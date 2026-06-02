Results Score Hampshire vs Sussex T20 T20 Blast 02.06.2026

T20

Rose Bowl

HAM
HAM

173

SUS
SUS

144

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Ward Harrisonbatsman402143190.48
Hughes Danielbatsman312222140.91
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Dawson Liamall rounder40203500
Wood Chrisbowler40202510

Latest Highlights

17.3
W

OUT! Lumsden breaks through! Lumsden pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Crocombe advances but misses while trying to play a cut, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.2
1

CHANCE! Lumsden pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Lamb moves onto the back foot and drives for a run over the leg side field. There's an attempt at a run out.

17.1
2

DROPPED! Back of a length, outside off stump. Lamb rocks back and pulls for two runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Prest.

Read all highlights