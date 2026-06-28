18.4 4 And again! Billings brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Full toss, outside off stump. Billings gets on the front foot and edges for four runs back behind point.

18.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off again. Billings moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the leg side field.

18.1 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Billings gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

17.6 1 Full toss, on a good line once more. Billings gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

17.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from SW Currie but angled across Billings. He rocks back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

17.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Denly gets forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

17.3 2 Full toss, outside off stump once more. Denly pushes forward and eases a drive past the bowler for a couple of runs.

17.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Denly moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

17.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump. Denly moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

16.6 . Yorker, outside off once again. Billings moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

16.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

16.5 1 On a good line and length again. Denly pushes forward and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

16.4 W OUT! Wood gets the wicket! Pitched up, on line. Finch pushes forward but misses while attempting a sweep, the ball gets through, and Finch is bowled

16.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Billings pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for a single run.

16.2 2 Full, pitching outside off once more. Billings pushes forward and sweeps behind square for a couple of runs.

16.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Billings pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

15.6 1 Good length, outside off once more. Billings gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for 1 run.

15.4 6 MAXIMUM! Dawson pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Billings pushes forward and reverse sweeps back through point for a half dozen runs.

15.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Finch creates space and drives for a run.

15.2 . Good length from Dawson, pitching outside off again. Finch moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

15.1 1lb Full ball, pitching outside off. Billings gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a reverse sweep, resulting in one leg bye back behind point.

14.6 1w Wide. Full toss, too wide outside off.

14.6 1w Wide. Baker pitches one up, pitching far outside off.

14.6 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off.

14.4 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across Billings. He rocks back and lifts a scoop back behind square for six runs.

14.3 1b Full toss, outside off again. Finch gets forward but misses while trying a drive, and the ball runs away from Albert for 1 bye.

14.2 2 Baker pitches one up, outside off once again. Finch pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a couple of runs.

14.1 1b Baker pitches one up, outside off stump. Billings pushes forward and eases a drive for a single bye.

13.6 1 On a good line and length from Fuller. Billings pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

13.5 2 Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Billings rocks back and plays a scoop back behind square for two runs.

13.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Finch rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a scoop

13.3 2 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Finch advances down the pitch and drives for a pair of runs down the ground.

13.2 2 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Finch steps back and plays a scoop behind square for 2 runs.

13.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Billings moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a single run behind square.

12.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Billings pushes forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

12.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Crawley moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

12.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Finch gets forward and drives for a run.

11.6 2 Good line and length. Crawley pushes forward and flicks for 2 runs.

11.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Crawley moves onto the front foot and defends

11.4 1 SW Currie pitches one up, on line. Finch gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

11.3 . SW Currie pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Finch pushes forward and eases a drive

11.2 . On a good line and length once more. Finch pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 1 Good line and length from SW Currie. Crawley gets forward and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

10.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Crawley pushes forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

10.5 W OUT! Dawson gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off but angled across. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Fuller behind square.

10.4 4 FOUR! Dawson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

10.3 2lb On a good line and length from Dawson. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive on the off side, resulting in 2 leg byes.

10.1 6 SIX! Fifty for Bell-Drummond by clearing the rope! Full, outside off stump. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

9.6 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Finch moves onto the front foot and flicks

9.5 1 DROPPED! Full, on line. Bell-Drummond moves down the pitch and drives sloppily over the leg side field for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Stubbs. A really difficult chance for Stubbs there.

9.4 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Finch moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

9.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Finch shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

9.2 . On a good length, outside off again. Finch advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Bell-Drummond goes back and plays a pull for a run.

8.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep for 1 run.

8.5 . Full, outside off stump once more. Bell-Drummond gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

8.4 1 Pitched up, outside off again. Finch gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

8.3 . Good length, outside off once more. Finch gets on the back foot and plays a wild pull

8.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off again. Bell-Drummond gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run back behind point.

8.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Finch moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

7.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Finch moves down the pitch and pulls for a single run.

7.5 . Full, outside leg and angling across Finch. He moves onto the front foot and flicks down the ground.

7.3 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

7.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Finch gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

7.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bell-Drummond moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for one run.

6.6 1 Good line and length from Dawson. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

5.6 1 Good line and length. Finch gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

5.5 1 Good line and length. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and flicks for a run.

5.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

5.2 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, outside off stump again. Bell-Drummond gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

5.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Finch gets forward and pulls for 1 run.

4.6 4 And another! Back of a length from Wood, on a good line. Bell-Drummond rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

4.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Finch rocks back and lofts a pull for one run.

3.6 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Finch gets forward and drives for one run.

2.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and defends

2.4 . Full ball, outside off. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side.

2.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Bell-Drummond moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for six runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Bell-Drummond gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

1.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Bell-Drummond moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull back behind square.

1.3 1 Full, outside off. Finch gets on the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

1.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Finch. He advances and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

1.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

0.6 . Full ball, outside off once again. Finch gets forward and edges

0.5 . Good length from Baker, outside off. Finch gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 . Good length from Baker, pitching outside off stump again. Finch gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

0.3 4 FOUR! Baker pitches one up, outside off once again. Finch pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs on the on side.

0.2 4 Good length, outside off once more. Finch gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball trickles away from Albert for four byes.

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Back of a length from Klaassen, outside off stump. Fuller gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run. Stubbs is then run out at the striker's end, following some tidy fielding by Bell-Drummond.

19.5 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and plays a poor pull straight down the ground for a single run.

19.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Stubbs pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

19.3 1 Short of a length, on line but angled across. Fuller rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

19.2 . Yorker, outside off stump once again. Fuller pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

19.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Stubbs goes back and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

18.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, outside off once more. Fuller gets forward and drives for four runs.

18.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Stewart, pitching outside off once more. Fuller gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for four runs.

18.4 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off stump. Mayes moves onto the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Crawley down the ground.

18.3 6 SIX! Good line and length from Stewart. Mayes gets on the front foot and drives over the on side field for a half dozen runs.

18.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Mayes pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a reverse sweep

18.1 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Stubbs pushes forward and flicks down the ground for a single run.

17.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump once more. Stubbs gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

17.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs down the ground.

17.4 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Mayes gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

17.3 . Good length, outside off once more. Mayes rocks back but misses while trying to play a pull

17.2 . Milnes pitches one up, pitching outside off. Mayes moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a drive

17.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mayes gets forward and switch hits for 4 runs back behind point.

16.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg. Mayes moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

16.5 2 Pitched up, pitching on leg. Mayes moves down the pitch and flicks back behind square for 2 runs.

16.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Stubbs gets forward and drives for one run through the leg side field.

16.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mayes gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

16.2 W OUT! Caught. Stewart pitches one up, on line. Cartwright moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Dudgeon down the ground.

16.1 1 Full ball, on line. Stubbs pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

15.6 1 Milnes pitches one up, outside off once more. Stubbs gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

15.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Cartwright moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

15.4 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Cartwright gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

15.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for one run.

15.2 . Yorker, outside off once more. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

15.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Cartwright gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

14.6 . Good length from Stewart, outside off stump. Stubbs pushes forward and plays a flick

14.5 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Cartwright gets forward and flicks for a run.

14.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Cartwright. He moves onto the front foot and leg glances

14.3 . Good length from Stewart, pitching outside off stump again. Cartwright gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.2 W OUT! Stewart finds a way through! Good length from Stewart, outside off but angling across the batter. Weatherley rocks back and inside edges, the ball gets through, and Weatherley is bowled

14.1 1 Full, outside leg. Stubbs gets on the front foot and flicks for one run back behind square.

13.6 . Klaassen pitches one up, pitching outside off. Weatherley rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

13.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Klaassen, on leg stump and angling across. Weatherley gets on the back foot and inside edges for 4 runs behind square.

13.5 1w Wide. Klaassen pitches one up, pitching far outside off.

13.5 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off.

13.4 2 Good length, outside leg again. Weatherley goes back and pulls for a couple of leg byes back behind square.

13.3 . Full, outside off stump. Weatherley rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

13.2 2 Length ball, on leg stump. Weatherley moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs back behind square.

13.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Stubbs gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the on side for one run.

12.6 1 Stewart pitches one up, pitching outside off. Stubbs gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

12.5 2 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Stubbs gets forward and inside edges for 2 runs back behind square.

12.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Weatherley pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

12.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Stubbs gets on the front foot and eases a shaky drive for a single run.

12.2 W OUT! Bowled. Length ball, outside off again. Vince moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

12.1 4 FOUR! Stewart pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Vince goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

11.6 1 Lintott pitches one up, outside off stump. Vince gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

11.5 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Weatherley gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a single run.

11.4 2 Good length from Lintott, outside off stump. Weatherley gets on the back foot and plays a cut behind point for a couple of runs.

11.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Lintott, pitching outside off stump again. Weatherley gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for 6 runs.

11.2 1 On a good length, outside off again. Vince gets on the front foot and edges for 1 run.

10.4 2 Full toss, on a good line. Weatherley pushes forward and drives down the ground for 2 runs.

10.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Vince gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

10.2 1 Good length, outside off once more. Weatherley gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

10.1 1 Denly pitches one up, pitching outside off. Vince gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for one run.

9.6 2 Length ball, outside off stump again. Weatherley gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a pair of runs.

9.5 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Vince gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

9.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Weatherley rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run.

9.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Vince moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for a single run.

9.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

9.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Weatherley moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

9.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Vince gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a single run.

8.6 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, on line. Albert moves down the pitch and drives shakily, and is caught by Crawley on the off side.

8.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Vince moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

8.4 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Albert advances down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

8.3 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Vince moves onto the front foot and leg glances for 1 run behind square.

8.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Vince pushes forward and lofts a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

8.1 1 Good length from Denly, outside off again. Albert gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

7.6 . Good length from Lintott, outside off stump. Vince gets on the front foot and defends

7.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off once again. Vince pushes forward and sweeps for six runs.

7.4 . Good length from Lintott, pitching outside off stump once more. Vince gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point.

7.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Albert goes back and plays a pull down the ground for a single run.

7.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length but angling across Albert. He gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

7.1 1 Good length from Lintott, pitching outside off stump once again. Vince rocks back and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

6.6 2 Good length from Denly, pitching outside off stump once more. Albert moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for a couple of runs.

6.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Vince gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

6.4 2 Good length from Denly, pitching outside off stump once again. Albert rocks back and cuts for two runs.

6.3 2 Pitched up, outside off once more. Vince gets on the front foot and eases a drive for two runs.

6.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Albert rocks back and drives for a run through the off side.

6.1 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Albert pushes forward and drives

5.6 4 And again! Yorker, outside off stump once again. Vince pushes forward and drives for four runs.

5.5 4 FOUR! Vince brings up his 50 with a boundary! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Vince moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

5.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Vince pushes forward and edges back behind square.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. Vince gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

5.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Vince gets on the back foot and drives through the off side.

5.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Vince moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

4.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Vince moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

4.5 1 Good length from Dudgeon, pitching outside off but angled across. Albert goes back and pulls for 1 run.

4.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Vince pushes forward and drives for one run.

4.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Vince moves onto the back foot and slices a cut behind point for four runs.

4.2 1 Dudgeon pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Albert gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

4.1 . Good length, outside off stump again. Albert gets on the front foot and edges

3.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Albert moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

3.5 1 On a good line and length. Vince moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run through the off side.

3.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Vince goes back and cuts behind point.

3.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, outside off stump. Vince moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs.

3.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, pitching on leg. Vince goes back and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

3.1 4 FOUR! Klaassen pitches one up, pitching outside off. Vince moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for four runs.

2.6 1 On a good line and length. Vince gets forward and leg glances for 1 run behind square.

2.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Dudgeon, outside off once again. Vince gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs.

2.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Vince moves down the pitch and inside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

2.3 . On a good length, outside off. Vince gets forward and drives on the off side.

2.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Vince gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

2.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Albert moves onto the front foot and drives through point on the off side for one run.

2.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Vince moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.

1.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Vince gets forward and punches a drive for a run through point.

1.5 . Full, outside off. Vince gets on the front foot and inside edges back behind square.

1.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Vince pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive on the off side.

1.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Vince moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

1.2 2 Milnes pitches one up, outside off once again. Vince gets on the front foot and drives for two runs.

1.1 . Good length from Milnes, pitching outside off stump. Vince gets on the front foot and eases a drive

0.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Albert gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 . Length ball, outside off. Vince moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

0.4 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Vince goes back but misses while trying a cut

0.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Vince moves onto the front foot and defends

0.2 . Good length from Dudgeon, pitching outside off stump. Vince gets on the front foot and defends through point on the off side.