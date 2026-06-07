Results Score Lancashire vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast 07.06.2026

T20

Stanley Park

LAN
LAN

201

GLA
GLA

202

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Cooke Chriswicket keeper441525293.33
Dickson Seanbatsman443143141.94
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Livingstone Liamall rounder411333.2500
Wood Lukebowler4062115.521

Latest Highlights

19.6
4

FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump once again. Van der Gugten gets forward and lifts a ramp for four runs back behind point.

19.2
1

Full, outside off once more. Van der Gugten moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

19.1
4

FOUR! Full, outside off stump again. Van der Gugten gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for four runs.

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