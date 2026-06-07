Results Score Lancashire vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast 07.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Cooke Chriswicket keeper
|44
|15
|2
|5
|293.33
|Dickson Seanbatsman
|44
|31
|4
|3
|141.94
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Livingstone Liamall rounder
|4
|1
|13
|3
|3.25
|0
|0
|Wood Lukebowler
|4
|0
|62
|1
|15.5
|2
|1
Latest Highlights
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19.6
4
FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump once again. Van der Gugten gets forward and lifts a ramp for four runs back behind point.
19.2
1
Full, outside off once more. Van der Gugten moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.
19.1
4
FOUR! Full, outside off stump again. Van der Gugten gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for four runs.