Results Score Essex vs Sussex T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026

T20

County Ground

ESS
ESS

191

SUS
SUS

192

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Simpson Johnwicket keeper632318273.91
Coles James Matthewall rounder502951172.41
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Critchley Mattall rounder403518.7500
Harmer Simonbowler302518.3300

Latest Highlights

15.3
1b

On a good line and length from Harmer. Leaning goes back but makes no contact while attempting a drive, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for a single bye.

15.2
W

OUT! Harmer gets the wicket! Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across Coles. He gets forward and flicks shakily, and is caught by Critchley

15.1
1

Full ball, outside off. Alsop gets on the front foot and skies a drive down the ground for a single run.

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