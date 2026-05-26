Results Score Hampshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 26.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Benkenstein Lucbatsman
|48
|31
|2
|3
|154.84
|Harmer Simonbowler
|36
|18
|1
|3
|200
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Fuller Jamesall rounder
|4
|0
|49
|0
|12.25
|1
|0
|Dawson Liamall rounder
|4
|0
|32
|0
|8
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
19.6
2
DROPPED! Wood pitches one up, outside off. Harmer gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a pair of runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Vince.
19.5
4
FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Harmer pushes forward and plays a drive for four runs over the off side field.
19.4
2
Full, outside off stump once again. Harmer moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Dawson costing Hampshire Hawks a single run.