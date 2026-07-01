Results Score Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire T20 T20 Blast 01.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Willey Davidall rounder
|73
|32
|2
|7
|228.13
|McSweeney Nathanall rounder
|72
|40
|8
|2
|180
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Ahmed Daz
|4
|0
|35
|2
|8.75
|0
|0
|Williams Willbowler
|3.2
|0
|43
|0
|12.9
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.2
4
FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and lofts a late cut behind point for 4 runs.
17.1
1
Full toss, outside off stump. Zaib moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.
16.6
1
Back of a length from Ahmed, pitching outside off. Zaib moves onto the front foot and inside edges for 1 run.