18.1 2 SW Currie pitches one up, outside off once more. Clark gets forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump again. Albert gets forward and defends

0.1 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Albert pushes forward and flicks a glance for 1 run.

19.1 2 DROPPED! Wood drops one in short, pitching outside leg and angling across. Clark pushes forward and plays a poor pull for two runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Prest. Not an easy chance for Prest.

18.2 1 SW Currie pitches one up, outside off once more. Clark gets forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

11.1 2 Curran defends for two runs.

10.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Curran gets on the back foot and cuts for a run back behind point.

9.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Lawrence goes back and glances on the on side for a single run.