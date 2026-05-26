Results Score Hampshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 26.05.2026

T20

HAM
HAM

200

ESS
ESS

170

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Benkenstein Lucbatsman483123154.84
Harmer Simonbowler361813200
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Fuller Jamesall rounder4049012.2510
Dawson Liamall rounder40320800

Latest Highlights

19.6
2

DROPPED! Wood pitches one up, outside off. Harmer gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a pair of runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Vince.

19.5
4

FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Harmer pushes forward and plays a drive for four runs over the off side field.

19.4
2

Full, outside off stump once again. Harmer moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Dawson costing Hampshire Hawks a single run.

Read all highlights