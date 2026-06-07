19.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump once again. Van der Gugten gets forward and lifts a ramp for four runs back behind point.

19.2 1 Full, outside off once more. Van der Gugten moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

19.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump again. Van der Gugten gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for four runs.

18.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Balderson, pitching outside off stump once again. Cooke goes back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

18.5 6 SIX MORE! Balderson pitches one up, outside off stump. Cooke gets on the back foot and cuts for a half dozen runs.

18.4 6 SIX MORE! Good length from Balderson, pitching outside off. Cooke moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.

18.3 6 SIX! Balderson pitches one up, on line. Cooke moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep for 6 runs.

18.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Cooke rocks back and pulls for two runs.

18.1 W OUT! Run out. Length ball, outside off again. Cooke moves onto the back foot and plays a pull. McAndrew is then run out at the bowler's end, after some good fielding by Balderson.

17.6 1 Good length from Hartley, pitching outside off once again. Cooke pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

17.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Hartley, pitching outside off stump once more. Cooke rocks back and cuts square for four runs.

17.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. McAndrew gets forward and drives for 1 run past the bowler.

17.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. McAndrew pushes forward and inside edges

17.2 W OUT! Hartley gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Douthwaite rocks back and lofts a shaky pull, and is caught by Harry Singh

17.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Douthwaite pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

17.1 2 Back of a length from Hartley, outside off again. Douthwaite moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs past the bowler.

16.6 6 SIX! Good length from Wood, outside off. Cooke goes back and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

16.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Douthwaite moves onto the front foot and drives for a run back behind point.

16.4 1 Good length from Wood, outside off stump once again. Cooke moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

16.3 1 Length ball, outside off again. Douthwaite gets forward and drives for a single run behind point on the off side.

16.2 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Cooke gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Balderson. A really tough chance for Balderson there.

16.1 W OUT! Wood gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Neesham gets forward and drives, but is caught by Livingstone down the ground.

15.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Douthwaite rocks back and drives through the off side.

15.5 . Livingstone pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Douthwaite moves onto the front foot and drives

15.4 . Pitched up, on a good line once more. Douthwaite pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Dickson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

13.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Harry Singh, outside off stump but angling across the batter. Dickson gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs back behind square.

13.4 6 SIX! Good length from Harry Singh, outside off once more. Dickson gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for six runs over the off side.

13.2 . Full ball, on a good line. Dickson moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

13.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Neesham goes back and cuts for 1 run.

12.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump. Dickson moves onto the back foot and plays a scoop behind square for 4 runs.

12.5 . Length ball, outside off again. Dickson gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

12.3 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Dickson gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

11.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Neesham moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run.

11.5 . Good length from Livingstone, pitching outside off. Neesham gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Dickson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

11.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Neesham gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

10.6 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Dickson pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

10.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line once again. Dickson pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

10.3 1 DROPPED! Pitched up, on a good line. Kellaway moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for 1 run down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Livingstone.

10.2 1 Good length, outside off again. Dickson gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Dickson gets forward and switch hits for four runs back behind point.

9.6 1 Good length, outside off again. Dickson gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

9.5 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Dickson goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

9.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Kellaway pushes forward and plays a sweep for a single run behind square.

9.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Dickson pushes forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

9.2 . Good length, outside off stump again. Dickson moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point.

9.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Kellaway pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

8.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Dickson pushes forward and glances

8.4 . Pitched up, on a good line. Dickson moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a reverse sweep

8.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump again. Dickson moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kellaway moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

8.1 . Good length, outside off once more. Kellaway pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 . Good length from Livingstone, outside off. Dickson gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Hurle gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

7.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Hurle gets on the front foot and lofts a reverse sweep for four runs behind point.

7.2 1 Good length from Livingstone, outside off stump again. Kellaway gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

7.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hurle rocks back and drives for a run.

6.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Hurle rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull back through point.

6.4 1w Wide. Aspinwall pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. Hurle pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

6.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Hurle gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive

6.1 1 Aspinwall pitches one up, outside off once again. Kellaway gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

5.6 1 Good length, outside off. Kellaway pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run behind square.

5.5 4 FOUR! Hartley pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Kellaway steps back and skies a drive for four runs.

5.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Smale moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep back behind square.

5.3 1lb Full ball, outside off stump once again. Smale gets forward but misses while attempting a drive, resulting in a leg bye.

5.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Kellaway gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

5.1 . Good line and length from Hartley. Kellaway pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a switch hit

4.6 6 SIX! Good length from Balderson, pitching outside off stump. Smale pushes forward and lofts a sweep back behind square for a half dozen runs.

4.5 1 Good line and length from Balderson. Kellaway pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for a single run.

4.4 . On a good length, outside off once more. Kellaway goes back and plays a poor pull

4.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Kellaway gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Kellaway moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

3.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Smale rocks back and cuts back through point for 4 runs.

2.2 W Length ball, outside off stump once again. Smale pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

2.1 1 Good length, outside off. Kellaway moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

2.0 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Kellaway moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

2.0 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kellaway moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

2.0 1 OUT! Balderson gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Carlson pushes forward and plays a pull, but is caught by McDermott

2.0 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Smale pushes forward and flicks for one run.

1.6 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Wood, pitching well outside off stump.

1.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Carlson. He pushes forward and sweeps for six runs back behind square.

1.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Smale gets on the front foot and glances for a run behind point on the off side.

1.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Smale goes back and plays a ramp for 6 runs behind square.

1.2 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump but angled across. Smale gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs back behind square.

1.1 1 Good line and length. Carlson moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

0.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Carlson rocks back and pulls for a single run.

0.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off. Carlson moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

0.4 1lb Smale defends for one leg bye.

18.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Harry Singh moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive

18.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Harry Singh gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

18.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Balderson gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

18.4 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching well outside off stump. Balderson pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

18.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Balderson pushes forward and skies a drive back behind point for 4 runs.

18.2 2 Balderson defends for 2 runs.

18.1 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off.

17.6 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off. Harry Singh pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side.

17.5 1 On a good line and length from Neesham. Balderson moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

17.4 1 Length ball, outside off again. Harry Singh pushes forward and pulls for 1 run down the ground.

17.3 . Short, pitching outside off. Harry Singh ducks

17.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Harry Singh goes back and plays a square cut for a single run.

16.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Harry Singh moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run.

16.4 W OUT! McAndrew gets the wicket! Full, on line. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by Dickson on the on side.

16.3 6 And again! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 6 runs on the on side.

16.2 6 And another! McAndrew pitches one up, pitching outside off. Livingstone pushes forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

16.1 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside leg. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs behind square.

15.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Douthwaite, outside off stump. Harry Singh pushes forward and drives for 6 runs.

15.5 1 Full toss, on a good line. Livingstone gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

15.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

15.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Livingstone pushes forward and drives for four runs on the off side.

15.4 1w Wide. Douthwaite pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump.

15.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, on line but angling across Livingstone. He moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for six runs.

15.3 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off. Livingstone pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

15.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Harry Singh gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

15.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Harry Singh moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

14.6 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Harry Singh pushes forward and drives through the off side for a single run.

14.5 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Harry Singh moves onto the front foot and drives

14.4 2 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Harry Singh pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for 2 runs.

14.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Livingstone gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

14.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. Harry Singh pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

13.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Moores pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

12.6 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Kellaway. Moores moves onto the front foot and switch hits for six runs back behind point.

12.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Moores gets on the front foot and eases a drive

12.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Livingstone pushes forward and drives for one run.

12.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Livingstone pushes forward and glances

12.2 1 Kellaway pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Moores. He goes back and punches a drive for 1 run on the leg side.

12.1 1 Good length from Kellaway, outside off stump. Livingstone gets forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

11.6 . Neesham pitches one up, on a good line. Moores gets forward and drives down the ground.

11.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

11.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Moores rocks back and guides a cut for one run back behind point.

11.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Moores. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hurst gets forward and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Carlson on the off side.

11.1 1 Neesham pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Livingstone gets forward and drives for one run through the off side.

10.6 2 Good length from Kellaway, outside off stump once again. Hurst rocks back and eases a drive for a run. Sloppy fielding allows Lancashire Lightning to run through for one overthrow.

10.5 1 Pitched up, outside off. Livingstone gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

10.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Hurst rocks back and drives for a run down the ground.

10.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Livingstone gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

10.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Hurst gets on the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

10.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Livingstone pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

9.6 W OUT! Bowled. Douthwaite pitches one up, outside off stump. McDermott gets on the front foot and edges, the ball gets through, and McDermott is bowled

9.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Livingstone pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

9.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Livingstone pushes forward and punches a drive

9.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Livingstone pushes forward and skies a drive for four runs.

9.2 6 SIX MORE! Livingstone plays a defensive stroke for six runs.

9.1 6 SIX! Livingstone defends for a half dozen runs.

8.6 1 Livingstone plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

8.6 1 wide

8.5 . Good length from Gorvin, pitching outside off once more. Livingstone gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

8.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. McDermott goes back and plays a pull for a run.

8.3 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Livingstone gets on the front foot and glances for a single run behind point.

8.2 . Full ball, outside off stump once more. Livingstone pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.

8.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. McDermott pushes forward and drives for a run.

7.6 1 McDermott plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

7.5 . Length ball, outside off once again. McDermott gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive through the off side field.

7.3 W OUT! Neesham breaks through! Good length from Neesham, pitching outside off. Harris gets on the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Smale down the ground.

7.2 . Full, pitching outside off again. Harris gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

7.1 1 Good length from Neesham, outside off. Livingstone rocks back and cuts for one run through point.

6.6 1 McAndrew pitches one up, on line once again. Livingstone pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

6.5 1 Good line and length again. Harris moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

6.4 1 On a good line and length again. Livingstone pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

6.2 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Harris gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

6.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Livingstone gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

5.6 1 Pitched up, outside off again. Livingstone gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

5.5 2 On a good length, outside off once again. Livingstone gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 2 runs.

5.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Livingstone pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side.

5.3 W OUT! Douthwaite breaks through! Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Jennings gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Gorvin back behind square.

5.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Harris plays a defensive stroke for a run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Harris. He advances and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

4.4 1 Full, outside off again. Jennings moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run back behind point.

4.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Jennings moves onto the back foot and lifts a ramp for 4 runs behind square.

4.2 . Good length, outside off. Jennings moves onto the front foot and drives

4.1 1 Full, outside off. Harris rocks back and plays a cut for one run back behind point.

3.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, outside off stump. Jennings pushes forward and inside edges behind square for 4 runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Jennings gets forward and plays a drive for 4 runs.

3.4 . Back of a length from McAndrew, on a good line once more. Jennings gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a ramp

3.3 . McAndrew pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Jennings moves onto the front foot and drives

3.2 1 Full, on a good line again. Harris pushes forward and flicks for one run.

3.1 1 On a good line and length from McAndrew. Jennings gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

2.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg. Jennings gets on the front foot and leg glances back behind square for a single run.

2.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Harris gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run through point.

2.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Kellaway. Jennings pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 4 runs back behind point.

2.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Jennings moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

2.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Jennings gets forward and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point.

1.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg and angling across. Harris advances down the pitch and plays a sloppy drive for four runs down the ground. The ball is misfielded by McAndrew costing Glamorgan 2 runs.

1.5 1 On a good line and length from van der Gugten once more. Jennings gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

1.4 1 Good line and length. Harris goes back and cuts behind point for one run.

1.3 4 And another! Full, on a good line. Harris moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Harris gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the leg side field.

1.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Jennings moves down the pitch and drives for a single run down the ground.

0.2 1 Jennings plays a defensive stroke for a single run.