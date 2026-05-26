Match details Hampshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 26.05.2026

T20

HAM
HAM

200

ESS
ESS

170

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Essex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, May 26, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersVince James, Albert Toby Edward, Weatherley Joe, Prest Thomas James, Stubbs Tristan, Cartwright Hilton, Fuller James, Dawson Liam, Currie Scott, Neal Andrew, Wood Chris
BenchLehmann Jake, Lumsden Manny, Orr Ali, Potgieter Delano

Essex Squad

PlayersWalter Paul Ian, Pepper Michael, Critchley Matt, Benkenstein Luc, Mulder Wiaan, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn, Harmer Simon, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Snater Shane, Akhter Zaman, Bennett Charlie Edward
BenchDas Robin, Jones Mackenzie

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet