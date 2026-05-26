Match details Hampshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 26.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Essex won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Tuesday, May 26, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Hampshire Squad
|Players
|Vince James, Albert Toby Edward, Weatherley Joe, Prest Thomas James, Stubbs Tristan, Cartwright Hilton, Fuller James, Dawson Liam, Currie Scott, Neal Andrew, Wood Chris
|Bench
|Lehmann Jake, Lumsden Manny, Orr Ali, Potgieter Delano
Essex Squad
|Players
|Walter Paul Ian, Pepper Michael, Critchley Matt, Benkenstein Luc, Mulder Wiaan, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn, Harmer Simon, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Snater Shane, Akhter Zaman, Bennett Charlie Edward
|Bench
|Das Robin, Jones Mackenzie
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet