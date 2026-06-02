17.3 W OUT! Lumsden breaks through! Lumsden pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Crocombe advances but misses while trying to play a cut, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.2 1 CHANCE! Lumsden pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Lamb moves onto the back foot and drives for a run over the leg side field. There's an attempt at a run out.

17.1 2 DROPPED! Back of a length, outside off stump. Lamb rocks back and pulls for two runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Prest.

17.1 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Lamb goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

16.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Crocombe rocks back and flicks poorly for 6 runs.

16.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Crocombe goes back and drives past the bowler for 4 runs.

16.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Crocombe goes back but swings and misses while attempting a drive

16.3 . SW Currie pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Crocombe gets on the back foot and punches a bad drive

16.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on a good line once again. Crocombe goes back and outside edges for a half dozen runs behind point.

16.1 1 SW Currie pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Lamb moves onto the front foot and skies a flick for 1 run.

16.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Lamb pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

15.6 . Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Crocombe. He moves onto the front foot and glances through the on side field.

15.5 W OUT! Dawson breaks through! Good line and length. Mills shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a cut, the stumps are disturbed, and Mills has to go

15.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Lamb moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

15.3 1 Good length from Dawson, pitching outside off stump once again. Mills rocks back and plays a drive for 1 run over the off side.

15.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Lamb goes back and drives over the off side field for one run.

15.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on line. Lamb pushes forward and sweeps for 6 runs.

14.6 W OUT! Wood breaks through! Wood pitches one up, outside off once again. Briggs gets on the back foot and lifts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Dawson on the off side.

14.5 1 Good length from Wood, outside off. Lamb goes back and outside edges behind point on the off side for one run.

14.5 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside leg. Lamb gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep

14.4 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Lamb gets on the back foot and drives averagely for two runs.

14.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Lamb rocks back and eases a drive

14.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Briggs moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

14.1 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, on line. Price goes back and edges, and is caught by Albert

13.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Lamb gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 1 Price defends for a single run.

13.4 . 0 runs

13.3 1 Lamb defends for 1 run.

13.2 W OUT! SW Currie gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off. Simpson pushes forward and lofts a poor drive, and is caught by SW Currie

13.2 1 wide

13.1 . Good length from SW Currie, outside off stump. Simpson gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

12.6 2 Dawson comes around the wicket. Full, outside off stump. Price pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs over the leg side field.

12.5 1 Dawson now coming over the wicket to Simpson. Dawson pitches one up, outside off stump. Simpson goes back and punches a drive for a single run on the on side.

12.4 1 Full, on line. Price pushes forward and punches a drive through the on side field for a run.

12.3 W OUT! Dawson breaks through! Around the wicket, full ball, outside off stump. Leaning moves down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive, Albert whips the bails off, and Leaning is out

12.2 1 Dawson now coming over the wicket. On a good length, outside off. Simpson gets on the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

12.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Leaning gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance back behind square for 1 run.

11.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Leaning moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for 1 run back behind square.

11.5 . Short of a length, on a good line. Leaning rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance

11.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Leaning moves onto the front foot and flicks

11.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Simpson rocks back and slices a cut for a single run back behind point.

11.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Simpson goes back and drives for four runs on the off side.

11.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off stump. Simpson moves onto the back foot and plays a drive for 6 runs over the on side field.

10.6 . Back of a length from Fuller, pitching outside off stump. Leaning gets on the back foot and late cuts

10.5 . Short of a length, on line. Leaning rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance

10.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Alsop goes back and edges, and is caught by Wood back behind square.

10.2 1 Good length from Fuller, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Alsop moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance on the leg side for one run.

10.1 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Simpson moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run.

9.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Alsop moves onto the back foot and drives

9.6 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Alsop goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

9.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Alsop moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

9.4 . Back of a length from Lumsden, on line. Alsop goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

9.3 1 CHANCE! Full toss, outside off. Simpson goes back and lofts a drive over the on side field for 1 run. There's an attempt at a run out.

9.2 . On a good line and length. Alsop moves onto the front foot and defends

9.1 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Simpson gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily for two runs.

8.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Simpson moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance through the on side field for 1 run.

8.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Simpson gets on the front foot and defends

8.4 1 Full, outside off. Alsop gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

8.3 . Dawson pitches one up, on a good line. Alsop moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 . Dawson comes over the wicket to Alsop. Good length, pitching outside off once again. Alsop moves onto the front foot and defends

8.1 W OUT! Dawson gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off stump. Coles pushes forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Dawson

7.6 W OUT! Lumsden gets the wicket! Short of a length, on a good line. Hughes rocks back and pulls, but is caught by Weatherley behind square.

7.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Coles gets forward and flicks behind square for a single run.

7.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Coles pushes forward and punches a drive

7.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Hughes rocks back and plays a cut for a run.

7.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hughes gets on the back foot and drives on the leg side for 4 runs.

7.1 . On a good line and length. Hughes gets on the back foot and guides a cut

6.6 1 Dawson now coming over the wicket to Hughes. Full ball, on a good line. Hughes advances and punches a drive for a run on the on side.

6.5 . Good length, outside off. Hughes moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

6.4 1 On a good line and length from Dawson once again. Coles gets on the back foot and glances for a run.

6.3 2b Dawson pitches one up, on line but angled across Coles. He moves onto the back foot and edges for 2 byes.

6.2 . Dawson comes around the wicket to Coles. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Coles pushes forward and flicks

6.1 1 Dawson pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hughes gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run.

5.6 W OUT! Fuller traps Ward in front! Full, pitching on a good line. Ward advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. Hampshire Hawks appeal, the umpire agrees, and Ward has to depart

5.5 . Back of a length from Fuller, outside off. Ward moves down the pitch and pulls sloppily

5.4 6 SIX! Back of a length from Fuller, pitching outside off. Ward goes back and pulls for six runs behind square.

5.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Fuller, pitching on a good line. Ward goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

5.2 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off. Ward gets on the front foot and lifts a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

5.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Hughes gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for one run.

4.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Hughes rocks back and glances for one run behind square.

4.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Ward gets on the back foot and glances back behind square for one run.

4.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Hughes moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance through the on side field for a run.

4.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Hughes shuffles down the pitch and lifts a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

4.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Ward moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

4.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Ward gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull

3.6 1 On a good line and length. Ward pushes forward and tucks a glance for a run.

3.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ward rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ward rocks back and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

3.3 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Ward goes back and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

3.2 2 Full, pitching outside off. Ward gets on the front foot and drives shakily for two runs over the off side.

3.1 . On a good line and length. Ward moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hughes gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Hughes goes back and drives

2.4 1lb Back of a length from Wood, outside off stump. Ward goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.

2.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Ward goes back and drives on the off side for four runs.

2.2 . Back of a length from Wood, pitching outside off. Ward goes back and punches a wild drive

2.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Hughes moves onto the back foot and slices a cut behind point for one run.

1.6 1 Back of a length from Fuller, on line. Hughes rocks back and glances back behind point for one run.

1.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

1.5 . Fuller pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hughes moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

1.4 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Hughes pushes forward and edges back behind point for two runs.

1.3 6 And another! Fuller pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Hughes rocks back and plays a flick behind square for 6 runs.

1.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Hughes gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for six runs.

1.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg. Hughes gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

1.1 . Good line and length from Fuller. Hughes pushes forward and defends

0.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Hughes advances down the pitch and outside edges for one run.

0.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Hughes gets on the back foot and plays a cut

0.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ward gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for a run.

0.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Ward moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

0.2 . On a good length, outside off. Ward gets on the front foot and punches a drive

0.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Ward goes back but makes no contact while attempting a drive

19.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Fuller moves onto the back foot and lifts a flick for six runs.

19.5 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Fuller moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs through the on side field.

19.4 4 Full ball, outside leg once more. Fuller moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick, resulting in four leg byes back behind point.

19.3 1lb Crocombe pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Cartwright rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

19.2 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Fuller. He goes back and drives for one run.

19.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on line. Fuller gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

18.6 . Good length from Mills, outside off stump. Cartwright moves down the pitch but misses while trying to play a drive

18.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Cartwright rocks back and inside edges

18.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Cartwright. He rocks back and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

18.3 1 Mills pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Fuller goes back and punches a drive for a run on the leg side.

18.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Cartwright goes back and drives for a run on the off side.

18.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Fuller rocks back and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

17.6 . Back of a length from Lamb, outside off stump once again. Cartwright moves onto the front foot and plays a pull

17.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on line. Cartwright moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for six runs back behind square.

17.4 1 Good line and length from Lamb once more. Fuller rocks back and drives for one run.

17.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Fuller moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for one run.

16.6 W OUT! Mills gets the wicket! Full, on a good line. Dawson moves onto the front foot and flicks averagely, and is caught by Leaning

16.5 1 DROPPED! Full, outside off once more. Cartwright rocks back and drives for 1 run over the off side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Hughes.

16.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Cartwright goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

16.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line again. Cartwright moves onto the front foot and lifts a flick for six runs.

16.2 . Back of a length, on a good line. Cartwright gets forward but misses while attempting to play a pull

16.1 1 Dawson plays a defensive stroke for a run.

15.6 1 Dawson defends for a single run.

15.5 6 SIX! Fifty for Dawson with a maximum! Dawson defends for six runs.

15.4 4 FOUR! Dawson defends for 4 runs.

15.3 1 Cartwright plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

15.2 1 Dawson defends for one run.

15.1 2 Dawson defends for a couple of runs.

14.6 1 Dawson plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

14.5 1 Cartwright plays a defensive stroke for a run.

14.4 1 Dawson defends for 1 run.

14.3 . 0 runs

14.2 . 0 runs

14.1 1 Cartwright defends for a single run.

13.6 1 Cartwright defends for a run.

13.5 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Lamb once more. Stubbs gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive, and is caught by Lamb

13.4 6 SIX! Full, pitching on a good line again. Stubbs gets forward and plays a drive for 6 runs.

13.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Lamb. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs.

13.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

13.2 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Dawson. He goes back and cuts back through point for 1 run.

13.1 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Stubbs rocks back and eases a drive for a single run on the leg side.

12.6 . Full, on line. Dawson pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

12.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Stubbs. He pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

12.4 6 SIX! Full, on line. Stubbs gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for 6 runs.

12.3 2 Good length from Briggs, pitching on leg and angled across. Stubbs advances and drives through the off side for a single run. An error in the field allows Stubbs and Dawson to run through for a overthrow.

12.2 1 Full ball, on line. Dawson gets on the back foot and outside edges for 1 run.

12.1 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Stubbs. He rocks back and glances for a run behind square on the leg side.

11.6 1 On a good line and length again. Stubbs gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for a run.

11.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Stubbs gets on the back foot and eases a drive

11.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Stubbs gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

11.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs moves onto the back foot but opts to let the ball pass through to Simpson without offering a shot

11.2 1 Good length from Coles, on leg stump and angling across Dawson. He goes back and glances for one run.

11.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

10.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Dawson moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs on the on side.

10.5 1lb On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Stubbs gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye. Sussex Sharks appeal, but Stubbs is given not out.

10.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Stubbs goes back and drives

10.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Dawson gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

10.2 . Back of a length from Crocombe, on line. Dawson moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Dawson rocks back and cuts late back behind point for 4 runs.

9.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Dawson gets on the back foot and pulls averagely back behind square for 1 run.

9.5 2 On a good length, outside off again. Dawson gets on the back foot and drives for two runs on the off side.

9.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

9.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Dawson moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

9.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Dawson gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

9.1 1 Back of a length from Lamb, on a good line. Stubbs gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a pull for 1 run.

8.5 1 On a good line and length from Briggs. Stubbs gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

8.4 1 Full, on a good line. Dawson moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance behind square for 1 run.

8.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Dawson moves onto the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

8.2 . Briggs pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Dawson gets on the front foot and inside edges

8.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Dawson gets on the back foot and plays a poor defensive stroke

7.6 1 Good line and length from Lamb. Dawson rocks back and glances for one run.

7.5 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump. Stubbs goes back and glances for a single run behind square on the leg side.

7.4 1 Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Dawson goes back and punches a drive for a run.

7.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs goes back and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

7.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Dawson rocks back and cuts for a single run.

6.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Stubbs pushes forward and punches a drive

6.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Stubbs goes back and drives on the off side.

6.4 W OUT! Briggs gets the wicket! Briggs pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Weatherley shuffles down the pitch and outside edges, and is caught by Mills

6.3 1 Full, on line. Dawson moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a run.

6.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Weatherley gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

6.1 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Dawson. He gets on the front foot and finesses a glance behind square for a single run.

5.6 1 Back of a length from Price, on a good line once again. Dawson gets on the back foot and glances on the on side for a single run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Dawson goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

5.4 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Prest moves down the pitch and skies a shaky drive, and is caught by Price

5.3 1 Back of a length from Price, on a good line once more. Weatherley gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

5.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and defends

5.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on leg stump. Weatherley advances and plays a flick for 4 runs.

4.6 . On a good line and length once more. Prest gets on the back foot and glances through the on side field.

4.5 1 On a good line and length. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run on the on side.

4.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Crocombe, outside off once more. Weatherley rocks back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

4.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Weatherley pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

4.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Weatherley rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance

4.1 6 SIX! Good length, outside off. Weatherley gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 6 runs.

3.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line once more. Weatherley gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

3.5 1 On a good line and length. Prest gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

3.4 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and glances for a run.

3.3 . Back of a length from Mills, pitching on a good line again. Weatherley pushes forward and plays a mediocre drive

3.2 . Short of a length, on line. Weatherley moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance

3.1 . Good length from Mills, pitching outside leg and angled across. Weatherley gets forward and guides a glance. Tidy fielding by Price results in a run being saved.

2.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Prest gets on the back foot and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

2.5 . Yorker, outside off stump again. Prest pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

2.4 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Prest moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a cut

2.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Prest pushes forward and drives on the off side.

2.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

2.1 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Weatherley gets forward and eases a drive through the off side.

1.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Prest goes back but decides to let that one go through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

1.5 W OUT! Mills gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off stump. Vince gets on the back foot and plays a late cut, but is caught by Alsop

1.4 2 Full, on a good line once more. Vince moves onto the front foot and inside edges for a pair of runs on the on side.

1.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Weatherley rocks back and flicks a glance for a run back through point.

1.2 1 Good length from Mills, pitching on leg and angled across. Vince moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for one run through the leg side field.

1.1 4 FOUR! Mills pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Vince pushes forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

0.6 W OUT! Coles gets one through! Yorker, on line once more. Albert rocks back but plays and misses while trying to defend, the ball gets through, and Albert is bowled

0.5 . Full, on a good line. Albert pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

0.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Albert gets forward and defends

0.3 . Good length from Coles, outside off. Albert moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

0.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line once more. Vince gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.