and glances

1.4 4 And again! Good length from Akhter, pitching outside off stump. Hughes gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

1.3 4 FOUR! Akhter pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hughes gets on the front foot and edges for four runs back behind point.

1.2 1 On a good line and length from Akhter. Clark gets on the back foot and late cuts behind point for a single run.

1.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Clark gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

0.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Clark moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

0.5 1 Keeper moves up to the stumps. On a good line and length from Snater. Hughes rocks back and glances for a single run.

0.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Hughes rocks back and edges

0.3 . Good length from Snater, pitching outside off stump. Hughes rocks back and drives down the ground.

0.2 . Good line and length. Hughes rocks back and outside edges

0.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Hughes goes back and slices a late cut for four runs behind point.

19.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Thain. He goes back and inside edges back behind square for four runs.

19.5 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Harmer. He goes back and guides a cut for a run.

19.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Thain moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind square for a single run.

19.3 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Harmer rocks back and guides a cut through point for a single run.

19.2 1 Mills pitches one up, pitching outside off. Thain goes back and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

19.1 1 On a good line and length. Harmer gets on the back foot and lofts a drive over the on side field for 1 run.

18.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Thain gets forward and lifts a pull for four runs.

18.5 . Back of a length from Lamb, outside off again. Thain gets on the front foot and inside edges

18.4 1 Good length, outside off again. Harmer shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

18.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Thain moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

18.2 4 FOUR! Lamb pitches one up, on a good line. Thain gets forward and drives sloppily for four runs down the ground.

18.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Harmer gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

17.6 1 On a good line and length from Mills but angling across the batter. Harmer goes back and glances for one run behind square on the on side.

17.5 1 Mills pitches one up, on line. Thain rocks back and lifts a drive for 1 run on the off side.

17.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Thain rocks back and plays a drive over the off side field for four runs.

17.3 . Full toss, outside off once again. Thain advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

17.2 . Back of a length, on line. Thain goes back and drives

17.1 . Back of a length from Mills, outside off again. Thain moves onto the back foot and drives shakily

16.6 4 FOUR! Coles pitches one up, outside off stump. Harmer rocks back and late cuts behind point for 4 runs.

16.5 W OUT! Bowled. Full, pitching on a good line. Benkenstein pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Benkenstein has to depart

16.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for six runs on the on side.

16.3 4 FOUR! Coles pitches one up, on a good line. Benkenstein gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for four runs.

16.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot but decides to let that one go through to undefined without playing a shot

16.1 1 On a good line and length. Thain gets on the back foot and flicks a glance on the on side for 1 run.

15.6 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. Thain gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

15.5 1 On a good line and length. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

15.4 6 MAXIMUM! Briggs pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and drives over the on side field for a half dozen runs.

15.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Thain goes back and cuts for a single run back through point.

15.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

15.1 6 MAXIMUM! Briggs pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Benkenstein gets forward and plays a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

14.6 W OUT! Coles breaks through! Short of a length, on a good line once again. Mulder gets on the back foot and lifts a sloppy pull, and is caught by Alsop

14.5 . On a good line and length again. Mulder rocks back and guides a cut

14.4 1 Good line and length from Coles once more. Benkenstein pushes forward and drives for a run on the leg side.

14.3 1 Good line and length but angled across the batter. Mulder gets on the back foot and edges behind square on the on side for one run.

14.2 1 Good length, outside off. Benkenstein goes back and drives for one run down the ground.

14.1 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance

13.6 1 Good length from Briggs, outside off. Benkenstein pushes forward and drives over the off side field for one run.

13.5 . Full, on a good line. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

13.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Benkenstein pushes forward and flicks

13.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump. Benkenstein advances and drives over the off side for 6 runs.

13.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Mulder rocks back and cuts back behind point for a single run.

13.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

12.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Crocombe, outside off. Walter rocks back and drives sloppily on the leg side. The umpire gives Walter out, however the umpires then send it upstairs for review. The decision is upheld, and Walter must depart.

12.5 . Good length from Crocombe, outside off stump. Walter rocks back but misses while attempting a drive

12.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Walter gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

12.3 . Crocombe pitches one up, outside off. Walter goes back and eases a drive

12.2 . Crocombe comes around the wicket to Walter. Good line and length from Crocombe. Walter moves onto the back foot and edges behind square.

12.1 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Benkenstein rocks back and glances through the on side field for a run.

11.6 1 Full, outside off. Benkenstein gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

11.5 W OUT! Briggs gets the wicket! Around the wicket, pitched up, on a good line. Critchley moves onto the front foot and eases a shaky drive, and is caught by Leaning on the off side.

11.4 1 Briggs comes over the wicket to Walter. Full ball, outside off. Walter goes back and lifts a drive for 1 run over the off side field.

11.3 1 Briggs comes around the wicket to Critchley. Briggs pitches one up, on line once again. Critchley gets forward and outside edges for a single run back behind point.

11.2 1 Briggs comes over the wicket. Full ball, on line. Walter shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run.

11.1 1 Good length, outside off. Critchley rocks back and drives for a run on the off side.

10.6 4 FOUR! Walter brings up his fifty with a boundary! Lamb comes around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off once more. Walter gets on the front foot and drives for four runs over the off side.

10.5 1 Lamb now coming over the wicket. Good length from Lamb, pitching outside off stump. Critchley rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run.

10.4 1 Lamb comes around the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Walter rocks back and pulls back behind square for a run.

10.3 1 Lamb now coming over the wicket to Critchley. On a good line and length from Lamb. Critchley gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

10.2 W OUT! Bowled. Lamb pitches one up, on line. Pepper moves onto the front foot and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Pepper has to depart

10.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Walter gets forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

9.6 6 And again! Pepper brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Full ball, outside off stump. Pepper goes back and drives over the off side for 6 runs.

9.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on line. Pepper rocks back and lofts a drive over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

9.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Walter moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run. Tidy work in the field by Coles results in a boundary being saved.

9.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off. Walter moves onto the back foot and plays a drive on the on side for six runs.

9.2 1 Good length from BJ Currie, on leg stump and angling across. Pepper rocks back and glances for one run.

9.1 1 BJ Currie pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Walter gets on the back foot and edges on the leg side for 1 run.

8.6 1 Lamb comes around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Walter rocks back and drives on the on side for a run.

8.5 1 Good length from Lamb, outside off again. Pepper gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

8.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Pepper gets on the front foot and defends averagely

8.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Pepper gets on the front foot and outside edges

8.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

8.2 2 Lamb now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Pepper pushes forward and pulls for two runs.

8.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Walter moves onto the back foot and inside edges for 1 run through the on side field.

7.6 1 Coles now coming over the wicket to Walter. Coles pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Walter pushes forward and lofts a drive over the off side field for 1 run.

7.5 1 Good length from Coles, pitching outside off. Pepper goes back and drives for one run through the off side field.

7.4 4 FOUR! Coles now coming around the wicket to Pepper. Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Pepper. He pushes forward and lifts a sweep for four runs behind square.

7.3 1 Coles now coming over the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump once again. Walter rocks back and plays a square cut for a single run.

7.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Pepper moves onto the back foot and drives on the on side for a single run.

7.1 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Pepper. He moves onto the front foot and skies a reverse sweep for six runs.

6.6 . Briggs comes over the wicket to Walter. Yorker, on line once again. Walter pushes forward and drives. Sussex Sharks appeal, however the umpire says not out.

6.5 1 Briggs now coming around the wicket. Briggs pitches one up, on a good line. Pepper gets forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.

6.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Walter gets on the back foot and edges for 1 run through the leg side field.

6.3 6 Good length, outside off. Walter gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square for 1 run.

6.2 1 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Pepper. He rocks back and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

6.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Walter gets on the front foot and glances for a single run.

5.6 . Good length from Crocombe, outside off once again. Pepper gets on the back foot and punches a drive

5.5 4 FOUR! Crocombe now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off once more. Pepper moves onto the front foot and edges behind square for four runs.

5.4 1 Good length from Crocombe, outside leg and angling across the batter. Walter goes back and edges for 1 run back behind square.

5.3 4 And again! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Walter rocks back and skies a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

5.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg once more. Walter shuffles down the pitch and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

5.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Walter goes back and punches a drive

4.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Pepper goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

4.5 . Back of a length from Mills, pitching outside off stump once more. Pepper rocks back but misses while attempting a cut

4.4 . DROPPED! Full toss, outside off stump. Pepper rocks back and lofts a drive. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Mills. Not an easy chance for Mills.

4.3 . On a good line and length. Pepper moves onto the back foot and glances

4.2 4 FOUR! Mills now coming around the wicket to Pepper. Back of a length from Mills, outside off. Pepper goes back and late cuts for four runs behind point.

4.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Walter goes back and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

3.6 . Crocombe now coming over the wicket to Pepper. Back of a length, on line. Pepper gets forward and drives

3.5 1 Back of a length from Crocombe, pitching outside off. Walter rocks back and inside edges behind square for a single run.

3.4 . Crocombe now coming around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Walter moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

3.3 1 Crocombe comes over the wicket to Pepper. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Pepper goes back and lofts a pull for a run behind square.

3.2 1 Crocombe now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Walter gets on the back foot and pulls for a run back behind square.

3.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Walter rocks back and plays a drive over the off side for four runs.

2.6 1 Good line and length once again. Walter gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through the leg side field.

2.5 1 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Pepper moves onto the back foot and edges for 1 run behind point. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

2.4 2 On a good line and length from BJ Currie again. Pepper goes back and plays a drive for 2 runs.

2.3 . Pitched up, on a good line. Pepper moves onto the front foot and outside edges

2.2 1 Good length, outside off. Walter pushes forward and inside edges for a run behind square on the on side.

2.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Walter gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 . Back of a length from Mills, pitching on a good line once more. Pepper advances but makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop

1.5 . On a good line and length. Pepper moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

1.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Walter rocks back and guides a glance on the on side for a run.

1.3 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across. Pepper goes back and plays a flick for a run.

1.3 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside leg. Pepper gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

1.2 4 Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Pepper goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance, resulting in 4 leg byes back behind square.

1.1 . Good length from Mills, outside off. Pepper gets on the back foot but misses while trying a drive

0.6 2 Good line and length. Walter advances and lifts a bad drive over the on side field for a couple of runs.

0.5 1 Good length, outside off. Pepper moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run through point.

0.4 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Pepper gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot. Sussex Sharks appeal, but Pepper is given not out.

0.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg once more. Pepper goes back and edges back behind square for 4 runs.

0.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Walter gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for one run.