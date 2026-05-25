Match details Kent vs Sussex T20 T20 Blast 25.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Sussex won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Monday, May 25, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Kent Squad
|Players
|Muyeye Tawanda, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Crawley Zak, Billings Sam, Denly Joe, Forrester Dian, Foreman Bertie, Lintott Jacob, Rogers Tom, Milnes Matt, Klaassen Fred
|Bench
|Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Evison Joey, Finch Harry, Parkinson Matt
Sussex Squad
|Players
|Hughes Daniel, Clark Tom, Coles James Matthew, Simpson John, Alsop Tom, Leaning Jack, Lamb Danny, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Briggs Danny, Crocombe Henry T, Mills Tymal
|Bench
|Carson Jack, Currie Bradley, Ward Harrison
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet