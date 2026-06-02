17.3 W OUT! Lumsden breaks through! Lumsden pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Crocombe advances but misses while trying to play a cut, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.2 1 CHANCE! Lumsden pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Lamb moves onto the back foot and drives for a run over the leg side field. There's an attempt at a run out.