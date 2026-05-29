Highlights Hampshire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

The Rose Bowl

HAM
HAM

178

SUR
SUR

174

18.1
2

SW Currie pitches one up, outside off once more. Clark gets forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

0.3
.

Good length, pitching outside leg stump again. Albert gets forward and defends

0.1
1

Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Albert pushes forward and flicks a glance for 1 run.

19.1
2

DROPPED! Wood drops one in short, pitching outside leg and angling across. Clark pushes forward and plays a poor pull for two runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Prest. Not an easy chance for Prest.

18.2
1

SW Currie pitches one up, outside off once more. Clark gets forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

11.1
2

Curran defends for two runs.

10.3
1

Back of a length, on line. Curran gets on the back foot and cuts for a run back behind point.

9.6
1

Short of a length, outside off stump. Lawrence goes back and glances on the on side for a single run.

9.3
4

FOUR! Full, outside off. Curran moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.