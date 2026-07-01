17.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and lofts a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

17.1 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Zaib moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

16.6 1 Back of a length from Ahmed, pitching outside off. Zaib moves onto the front foot and inside edges for 1 run.

16.4 1 Ahmed now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off. McSweeney pushes forward and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

16.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Willey moves onto the front foot and edges for one run back behind square.

16.2 6 SIX! Good line and length from Ahmed. Willey pushes forward and skies a pull for 6 runs.

16.1 1 Good length from Ahmed, outside off once again. McSweeney pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

15.6 1 Good length from Williams, pitching outside off stump. McSweeney gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

15.5 1 Williams pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Willey advances down the pitch and drives for one run on the off side.

15.4 6 SIX! Full toss, on line. Willey gets forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs on the leg side.

15.3 1 Back of a length from Williams, pitching outside off. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run behind point.

15.2 1 Williams pitches one up, pitching outside off. Willey gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

15.1 2 Full toss, outside off. Willey pushes forward and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

14.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Willey pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

14.5 6 MAXIMUM! Willey brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Full ball, outside off stump. Willey gets forward and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

14.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. McSweeney pushes forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

14.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Willey pushes forward and tucks a glance through the on side field for one run.

14.2 4 FOUR! Ahmed comes around the wicket to Willey. Back of a length from Ahmed, pitching outside off. Willey creates room and plays a pull for 4 runs.

13.6 2 Good length from Taylor, pitching outside off stump. Willey moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a pair of runs.

13.5 6 SIX MORE! Back of a length from Taylor, on line. Willey moves onto the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.

13.4 6 SIX! Taylor pitches one up, outside off. Willey gets on the front foot and drives straight down the ground for a half dozen runs.

13.3 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Willey moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for two runs.

13.2 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump. McSweeney goes back and glances on the leg side for a run.

12.6 4 FOUR! Good length from de Lange, outside off. McSweeney gets forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

12.5 1 On a good line and length from de Lange. Willey pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

12.4 1 Dropped in short by de Lange, pitching outside off again. McSweeney gets forward and pulls for one run.

12.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Willey. He steps back and plays a pull for a single run.

12.2 4 FOUR! De Lange drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angling across Willey. He rocks back and outside edges for four runs behind square.

12.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. McSweeney gets forward and edges behind point for one run.

12.1 1w Wide. Short, on a good line but angling across. McSweeney gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a hook. GLOUCESTERSHIRE appeal, however McSweeney is given not out.

12.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. McSweeney gets forward but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

11.6 2 Full toss, outside off. Willey moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for two runs.

11.5 . Yorker, outside off once more. Willey gets on the front foot and defends poorly

11.4 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Willey gets on the front foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a sweep

11.3 1 Good length from van Buuren, outside off stump. McSweeney rocks back and glances poorly through the off side for a run.

11.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Willey pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

10.6 2 Good length, pitching outside off once again. McSweeney pushes forward and eases a drive for 2 runs back behind point.

10.5 4 FOUR! McSweeney brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Good length from Scott, outside off stump. McSweeney moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs behind point.

10.4 1 Good line and length. Willey moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

10.3 2 Scott drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Willey pushes forward and plays a poor pull for a pair of runs.

10.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside leg. Willey moves onto the front foot and lifts a bad pull back behind square for a half dozen runs.

10.1 . Back of a length from Scott, outside leg and angling across Willey. He pushes forward and defends

9.6 . Full, pitching outside off. McSweeney gets forward and drives

9.5 1 Van Buuren pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across Willey. He gets on the front foot and glances for one run on the on side.

9.4 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Willey moves onto the front foot and glances sloppily

9.3 1 Van Buuren now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. McSweeney moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

9.2 1 Van Buuren now coming over the wicket to Willey. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Willey moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

9.1 1lb Pitched up, on line but angling across McSweeney. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke back behind square, resulting in one leg bye. GLOUCESTERSHIRE appeal, however McSweeney is given not out.

8.6 1 Ahmed comes over the wicket to McSweeney. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. McSweeney gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

8.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Willey rocks back and glances on the leg side for one run.

8.4 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Vasconcelos outside edges, and is caught by Bracey

8.2 1 Ahmed comes over the wicket to McSweeney. Full, on line. McSweeney gets forward and eases a drive for one run on the leg side.

8.1 1 DROPPED! Back of a length from Ahmed, outside off stump. Vasconcelos gets on the front foot and pulls shakily for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Hammond.

7.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across McSweeney. He gets forward and pulls for 4 runs.

7.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Vasconcelos pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

7.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. McSweeney gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

7.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. McSweeney gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

7.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Vasconcelos moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre reverse sweep for a run.

7.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Vasconcelos rocks back but misses while trying a cut

6.6 2 Back of a length from Ahmed, outside off stump. McSweeney gets on the back foot and cuts for 2 runs back behind point.

6.5 1 Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Vasconcelos. Full toss, on line. Vasconcelos gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

6.4 1 Ahmed comes over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. McSweeney gets on the front foot and drives sloppily down the ground for a single run.

6.3 1 Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Vasconcelos. Back of a length from Ahmed, outside off once more. Vasconcelos gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

6.2 1 Ahmed comes over the wicket to McSweeney. Full ball, outside off. McSweeney gets on the front foot and punches a drive through point on the off side for one run.

6.1 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Vasconcelos pushes forward and drives for a run.

5.6 1 Short ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Vasconcelos rocks back and glances for a single run.

5.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Vasconcelos. He goes back but makes no contact while trying a late cut

5.4 . Good line and length. Vasconcelos gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

5.3 4 DROPPED! Full toss, pitching outside off. Vasconcelos pushes forward and drives past the bowler for 4 runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Scott. A really difficult chance for Scott there.

5.2 4 And another! Full, pitching on a good line. Vasconcelos moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Vasconcelos creates room and drives for four runs.

4.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off. McSweeney gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 1 Short, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Vasconcelos pushes forward and edges onto their body while attempting a pull for a run.

4.4 . Full toss, outside off stump. Vasconcelos gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a scoop

4.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. McSweeney gets forward and finesses a leg glance for one run back behind square. The ball is misfielded by Malan costing a run.

4.2 . Full ball, outside off once again. McSweeney gets forward and eases a drive

4.1 6 SIX! Dropped in short by de Lange, pitching outside off again. McSweeney gets forward and pulls for a half dozen runs.

3.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. McSweeney gets on the front foot and finesses a glance through the leg side field for a run.

3.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and scoops for 4 runs behind square.

3.4 1 Good length from Williams, pitching outside leg. Vasconcelos creates space and drives sloppily down the ground for one run.

3.3 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Vasconcelos steps away, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

3.2 1 Length ball, outside off again. McSweeney advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off again. McSweeney advances and drives for four runs on the off side.

2.5 . Full, outside off. McSweeney gets on the front foot and punches a drive

2.4 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across. Vasconcelos creates room and slices a cut back through point for 1 run.

2.3 2 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Vasconcelos goes back and cuts for a couple of runs.

2.2 . On a good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Vasconcelos gets forward but swings and misses while trying a scoop

2.1 . De Lange pitches one up, on a good line. Vasconcelos pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side.

1.6 2 Good length from Scott, outside off stump once more. McSweeney gets forward and punches a drive for 2 runs.

1.5 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off. McSweeney pushes forward and plays a hook back behind square for 4 runs.

1.4 1 Back of a length from Scott, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Vasconcelos gets forward and glances for a single run.

1.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Scott. Vasconcelos pushes forward and drives for four runs.

1.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Vasconcelos gets on the back foot and edges

0.6 6 SIX! Short ball, on leg stump. McSweeney gets on the front foot and plays a hook for 6 runs back behind square.

0.5 . Good length from Williams, pitching outside off stump. McSweeney gets forward and drives

0.4 2 McSweeney defends for a couple of runs.

0.3 3 Vasconcelos plays a defensive stroke for 3 runs.

0.2 4 FOUR! Vasconcelos plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

0.1 . 0 runs

19.6 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg. Hammond creates space, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a pull, resulting in a leg bye.

19.5 2 DROPPED! Dropped in short by Scrimshaw, outside leg. Hammond pushes forward and plays a hook behind square for a couple of runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Kimber. That was a tough chance for Kimber.

19.4 2 Good line and length from Scrimshaw. Hammond moves down the pitch and lofts a mediocre drive for a couple of runs over the on side field.

19.3 . Back of a length from Scrimshaw, pitching outside leg stump. Hammond gets forward, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a pull

19.2 2 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Hammond gets forward and punches a drive for a pair of runs.

19.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Hammond gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

18.6 1 Full toss, on line. Hammond gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

18.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Malan gets forward and drives sloppily down the ground for one run.

18.4 . Sanderson pitches one up, outside off. Malan gets forward and eases a drive

18.3 4 FOUR! Sanderson pitches one up, pitching outside off. Malan shuffles down the pitch and scoops back behind square for 4 runs.

18.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Hammond gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

17.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Malan moves onto the front foot and plays a wild flick behind square for a single run.

17.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Hammond. He moves onto the front foot and pulls for one run behind square.

17.3 6 SIX! Sales pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Hammond gets forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

17.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Malan pushes forward and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

17.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Sales, outside leg and angling across. Malan pushes forward and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

16.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. Malan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

16.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Malan goes back and plays a paddle for a run.

16.3 1 Back of a length from Sanderson, on line. Hammond pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run.

16.2 . Full toss, outside off. Hammond pushes forward and eases a drive

16.1 . Sanderson pitches one up, on a good line. Hammond advances down the pitch and defends

15.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hammond gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side for one run.

15.5 1 Yorker, outside leg and angled across Malan. He gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for 1 run.

15.3 1 On a good line and length from Willey once more. Malan pushes forward and tucks a glance back behind square for 1 run.

15.2 1 On a good line and length from Willey. Hammond moves onto the front foot and glances back behind square for one run.

15.1 1 Full toss, outside leg once again. Malan gets forward and flicks a glance behind square for a single run.

14.6 . Good length from Sales, outside off stump. Hammond moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

14.5 2 DROPPED! Sales pitches one up, on a good line. Hammond gets on the front foot and drives poorly for two runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Willey.

14.4 . Back of a length from Sales, pitching outside leg and angled across. Hammond gets on the back foot and pulls averagely

14.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Malan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

14.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Malan gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for 4 runs.

14.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. Malan moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a hook

14.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Malan gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

13.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Hammond shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying to play a drive

13.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Malan moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

13.4 1lb Good length from Willey, outside leg. Hammond gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

13.3 . Full, on line. Hammond gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

13.2 . Back of a length, on line but angling across Hammond. He rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying a glance

12.6 W OUT! Harrison gets the wicket! Harrison pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Scott. He gets forward and drives averagely, and is caught by McSweeney on the on side.

12.4 2 Full ball, outside leg and angling across. Scott gets forward and flicks a glance on the on side for two runs.

12.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Malan gets on the front foot and tucks a glance for one run on the leg side.

12.2 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Scott gets forward and flicks a glance for a run through the leg side field.

12.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Malan moves onto the front foot and drives shakily for a single run on the off side.

12.1 5w Wide. Full, too wide outside off. Malan gets on the back foot and misses while trying a scoop, but it beats the wicketkeeper and runs to the boundary for five wides.

11.6 4 FOUR! Willey pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Scott. He gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the on side field for 4 runs.

11.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Malan gets forward and drives over the on side field for a run.

11.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Malan gets forward and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

11.3 1 Short, outside leg and angled across Scott. He pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run.

11.2 1 Back of a length from Willey, outside off stump. Malan gets forward and plays a poor pull for 1 run.

11.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Scott gets forward and finesses a glance on the on side for one run.

10.6 2 Full, pitching on a good line. Malan gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs.

10.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Scott gets on the front foot and pulls for a single run behind square.

10.4 1lb Back of a length from Scrimshaw, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Malan moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye.

10.3 6 SIX! Malan brings up his fifty in emphatic style! On a good line and length from Scrimshaw. Malan pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

10.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Scott gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for 1 run behind square.

10.1 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Malan. He moves onto the back foot and glances for a run through the leg side field.

9.6 1 Short of a length, outside leg. Malan rocks back and guides a leg glance back behind square for 1 run.

9.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Scott pushes forward and drives for one run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Sales pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Scott pushes forward and leg glances for 4 runs back behind square.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Sales, outside leg. Malan gets on the back foot and glances behind square for 1 run.

9.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sales, pitching outside leg. Malan moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance behind square for 4 runs.

9.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Scott rocks back and flicks a glance for a run down the ground.

8.6 6 SIX! Full, pitching on a good line. Malan gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep behind square for 6 runs.

8.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Malan rocks back and glances on the leg side for one run.

8.3 2 Full, outside off again. Malan steps away and drives sloppily behind point on the off side for a pair of runs.

8.2 . Good length from Harrison, pitching outside leg once again. Malan moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a reverse sweep

8.1 1 Harrison pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Scott gets on the front foot and glances for a run through the leg side field.

7.4 1 Kimber now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Scott rocks back and drives down the ground for one run.

7.3 1 Good line and length but angled across the batter. Malan moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square for a single run.

7.2 1 Back of a length from Kimber, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Scott. He moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run back behind square.

7.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Scott gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

6.6 1 Good length from Harrison, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Scott goes back and tucks a glance on the on side for 1 run.

6.5 . Good length, outside off. Scott gets on the front foot and drives

5.6 W OUT! Sales breaks through! Full ball, pitching outside off. Short gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Scrimshaw

5.5 1 Back of a length from Sales, on line. Malan moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for one run.

5.4 2 Good line and length from Sales. Malan gets forward and drives through the off side field for 2 runs.

5.3 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Short. He gets forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

5.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Malan backs away and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

4.6 1 Short, pitching outside off. Malan goes back and leg glances back behind square for a single run.

4.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Short pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

4.4 1 Good length, on leg stump. Malan moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance behind square for one run.

4.3 1 Willey comes over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Short pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

4.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Malan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Willey, pitching outside off stump once more. Malan pushes forward and pulls back behind square for four runs.

3.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Short gets forward and inside edges onto the body while attempting a pull

3.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg. Short gets forward and lifts a pull behind square for four runs.

3.4 . Sanderson pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Short. He moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance

3.3 1 Back of a length from Sanderson, pitching outside leg stump. Malan pushes forward and pulls sloppily behind square for 1 run.

3.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Short. He moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.

3.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Malan advances down the pitch and eases a drive for one run.

2.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Malan gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

2.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Malan creates space and drives down the ground for four runs.

2.4 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Short pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run on the leg side.

2.3 2 Back of a length from Kimber, outside off. Short moves onto the front foot and pulls behind square for two runs. Good fielding by Willey prevents a certain boundary.

2.2 1 On a good line and length from Kimber but angling across Malan. He backs away and drives through the off side field for a run.

2.1 . On a good line and length from Kimber. Malan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Malan. He gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

1.6 1w Wide. Sanderson drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angling loosely across Malan.

1.5 . Back of a length, outside leg. Malan backs away and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Malan gets on the back foot and plays a sloppy defensive stroke behind square on the on side.

1.3 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Malan goes back and defends

1.2 2 On a good line and length. Malan pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for 2 runs. Good work in the field by Harrison prevents a certain boundary.

0.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Short rocks back and drives

0.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Malan moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

0.4 1 Good length from Kimber, outside off. Short moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Short gets on the back foot and cuts