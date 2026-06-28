Results Score Kent vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 28.06.2026

T20

St Lawrence Ground

KEN
KEN

177

HAM
HAM

176

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Bell-Drummond Danielbatsman543462158.82
Billings Samwicket keeper502153238.1
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Fuller Jamesall rounder40320800
Dawson Liamall rounder403318.2500

Latest Highlights

18.4
4

And again! Billings brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Full toss, outside off stump. Billings gets on the front foot and edges for four runs back behind point.

18.3
4

FOUR! Yorker, outside off again. Billings moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the leg side field.

18.1
1

Full toss, outside off stump. Billings gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

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