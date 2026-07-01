Results Score Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire T20 T20 Blast 01.07.2026

T20

County Ground

GLO
GLO

184

NOR
NOR

187

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Willey Davidall rounder733227228.13
McSweeney Nathanall rounder724082180
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Ahmed Daz403528.7500
Williams Willbowler3.2043012.900

Latest Highlights

17.2
4

FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and lofts a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

17.1
1

Full toss, outside off stump. Zaib moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

16.6
1

Back of a length from Ahmed, pitching outside off. Zaib moves onto the front foot and inside edges for 1 run.

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