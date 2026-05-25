Match details Kent vs Sussex T20 T20 Blast 25.05.2026

T20

St Lawrence Ground

KEN
KEN

199

SUS
SUS

197

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Sussex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Monday, May 25, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersMuyeye Tawanda, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Crawley Zak, Billings Sam, Denly Joe, Forrester Dian, Foreman Bertie, Lintott Jacob, Rogers Tom, Milnes Matt, Klaassen Fred
BenchBenjamin Christopher Gavin, Evison Joey, Finch Harry, Parkinson Matt

Sussex Squad

PlayersHughes Daniel, Clark Tom, Coles James Matthew, Simpson John, Alsop Tom, Leaning Jack, Lamb Danny, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Briggs Danny, Crocombe Henry T, Mills Tymal
BenchCarson Jack, Currie Bradley, Ward Harrison

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet