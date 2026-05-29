Match details Hampshire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

The Rose Bowl

HAM
HAM

178

SUR
SUR

174

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Surrey won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 29, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersVince James, Albert Toby Edward, Weatherley Joe, Prest Thomas James, Stubbs Tristan, Cartwright Hilton, Fuller James, Dawson Liam, Currie Scott, Lumsden Manny, Wood Chris
BenchLehmann Jake, Neal Andrew, Orr Ali, Potgieter Delano

Surrey Squad

PlayersRoy Jason, Jacks Will, Pope Ollie, Curran Sam, Lawrence Dan, Evans Laurie, Curran Tom, Clark Jordan, Abbott Sean, Majid Yousef, Topley Reece
BenchThomas Adam Roger George, Worrall Daniel

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet