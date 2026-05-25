Results Score Kent vs Sussex T20 T20 Blast 25.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Crawley Zakbatsman
|75
|41
|3
|6
|182.93
|Forrester Dianall rounder
|35
|18
|4
|2
|194.44
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Briggs Dannybowler
|4
|0
|32
|1
|8
|0
|0
|Mills Tymalbowler
|3.2
|0
|48
|0
|14.4
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.2
4
FOUR! Good length from Mills, on leg stump and angled across Forrester. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.
18.1
.
Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Forrester pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
17.6
6
Back-to-back maximums! Lamb pitches one up, outside off. Crawley moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.