Highlights Hampshire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026
SW Currie pitches one up, outside off once more. Clark gets forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side.
Good length, pitching outside leg stump again. Albert gets forward and defends
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Albert pushes forward and flicks a glance for 1 run.
DROPPED! Wood drops one in short, pitching outside leg and angling across. Clark pushes forward and plays a poor pull for two runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Prest. Not an easy chance for Prest.
SW Currie pitches one up, outside off once more. Clark gets forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side.
Curran defends for two runs.
Back of a length, on line. Curran gets on the back foot and cuts for a run back behind point.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Lawrence goes back and glances on the on side for a single run.
FOUR! Full, outside off. Curran moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.