19.6 2 DROPPED! Wood pitches one up, outside off. Harmer gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a pair of runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Vince.

19.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Harmer pushes forward and plays a drive for four runs over the off side field.

19.4 2 Full, outside off stump once again. Harmer moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Dawson costing Hampshire Hawks a single run.

19.3 6 And again! Full toss, pitching outside off. Harmer pushes forward and plays a drive over the on side field for six runs.

19.2 6 SIX! On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Harmer. He moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for 6 runs.

19.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Snater gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

18.6 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Harmer gets forward and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

18.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line. Harmer moves onto the front foot and lofts a pull for six runs.

18.4 1 Short, outside off. Snater gets on the front foot and pulls sloppily for a single run.

18.3 2 Short ball, outside off once more. Snater moves onto the front foot and pulls for 2 runs.

18.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside off once again. Harmer pushes forward and pulls for a run.

18.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Snater pushes forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

18.1 1w Wide. Fuller pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Snater gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance

17.6 2 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Harmer gets forward and drives through the off side for a couple of runs.

17.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Snater gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

17.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Snater moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs.

17.3 W OUT! SW Currie gets one through! Length ball, outside off again. Fernandes moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Fernandes has to go

17.2 1lb Short of a length, outside off stump but angled across. Harmer rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye.

17.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Fernandes gets forward and pulls sloppily for a run.

16.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Harmer pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side.

16.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg. Fernandes gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run.

16.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Fernandes moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps sloppily

16.3 2 DROPPED! Good length from Dawson, outside leg and angling across Fernandes. He steps back and drives shakily down the ground for a couple of runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Prest. Not an easy chance for Prest.

16.2 1 Full toss, on a good line. Harmer pushes forward and drives averagely on the off side for 1 run.

16.1 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Fernandes pushes forward and sweeps for a run.

15.6 1lb Pitching on a good line and length. Fernandes gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a scoop, resulting in a single leg bye. Hampshire Hawks appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

15.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Fernandes gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

15.4 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Harmer moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance through the on side field for 1 run.

15.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Fernandes moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

15.2 W OUT! SW Currie gets the wicket! Length ball, outside leg. Benkenstein steps back and drives sloppily, and is caught by Cartwright on the on side.

15.1 1 Good length from SW Currie, pitching outside off stump. Harmer moves onto the front foot and glances through the leg side field for a run.

14.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Harmer shuffles down the pitch and guides a glance for a run on the leg side.

14.5 1 Pitched up, outside leg. Benkenstein pushes forward and glances for 1 run.

14.4 1 Good line and length once more. Harmer goes back and finesses a glance for a single run on the on side.

14.3 . Good line and length from Dawson once more. Harmer gets forward and plays a reverse sweep

14.2 . Full, on a good line once again. Harmer pushes forward and glances

14.1 1 Good line and length from Dawson. Benkenstein goes back and flicks a glance for 1 run.

13.5 . Short of a length, outside off once more. Thain moves onto the back foot and cuts

13.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Thain moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

13.3 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

13.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Thain advances and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

13.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Benkenstein gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.

12.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Neal, pitching outside leg stump. Thain backs away and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

12.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Benkenstein gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

12.4 6 SIX! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Benkenstein pushes forward and lifts a pull for six runs.

12.3 1 Good length from Neal, outside off stump. Thain moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for one run.

12.2 1 Good line and length from Neal. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a run.

12.1 1 Good length from Neal, outside off once again. Thain moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

11.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Thain moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

11.5 1 Dropped in short by Fuller, outside off stump. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

11.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Fuller once more. Benkenstein steps away and drives for four runs on the off side.

11.3 1 Back of a length from Fuller, on a good line but angling across the batter. Thain rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for one run down the ground.

11.2 1 Good line and length from Fuller. Benkenstein pushes forward and flicks a glance for a run on the on side.

11.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Benkenstein pushes forward and drives

10.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Thain gets on the front foot and pulls for four runs.

10.5 1 Good length from Neal, outside off stump once more. Benkenstein goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

10.4 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. Thain moves onto the back foot and square cuts for 1 run behind point.

10.3 W OUT! Neal gets the wicket! Good length from Neal, outside off stump again. Mulder moves onto the front foot and lifts a shaky pull, and is caught by Cartwright

10.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

10.1 1 Good length from Neal, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Mulder gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

9.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

9.5 . Good length from Dawson, pitching outside off stump. Benkenstein goes back and defends

9.4 6 MAXIMUM! Dawson pitches one up, on line. Benkenstein shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for six runs.

9.3 1 Good length from Dawson, outside off once more. Mulder moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive for 1 run through the off side field.

9.2 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and skies a poor drive for one run.

9.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Mulder rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

8.6 2 Good length from Neal, pitching outside off stump. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for two runs.

8.5 . Good length from Neal, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Benkenstein goes back and flicks a glance

8.4 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across Benkenstein. He creates room and guides a sloppy cut

8.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mulder moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

8.2 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Mulder rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance behind square on the leg side.

8.1 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Mulder gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

7.6 1 On a good line and length. Mulder moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

7.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Benkenstein. He gets forward and glances through the on side field for a run.

7.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once again. Benkenstein goes back and guides a cut for 4 runs.

7.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off stump. Benkenstein steps back and skies a drive for 6 runs.

7.2 1 Good length from Dawson, outside leg and angled across Mulder. He gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

7.1 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Benkenstein. He gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for one run.

6.6 . On a good line and length. Mulder moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

6.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Benkenstein goes back and cuts for a run.

6.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Mulder pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

6.3 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Benkenstein pushes forward and drives shakily for a single run.

6.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mulder rocks back and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

6.1 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Benkenstein pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

5.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Mulder pushes forward and drives

5.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Mulder gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mulder rocks back and drives

5.3 W OUT! SW Currie breaks through! Full, on a good line. Pepper moves onto the front foot and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Cartwright on the leg side.

5.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Benkenstein goes back and glances for a run on the leg side.

5.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Pepper moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for 1 run.

4.6 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Benkenstein gets forward and eases a drive for two runs on the on side. Good work in the field by SW Currie results in a boundary being saved.

4.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Pepper goes back and glances for one run.

4.4 1 Dropped in short by Wood, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Benkenstein. He goes back and guides a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

4.3 W OUT! Bowled. Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Pepper gets on the front foot and edges, the ball gets through, and Pepper is bowled

4.2 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Critchley gets forward and paddles poorly for 1 run.

4.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Critchley moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Critchley pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

3.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Critchley advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a scoop

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off. Critchley shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive down the ground for six runs.

3.3 1 Back of a length from Fuller, pitching outside off once more. Critchley rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run on the leg side.

3.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Pepper gets on the back foot and plays a bad defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.1 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Fuller, pitching outside off. Pepper gets forward and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

2.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Pepper gets on the front foot and plays a poor pull for a single run.

2.5 . Short, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Pepper ducks under it

2.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Critchley moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

2.3 . Back of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Critchley pushes forward and defends

2.2 . Length ball, outside leg and angling across. Critchley moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off stump. Walter gets forward and punches a drive down the ground. The umpire gives Walter out, however the umpires then send it upstairs for review. The decision is upheld, and Walter must depart.

2.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

1.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Walter moves onto the back foot and glances on the leg side for 1 run.

1.5 2 Back of a length from Fuller, outside leg and angled across Walter. He gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Walter gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

1.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Walter moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance on the on side.

1.2 1 Good length from Fuller, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Pepper gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance back behind square for a run.

1.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Fuller, pitching outside leg stump once again. Pepper pushes forward and leg glances back behind square for four runs.

0.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Pepper gets on the back foot and tucks a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.

0.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Walter rocks back and tucks a glance behind square for a run.

0.4 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Pepper moves onto the front foot and guides a square cut for one run back through point.

0.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Pepper moves onto the back foot and defends

0.2 1 Back of a length from Wood, outside off. Walter rocks back and leg glances back behind square for a run.

0.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Walter moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.6 6 SIX! Full toss, outside off stump once more. Stubbs pushes forward and pulls for 6 runs.

19.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump once more. Cartwright gets on the front foot and punches a wild drive through the on side field for a single run.

19.4 6 SIX! Bennett drops one in short, outside off again. Cartwright gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for six runs.

19.3 2 Bennett drops one in short, pitching outside off. Cartwright gets forward and pulls poorly for 2 runs.

19.2 . On a good length, outside off. Cartwright gets on the front foot and drives sloppily down the ground.

19.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Cartwright pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

18.6 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across Stubbs. He gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

18.5 1 Yorker, on a good line once again. Cartwright gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

18.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Cartwright moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs straight down the ground.

18.3 1 DROPPED! Dropped in short by Snater, outside off stump again. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Benkenstein. Not an easy chance for Benkenstein.

18.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Cartwright gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

18.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

17.6 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Cartwright gets on the front foot and drives shakily through the off side for a couple of runs.

17.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Stubbs gets forward and glances for 1 run behind square.

17.4 1 Free hit. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Cartwright moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for a run.

17.4 nb SIX! No ball. Full toss, outside off. Cartwright moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 6 runs on the leg side.

17.3 4 And another! Full toss, outside leg. Stubbs pushes forward and glances on the leg side for four runs.

17.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, on a good line. Stubbs gets on the front foot and glances for four runs.

17.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

17.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside off.

17.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. Stubbs gets forward but makes no contact while trying a pull

16.6 1 Back of a length from Benkenstein, pitching outside leg and angling across Stubbs. He moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

16.5 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Cartwright gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run on the off side.

16.4 1 Back of a length from Benkenstein, on line. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for one run.

16.3 6 MAXIMUM! Stubbs brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Full, on a good line. Stubbs pushes forward and skies a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

16.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Stubbs backs away and punches a drive through the off side field.

16.1 6 SIX! Benkenstein pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Stubbs gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs past the bowler.

15.6 1 Good length, outside off. Stubbs rocks back and guides a cut for one run.

15.5 1 Good length from Critchley, pitching on leg and angled across Cartwright. He goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for 1 run.

15.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Cartwright rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

15.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Cartwright pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

15.2 1 On a good line and length from Critchley. Stubbs gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

15.1 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. Cartwright moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

14.6 1 Good length from Benkenstein, pitching outside off stump once again. Cartwright gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

14.3 1 Good length from Benkenstein, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Stubbs gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

14.2 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Cartwright. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

14.1 1 Good length from Benkenstein, pitching outside leg and angling across Stubbs. He goes back and drives for one run.

13.6 W OUT! Harmer gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Weatherley. He gets forward and lifts a drive, but is caught by Mulder on the on side.

13.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Stubbs gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

13.4 . Yorker, outside off once again. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side field.

13.3 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off. Stubbs gets forward and drives over the off side field for 6 runs.

13.2 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Weatherley gets forward and plays a sweep for one run.

13.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across Stubbs. He moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

12.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Stubbs. He moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

12.5 2 Back of a length from Walter, pitching outside leg and angled across. Stubbs rocks back and flicks a glance on the leg side for a couple of runs.

12.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg once again. Stubbs gets on the front foot and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

12.3 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Weatherley. He gets forward and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

12.2 . On a good line and length from Walter. Weatherley gets on the front foot and drives

12.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Weatherley gets on the back foot and late cuts behind point for four runs.

11.6 4 FOUR! Bennett drops one in short, pitching outside leg. Stubbs creates room and plays a hook for four runs back behind square.

11.5 . Bennett pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Stubbs gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

11.4 1 Back of a length from Bennett, pitching outside off once more. Weatherley steps away and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.3 1 Bennett drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and pulls poorly for 1 run behind square.

11.2 1 Bennett drops one in short, pitching on a good line but angled across. Weatherley gets forward and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

11.1 1 Dropped in short by Bennett, pitching outside off stump. Weatherley gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

10.6 . Good length, outside off stump again. Stubbs pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while trying a drive

10.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Stubbs goes back and drives through the off side field.

10.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and outside edges

10.3 . Back of a length from Akhter, pitching outside off once again. Stubbs gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

10.2 6 SIX! Akhter drops one in short, outside off once more. Stubbs rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs back behind square.

10.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and defends for 1 run.

9.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Weatherley pushes forward and drives for four runs past the bowler.

9.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Stubbs gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

9.4 . On a good line and length. Stubbs goes back and guides a glance

9.3 1 Length ball, outside leg once again. Weatherley goes back and finesses a glance for one run on the on side.

9.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Stubbs. He goes back and flicks a glance for a run through the on side field.

9.1 . On a good line and length. Stubbs pushes forward and drives sloppily

8.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Weatherley pushes forward and drives for six runs.

8.5 1 On a good line and length from Critchley again. Stubbs gets forward and drives through the off side field for one run.

8.4 1 On a good line and length from Critchley. Weatherley steps back and slices a cut back through point for 1 run.

8.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Stubbs gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

8.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs back behind point.

8.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Weatherley goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

7.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and drives for one run back through point.

7.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Stubbs. He rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run.

7.4 1 Good length from Harmer, pitching outside leg stump again. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for one run back behind square.

7.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

7.2 2 Good line and length from Harmer. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for two runs.

7.1 1 Back of a length from Harmer, pitching outside leg and angled across. Weatherley gets on the back foot and plays a square cut for one run behind point.

6.6 . Good length from Critchley, pitching outside off stump once again. Stubbs rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

6.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Stubbs gets forward and punches a drive

6.4 . Pitched up, outside leg once again. Stubbs gets on the front foot and finesses a glance

6.3 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Stubbs. He moves onto the front foot and defends

6.2 W OUT! Critchley gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Prest. He moves down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by Mulder down the ground.

6.1 1 Critchley pitches one up, outside leg. Weatherley gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off stump. Prest moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

5.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Weatherley goes back and inside edges onto the body while attempting to play a glance for a run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off again. Weatherley gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

5.3 1 Short ball, outside off stump once again. Prest goes back and guides a cut behind point for a single run. Good fielding by Benkenstein prevents a boundary.

5.2 1lb Length ball, outside off once again. Weatherley pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep, resulting in a leg bye. Essex appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

5.1 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Prest shuffles down the pitch and drives averagely down the ground for a run.

4.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 2 runs through point on the off side.

4.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Weatherley gets forward and pulls for four runs.

4.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Prest gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run behind point.

4.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Prest moves onto the back foot and edges back behind square.

4.2 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Prest pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a late cut

4.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Weatherley gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run back behind point.

3.6 . Short ball, pitching outside leg stump. Prest advances, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance

3.6 1w Wide. Bouncer, on line but angling wildly across the batter and down the leg side.

3.5 . Back of a length from Bennett, pitching outside off again. Prest goes back and defends

3.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Bennett, outside off stump. Prest gets forward and slices a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.

3.3 W OUT! Bennett breaks through! Short ball, on line but angling across. Albert pushes forward and hooks, but is caught by Thain back behind square.

3.2 1 Bennett drops one in short, outside off stump once again. Weatherley gets on the front foot and plays a sloppy pull for 1 run behind square.

3.1 . Short of a length, outside off again. Weatherley gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Weatherley goes back and defends down the ground for one run.

2.5 1 Back of a length from Snater, on a good line but angling across Albert. He gets forward and edges for a run back behind square.

2.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Albert pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Albert backs away and drives over the on side field for four runs.

2.2 1 CHANCE! Back of a length from Snater, on a good line. Weatherley gets on the back foot and defends for a single run. A real run out chance but Hampshire Hawks survive the attempt from Akhter's throw.

2.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Weatherley goes back and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 1 Dropped in short by Bennett, pitching outside off stump again. Weatherley rocks back and plays a cut for one run behind point.

1.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Weatherley gets on the back foot and defends

1.4 W OUT! Bennett gets the wicket! Short, outside off again. Vince moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Snater back behind square.

1.3 4 And again! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Vince pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Vince moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

1.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Albert moves onto the back foot and plays a shaky cut for a run.

1.1 1w Wide. Short, pitching on leg once again. Albert goes back but swings and misses while trying a hook

0.6 1 Back of a length from Snater, on leg stump. Albert gets forward and guides a leg glance for a single run back behind square.

0.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Vince pushes forward and eases a drive back behind point for four runs.

0.3 . Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Vince pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Vince rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a drive