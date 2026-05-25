Results Score Kent vs Sussex T20 T20 Blast 25.05.2026

T20

St Lawrence Ground

KEN
KEN

199

SUS
SUS

197

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Crawley Zakbatsman754136182.93
Forrester Dianall rounder351842194.44
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Briggs Dannybowler40321800
Mills Tymalbowler3.2048014.400

Latest Highlights

18.2
4

FOUR! Good length from Mills, on leg stump and angled across Forrester. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

18.1
.

Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Forrester pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.6
6

Back-to-back maximums! Lamb pitches one up, outside off. Crawley moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

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