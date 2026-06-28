Match details Kent vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 28.06.2026

T20

St Lawrence Ground

KEN
KEN

177

HAM
HAM

176

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Kent won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 28, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersFinch Harry, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Crawley Zak, Billings Sam, Denly Joe, Dudgeon Keith, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Stewart Grant, Lintott Jacob, Milnes Matt, Klaassen Fred
BenchEvison Joey, Foreman Bertie, Muyeye Tawanda, Parkinson Matt, Rogers Tom

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAlbert Toby Edward, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Mayes Ben, Dawson Liam, Stubbs Tristan, Cartwright Hilton, Fuller James, Currie Scott, Wood Chris, Baker Sonny
BenchLehmann Jake, Lumsden Manny, Neal Andrew, Orr Ali, Potgieter Delano, Prest Thomas James

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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