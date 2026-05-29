Results Score Hampshire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Dawson Liamall rounder
|76
|44
|4
|4
|172.73
|Stubbs Tristanbatsman
|31
|27
|0
|1
|114.81
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Topley Reecebowler
|4
|0
|39
|2
|9.75
|1
|0
|Curran Tomall rounder
|4
|0
|34
|3
|8.5
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.1
2
SW Currie pitches one up, outside off once more. Clark gets forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side.
0.3
.
Good length, pitching outside leg stump again. Albert gets forward and defends
0.1
1
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Albert pushes forward and flicks a glance for 1 run.