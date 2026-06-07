Match details Lancashire vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast 07.06.2026

T20

Stanley Park

LAN
LAN

201

GLA
GLA

202

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Glamorgan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 07, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersJennings Keaton, Harris Marcus, Hurst Matthew, Livingstone Liam, McDermott Ben, Moores Joe, Singh Harry, Balderson George Philip, Hartley Tom, Wood Luke, Aspinwall Tom, Mahmood Saqib, Anderson James, Jones Michael, Coughlin Paul
BenchBailey Tom, Blatherwick Jack, Green Chris

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersCarlson Kiran, Smale William, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Hurle Henry Ellis, Dickson Sean, Cooke Chris, Neesham James, Douthwaite Daniel, McAndrew Nathan John, van der Gugten Tim, Gorvin Andrew William, Horton Alex, Nicholls Callum Rhys, Leonard Ned, Byrom Eddie
BenchCrane Mason, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Ingram Colin

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Capacityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet