Results Score Hampshire vs Sussex T20 T20 Blast 02.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Ward Harrisonbatsman
|40
|21
|4
|3
|190.48
|Hughes Danielbatsman
|31
|22
|2
|2
|140.91
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Dawson Liamall rounder
|4
|0
|20
|3
|5
|0
|0
|Wood Chrisbowler
|4
|0
|20
|2
|5
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
17.3
W
OUT! Lumsden breaks through! Lumsden pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Crocombe advances but misses while trying to play a cut, and the ball careens into the stumps
17.2
1
CHANCE! Lumsden pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Lamb moves onto the back foot and drives for a run over the leg side field. There's an attempt at a run out.
17.1
2
DROPPED! Back of a length, outside off stump. Lamb rocks back and pulls for two runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Prest.