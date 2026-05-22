Results Score Essex vs Sussex T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Simpson Johnwicket keeper
|63
|23
|1
|8
|273.91
|Coles James Matthewall rounder
|50
|29
|5
|1
|172.41
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Critchley Mattall rounder
|4
|0
|35
|1
|8.75
|0
|0
|Harmer Simonbowler
|3
|0
|25
|1
|8.33
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
15.3
1b
On a good line and length from Harmer. Leaning goes back but makes no contact while attempting a drive, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for a single bye.
15.2
W
OUT! Harmer gets the wicket! Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across Coles. He gets forward and flicks shakily, and is caught by Critchley
15.1
1
Full ball, outside off. Alsop gets on the front foot and skies a drive down the ground for a single run.