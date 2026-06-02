Match details Hampshire vs Sussex T20 T20 Blast 02.06.2026

T20

Rose Bowl

HAM
HAM

173

SUS
SUS

144

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Sussex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, June 02, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersVince James, Albert Toby Edward, Weatherley Joe, Prest Thomas James, Dawson Liam, Stubbs Tristan, Cartwright Hilton, Fuller James, Currie Scott, Lumsden Manny, Wood Chris
BenchLehmann Jake, Neal Andrew, Orr Ali, Potgieter Delano

Sussex Squad

PlayersHughes Daniel, Ward Harrison, Coles James Matthew, Simpson John, Alsop Tom, Leaning Jack, Lamb Danny, Price Tom, Briggs Danny, Mills Tymal, Crocombe Henry T
BenchCarson Jack, Clark Tom, Currie Bradley, Foreman Bertie, Hudson-Prentice Fynn

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet