Results Score Hampshire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

The Rose Bowl

HAM
HAM

178

SUR
SUR

174

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Dawson Liamall rounder764444172.73
Stubbs Tristanbatsman312701114.81
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Topley Reecebowler403929.7510
Curran Tomall rounder403438.520

Latest Highlights

18.1
2

SW Currie pitches one up, outside off once more. Clark gets forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

0.3
.

Good length, pitching outside leg stump again. Albert gets forward and defends

0.1
1

Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Albert pushes forward and flicks a glance for 1 run.

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