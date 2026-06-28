Results Score Kent vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 28.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bell-Drummond Danielbatsman
|54
|34
|6
|2
|158.82
|Billings Samwicket keeper
|50
|21
|5
|3
|238.1
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Fuller Jamesall rounder
|4
|0
|32
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Dawson Liamall rounder
|4
|0
|33
|1
|8.25
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.4
4
And again! Billings brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Full toss, outside off stump. Billings gets on the front foot and edges for four runs back behind point.
18.3
4
FOUR! Yorker, outside off again. Billings moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the leg side field.
18.1
1
Full toss, outside off stump. Billings gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.