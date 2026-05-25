18.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Mills, on leg stump and angled across Forrester. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

18.1 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Forrester pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.6 6 Back-to-back maximums! Lamb pitches one up, outside off. Crawley moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

17.5 6 SIX! Full ball, on a good line. Crawley gets forward and lofts a flick for a half dozen runs.

17.4 2 Good line and length but angled across Crawley. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

17.3 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off. Crawley gets on the front foot and drives straight down the ground for six runs.

17.2 1 Full ball, outside off again. Forrester moves onto the front foot and drives through point for a run.

17.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Crawley moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

16.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Forrester moves onto the front foot and drives over the on side field for four runs.

16.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Crawley gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

16.4 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Forrester. He gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

16.3 6 MAXIMUM! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Forrester moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for six runs over the on side field.

16.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Crawley gets forward and lifts a drive for one run back behind point.

16.1 2 Full ball, on a good line once again. Crawley moves onto the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for a couple of runs.

15.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Forrester gets forward and lofts a sweep for a half dozen runs.

15.5 1 Crawley brings up his 50! Full ball, outside off stump. Crawley gets forward and flicks for a single run.

15.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Forrester moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for one run.

15.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Crawley gets forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

15.2 6 DROPPED! Full ball, on a good line again. Crawley pushes forward and lifts a drive over the leg side field for six runs. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Alsop.

15.1 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Crawley shuffles down the pitch and drives over the leg side field for 2 runs.

14.6 1 Crocombe pitches one up, outside leg and angling across. Crawley gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

14.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Forrester moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

14.4 1 Good length from Crocombe, pitching outside off again. Crawley gets forward and flicks for one run.

14.3 6 SIX! Good length from Crocombe, pitching outside off stump once more. Crawley advances and pulls for six runs.

14.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg again. Forrester moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for 1 run.

14.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Forrester pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

13.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Forrester moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

13.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Forrester moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

13.4 1 Good line and length from Briggs but angling across. Crawley gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for a run.

13.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Forrester gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

13.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Forrester pushes forward and outside edges

13.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Crawley gets forward and drives for a run through the leg side field.

12.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Hudson-Prentice pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Forrester gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

12.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Forrester gets on the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

12.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Forrester gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

12.3 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Hudson-Prentice, outside off. Billings advances and edges, and is caught by Lamb back behind square.

12.2 2 Good line and length from Hudson-Prentice once again. Billings shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive through the leg side field for two runs.

12.1 1 Good line and length from Hudson-Prentice. Crawley pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

11.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Mills, outside leg. Billings moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for four runs.

11.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. Billings shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive for six runs.

11.4 1 Good length from Mills, outside leg. Crawley gets forward and tucks a leg glance for one run behind square.

11.3 1 Mills pitches one up, outside off stump. Billings pushes forward and drives for one run through the off side.

11.2 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Crawley gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

11.1 3 Full, pitching outside off. Billings gets forward and drives for 3 runs.

10.6 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Billings gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

10.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Crawley gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for one run.

10.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Crawley moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side.

10.3 1 On a good line and length once again. Billings moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for a run.

10.2 1lb Full, on a good line. Crawley advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive, resulting in a leg bye.

10.1 4 FOUR! Coles pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Crawley gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

9.6 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Crawley gets forward and edges for 1 run.

9.5 3 Briggs pitches one up, outside off. Billings gets on the front foot and drives over the off side for 3 runs.

9.4 1 Good length from Briggs, pitching outside off. Crawley goes back and drives for 1 run down the ground.

9.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Billings pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 1 run back behind point.

9.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Crawley moves down the pitch and drives for a run.

9.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Billings gets forward and edges for one run.

8.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Crawley gets forward and plays a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

8.5 . Good length from Lamb, pitching outside off. Crawley pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

8.4 4 Pitching on a good line and length but angled across Crawley. He gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a ramp, and the ball trickles away from Simpson for 4 byes.

8.3 3 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Billings gets on the front foot and drives for a pair of runs. A mistake in the field allows Billings and Crawley to run through for one overthrow.

8.2 . Good length from Lamb, outside off stump again. Billings gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Billings gets on the front foot and defends

7.6 1 Good length from Briggs, pitching outside off. Billings pushes forward and drives on the off side for one run.

7.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Crawley rocks back and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

7.4 . Full, outside off stump. Crawley gets on the front foot and drives

7.3 1 Briggs pitches one up, on a good line. Billings gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for a run.

7.2 . Good length, outside off stump again. Billings gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off stump. Bell-Drummond gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Mills back behind point.

6.6 1 Good length, outside leg. Bell-Drummond gets forward and flicks for one run back behind square.

6.5 . Lamb pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

6.4 1 Lamb pitches one up, outside off stump. Crawley moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

6.3 . Full, outside off stump. Crawley gets forward and punches a drive on the off side.

6.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

6.1 1 Lamb pitches one up, on line. Crawley gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

5.6 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off again. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and outside edges for four runs.

5.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Bell-Drummond moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

5.4 6 SIX! Good line and length from Crocombe once more. Bell-Drummond goes back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

5.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bell-Drummond gets forward and lofts a drive past the bowler for 4 runs.

5.2 1 Good length from Crocombe, pitching outside off once more. Crawley gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for a single run.

5.1 . Length ball, outside off. Crawley gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 1 Good line and length from Hudson-Prentice. Crawley gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Crawley gets on the back foot and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

4.4 . Back of a length from Hudson-Prentice, pitching outside off stump again. Crawley gets on the front foot and plays a bad defensive stroke

4.3 . Good length, outside off once again. Crawley moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a flick

4.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off but angled across the batter. Bell-Drummond moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Bell-Drummond advances down the pitch and pulls for 4 runs.

3.6 W OUT! Crocombe gets the wicket! On a good line and length once more. Muyeye goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Crocombe

3.5 1 Good line and length. Bell-Drummond rocks back and pulls shakily for a run.

3.4 . Crocombe drops one in short, pitching outside off. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot but decides to just let it go through to Simpson

3.3 . Good line and length. Bell-Drummond gets forward and eases a drive

3.2 1 Full, outside off. Muyeye pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

3.1 1lb Pitched up, on line once more. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and flicks for one leg bye.

2.6 1 On a good line and length from Coles. Bell-Drummond goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

2.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Bell-Drummond gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Muyeye rocks back and flicks for 1 run behind square.

2.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Muyeye gets forward and drives for four runs on the on side.

2.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Bell-Drummond gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

2.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Muyeye pushes forward and drives for a run.

1.6 . Back of a length from Mills, on a good line but angled across. Bell-Drummond gets on the back foot and plays a pull

1.5 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Muyeye pushes forward and leg glances back behind square for a single run. The ball is misfielded.

1.4 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Bell-Drummond rocks back and guides a cut back behind point for a run.

1.3 1 Good length, outside off. Muyeye goes back and eases a drive behind point on the off side for a run.

1.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Muyeye gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

1.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Muyeye gets forward and lofts a drive on the off side for 6 runs.

0.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Muyeye gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

0.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Muyeye gets forward and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

0.4 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Muyeye moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for two runs behind point.

0.3 . Full toss, outside off stump again. Muyeye gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

0.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Muyeye pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

0.1 . Full, on line. Muyeye moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep

19.6 . Yorker, on line. Lamb pushes forward and drives

19.5 1 Good length from Milnes, pitching outside off again. Hudson-Prentice pushes forward and drives through the off side for a run.

19.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Hudson-Prentice advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a drive

19.3 1 Dropped in short by Milnes, outside off once again. Lamb goes back and plays a pull for a run.

19.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Lamb moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

19.1 2 Milnes pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Lamb pushes forward and drives for 2 runs through the on side field. The ball is misfielded.

18.6 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, on line. Leaning gets forward and flicks, but is caught by Muyeye

18.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Lamb moves onto the front foot and lifts a scoop back behind point for a run.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Lamb gets forward and plays a drive over the on side field for six runs.

18.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Lamb gets forward and edges for four runs behind point.

18.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Klaassen. Lamb gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

18.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Lamb pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

17.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Lamb gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

17.5 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Lamb gets on the back foot and inside edges

17.4 1 Good length from Milnes, outside off stump again. Leaning rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

17.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Leaning goes back and punches a drive

17.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Lamb moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

17.1 W OUT! Milnes breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off but angling across the batter. Coles gets on the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Lintott behind square.

16.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Leaning gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for four runs.

16.6 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Leaning moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a switch hit

16.5 2 Good length from Klaassen, outside off stump. Leaning pushes forward and flicks for a couple of runs.

16.4 1 On a good line and length from Klaassen. Coles gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

16.3 1 CHANCE! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Leaning pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side. There's an attempt at a run out.

16.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Leaning moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep for 4 runs.

16.1 . On a good length, outside off. Leaning goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

15.6 2 Good length from Forrester, pitching outside off again. Coles pushes forward and punches a drive for a pair of runs down the ground.

15.5 1 Full, pitching outside off again. Leaning gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

15.4 1 Length ball, outside off again. Coles moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for one run.

15.3 1 Good length from Forrester, pitching outside off. Leaning moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run on the leg side.

15.2 2 Good length from Forrester, outside off stump. Leaning pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a pair of runs.

15.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Forrester. Leaning gets on the front foot and drives for four runs on the leg side.

14.6 3 Full ball, pitching outside off. Leaning moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for three runs behind point.

14.5 1 Lintott pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Coles pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run on the off side.

14.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Coles gets on the back foot and pulls for a pair of runs.

14.3 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Leaning moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run behind square.

14.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Leaning pushes forward but misses while trying to play a reverse sweep

14.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Coles gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for one run.

13.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Leaning gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 2 runs down the ground.

13.5 1 Good length from Forrester, outside off. Coles gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

13.4 1 On a good line and length. Leaning gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

13.3 1 Forrester pitches one up, outside off stump. Coles pushes forward and drives on the off side for a single run.

13.2 2 On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Coles gets forward and leg glances behind square for a pair of runs.

13.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Leaning gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

12.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Coles pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

12.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Leaning moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for a run.

12.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Leaning gets on the front foot and drives

12.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Leaning pushes forward and defends

12.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Coles gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

12.1 1 Full, pitching outside off again. Leaning pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

11.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Coles gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 1lb Pitched up, on line. Leaning gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 leg bye back behind square.

11.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Leaning gets forward and drives

11.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Leaning moves onto the front foot and defends

11.2 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Alsop pushes forward and drives sloppily, and is impressively caught by Forrester

11.1 W OUT! Forrester breaks through! Forrester pitches one up, outside off. Simpson pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Denly on the off side.

10.6 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Simpson goes back and guides a cut back behind point for a run.

10.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Coles gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run through point.

10.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Simpson. He gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

10.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. Coles gets forward and outside edges on the off side for a single run.

10.2 2 Full, pitching outside off. Coles rocks back and plays a cut for two runs.

10.1 1 Full, outside off once again. Simpson moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

9.6 4 FOUR! Forrester pitches one up, pitching outside off. Coles rocks back and plays a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

9.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Simpson gets on the front foot and outside edges for 1 run on the off side.

9.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Simpson pushes forward and drives

9.3 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off. Hughes shuffles down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Bell-Drummond down the ground.

9.2 1 CHANCE! Full, pitching outside off once more. Coles gets forward and drives for a run down the ground. There's an attempt at a run out from Crawley's throw.

9.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Coles rocks back and plays a pull

8.6 1 On a good line and length. Coles pushes forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

8.5 2 Full ball, pitching outside leg. Coles gets forward and plays a flick for two runs.

8.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump.

8.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Coles pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

8.3 1 Good line and length from Lintott. Hughes gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for a single run.

8.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Coles moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

8.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Coles moves onto the front foot and defends

7.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Hughes gets forward and plays a drive for four runs down the ground.

7.6 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside off.

7.5 1 Good length from Foreman, pitching on leg and angling across. Coles pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run through the on side field.

7.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Hughes pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run behind square.

7.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Hughes gets forward and lifts a drive for four runs on the off side.

7.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. Coles gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

7.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside leg once more. Clark moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Muyeye

6.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Hughes gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

6.5 1 Good length from Lintott, outside off. Clark pushes forward and drives for a run.

6.4 1 Good line and length. Hughes gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

6.3 . Good line and length from Lintott. Hughes gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

6.2 . Full ball, outside off. Hughes moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Hughes gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

5.6 4 And another! Full toss, outside leg and angled across. Clark pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for 4 runs.

5.5 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Clark takes advantage of it. Pitched up, outside off. Clark gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

5.5 1w Wide, which will trigger another free hit for Sussex Sharks. Full, pitching far outside off.

5.5 nb FOUR! No ball. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Clark pushes forward and lofts a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

5.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Clark pushes forward and drives over the off side for 6 runs.

5.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Clark moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for four runs over the leg side field.

5.2 6 SIX! Full, on a good line again. Clark pushes forward and lofts a drive for six runs over the on side field.

5.1 . Full toss, on line but angling across Clark. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square.

4.6 . Good line and length. Hughes goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

4.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Hughes. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

4.4 4 And another! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Hughes creates space and drives on the off side for four runs.

4.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Hughes goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

4.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Hughes pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

4.1 1 Klaassen pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Hughes pushes forward and defends

3.6 6 SIX MORE! Milnes pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across. Clark gets on the front foot and skies a flick for six runs.

3.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Clark moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for six runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Clark pushes forward and plays a drive over the leg side field for four runs.

3.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Clark gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

3.2 . Good length from Milnes, pitching outside off. Clark pushes forward and defends

3.1 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off. Clark pushes forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

2.6 . Good length from Foreman, outside off once again. Hughes gets forward and eases a drive through the off side.

2.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside leg again. Hughes goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

2.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Hughes gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

2.3 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Clark pushes forward and inside edges through the on side field for one run.

2.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off. Clark gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

2.1 2 Good length, on leg stump and angled across Clark. He advances and drives for a couple of runs.

1.6 1 Full, outside off. Clark gets on the front foot and drives poorly for one run.

1.5 . Good length, outside off. Clark creates room but misses while trying a scoop

1.4 . Good line and length. Clark gets forward and edges

1.3 1lb Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Hughes moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend through the off side field, resulting in a leg bye.

1.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. Hughes moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

1.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump once again. Hughes moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance for 4 runs back behind square.

0.6 4 FOUR MORE! On a good line and length. Clark moves onto the front foot and drives past the bowler for four runs.

0.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Clark moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

0.4 1 Good length from Klaassen, pitching near leg stump and angling across Hughes. He gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a single run.

0.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Clark gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

0.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Clark goes back and drives