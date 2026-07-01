Match details Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire T20 T20 Blast 01.07.2026

T20

County Ground

GLO
GLO

184

NOR
NOR

187

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Gloucestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, July 01, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersHammond Miles, Short D'Arcy, Malan Dawid, Scott Liam, Taylor Jack, Dhariwal Kamran, Bracey James, van Buuren Graeme, Ahmed Daz, De Lange Marchant, Williams Will
BenchCharlesworth Ben, Jansen Duan, Miles Craig, Phillips Joseph Peter, Price Oliver Joseph, Taylor Matt

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersVasconcelos Ricardo, McSweeney Nathan, Harrison Calvin, Willey David, Broad Justin, Zaib Saif, James Kimber Louis Philip, McManus Lewis, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George
BenchBartlett George, Lynn Chris, Miller Angus H, Procter Luke, Weatherall Raphael A

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet