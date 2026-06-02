Match details Hampshire vs Sussex T20 T20 Blast 02.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Sussex won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Tuesday, June 02, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Hampshire Squad
|Players
|Vince James, Albert Toby Edward, Weatherley Joe, Prest Thomas James, Dawson Liam, Stubbs Tristan, Cartwright Hilton, Fuller James, Currie Scott, Lumsden Manny, Wood Chris
|Bench
|Lehmann Jake, Neal Andrew, Orr Ali, Potgieter Delano
Sussex Squad
|Players
|Hughes Daniel, Ward Harrison, Coles James Matthew, Simpson John, Alsop Tom, Leaning Jack, Lamb Danny, Price Tom, Briggs Danny, Mills Tymal, Crocombe Henry T
|Bench
|Carson Jack, Clark Tom, Currie Bradley, Foreman Bertie, Hudson-Prentice Fynn
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet