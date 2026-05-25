19.6 . Length ball, outside off. Pennington gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

19.5 . Back of a length, on line. Pennington gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

19.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off once again. Pennington gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

19.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Mahmood, outside off stump. Pennington gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs.

19.2 2 Good line and length from Mahmood once again. Pennington rocks back and drives down the ground for two runs.

19.1 1 On a good line and length from Mahmood. Mohammad Ali pushes forward and glances for one run back behind point.

18.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Mohammad Ali moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for one run.

18.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Pennington gets on the back foot and late cuts behind point for a run.

18.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammad Ali pushes forward and drives shakily for 1 run.

18.3 1 Back of a length from Balderson, on a good line. Pennington moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely for one run down the ground.

18.2 1 On a good line and length from Balderson again. Mohammad Ali moves onto the back foot and plays a flick down the ground for 1 run.

18.1 1 Back of a length from Balderson, on line. Pennington goes back and plays a wild pull down the ground for a single run.

17.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Pennington moves onto the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive for a single run.

17.5 4 FOUR MORE! Good line and length again. Pennington moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs behind square.

17.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Pennington moves onto the back foot and inside edges for four runs behind square on the on side.

17.3 1 Full toss, on line. Mohammad Ali gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the off side.

17.2 W OUT! Mahmood gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off. Ahmed rocks back and eases a wild drive, and is caught by Jennings down the ground.

17.1 1 On a good line and length. Pennington gets on the back foot and drives poorly for one run.

16.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Ahmed gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

16.5 1 Good line and length. Pennington moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run back behind square. The ball is misfielded.

16.4 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Pennington pushes forward and drives shakily for two runs through the off side.

16.3 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Pennington gets on the back foot and punches a drive for six runs.

16.2 1 Good line and length. Ahmed gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

16.1 1 Good length, outside off. Pennington moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

15.6 1 On a good line and length from Hartley again. Pennington moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

15.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ahmed pushes forward and edges for a run back behind square.

15.4 1 Good length from Hartley, pitching outside off stump again. Pennington rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run.

15.3 W OUT! Hartley breaks through! Good length, outside off stump. Howell pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Aspinwall

15.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Ahmed gets on the front foot and drives shakily for a run through the off side field.

15.1 W OUT! Hartley gets one through! Pitching on a good line and length. Pocklington pushes forward but misses while trying a sweep, the ball gets through, and Pocklington is bowled

14.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Pocklington gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

14.5 . On a good line and length. Pocklington rocks back and defends

14.4 4 FOUR MORE! Good line and length from Green once again. Pocklington gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point.

14.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Pocklington gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

14.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Linde rocks back and drives, but is caught by Harry Singh on the off side.

14.1 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Linde rocks back and cuts for a pair of runs back behind point.

13.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Linde moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

13.5 1 Full, on a good line. Howell gets forward and flicks for one run.

13.4 1 On a good line and length from Hartley. Linde pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

13.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Howell pushes forward and drives for one run down the ground.

13.2 W OUT! Hartley gets the wicket! Back of a length from Hartley, on a good line once more. McCann goes back and sweeps, but is caught by Harry Singh

13.1 1 Good line and length from Hartley. Linde moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

12.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. McCann gets forward and defends

12.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. McCann gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for a couple of runs.

12.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. McCann moves onto the back foot and late cuts

12.3 6 SIX! Back of a length, on a good line. McCann goes back and punches a drive for six runs.

12.1 6 SIX! Good line and length from Harry Singh. Linde moves onto the back foot and drives for six runs.

11.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. McCann moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep

11.5 1 On a good line and length from Green again. Linde rocks back and plays a flick for a single run.

11.4 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Linde rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance

11.3 1 On a good line and length. McCann rocks back and edges for 1 run behind point.

11.2 1 Green pitches one up, on line once again. Linde moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for a run.

11.1 1 Good line and length. McCann gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

10.6 . On a good line and length from Harry Singh. Linde goes back and drives averagely

10.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Linde gets on the front foot and drives averagely

10.4 . Good length from Harry Singh, pitching outside off. Linde goes back and slices a late cut

10.3 W OUT! Harry Singh gets the wicket! Good line and length from Harry Singh. Haynes moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Hartley

10.2 1lb Full, on line once more. McCann moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a sweep back behind point, resulting in 1 leg bye.

9.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Haynes gets on the back foot and drives shakily for 1 run down the ground.

9.5 1lb On a good line and length but angled across. McCann gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

9.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. McCann pushes forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

9.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Haynes gets forward and eases a mediocre drive for 1 run down the ground.

9.1 1 Good line and length from Balderson again. McCann rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run.

8.6 1 Good line and length from Harry Singh. McCann pushes forward and flicks for a run.

8.5 . Length ball, outside off once again. McCann gets on the front foot and drives sloppily through the off side field.

8.4 . Good length, outside off stump. McCann moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

8.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across McCann. McCann defends

8.2 1 Good line and length again. Haynes gets on the front foot and edges for 1 run behind square.

8.1 2 Good line and length from Harry Singh. Haynes gets on the front foot and flicks for two runs.

7.6 W OUT! Balderson gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Moores rocks back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Hartley

7.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Moores gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a late cut

7.4 2 Back of a length from Balderson, pitching on a good line once again. Moores rocks back and cuts late for two runs back through point.

7.3 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Moores gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a late cut

7.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Moores rocks back and plays a late cut behind point for four runs.

7.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Balderson, pitching on a good line. Munsey goes back and cuts shakily, and is caught by Jennings

6.6 1 Good line and length from Harry Singh. Munsey moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for one run.

6.5 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Haynes. He moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

6.4 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Haynes pushes forward and flicks sloppily

6.3 . On a good line and length from Harry Singh. Haynes rocks back and drives shakily

6.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Haynes moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.

6.1 1 On a good line and length from Harry Singh. Munsey pushes forward and edges into their pads while attempting to defend for a run.

5.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Haynes moves onto the front foot and defends

5.5 2 On a good line and length again. Haynes pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a pair of runs.

5.4 . Good line and length from Hartley. Haynes gets on the back foot and cuts averagely

5.3 . Good length, outside off. Haynes rocks back and punches a mediocre drive through the off side field.

5.2 W OUT! Hartley finds a way through! Pitching on a good line and length. Clarke moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, and the ball careens into the stumps

5.1 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Munsey pushes forward and eases a wild drive for one run through the off side field.

4.6 . Full, on a good line again. Clarke rocks back and drives sloppily through point on the off side.

4.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Munsey rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

4.4 1 Back of a length from Mahmood, pitching on a good line again. Clarke gets on the back foot and punches a bad drive for a single run on the off side.

4.3 1lb Length ball, pitching on leg. Munsey rocks back but swings and misses while trying a pull, resulting in a leg bye behind square.

4.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, on line once again. Munsey gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance back behind square for four runs.

4.1 . Back of a length from Mahmood, pitching on a good line. Munsey rocks back and pulls poorly

3.6 1 On a good line and length from Balderson once again. Munsey moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

3.5 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Balderson, on line. Munsey gets on the back foot and cuts late for four runs back behind point.

3.4 4 FOUR! Free hit. Full toss, outside off. Munsey pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs.

3.4 nb No ball. Back of a length from Balderson, pitching on a good line once more. Munsey moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded.

3.3 1 Back of a length from Balderson, on a good line again. Clarke pushes forward and plays a poor flick for one run.

3.2 1 Back of a length from Balderson, on line. Munsey moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run down the ground.

3.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Munsey pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs.

2.6 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Clarke rocks back and drives for six runs.

2.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Munsey gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

2.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Munsey gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.

2.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Clarke gets on the back foot and drives poorly for a single run.

2.2 4 FOUR MORE! On a good line and length from Green but angled across. Clarke gets forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Clarke pushes forward and drives through the off side for four runs.

1.6 . Good line and length once again. Munsey moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep. Lancashire Lightning appeal, but the umpire says not out.

1.5 1 Good line and length from Hartley but angled across. Clarke rocks back and leg glances for 1 run.

1.4 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Munsey moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps averagely for a single run back behind point.

1.3 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Munsey. He gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for 6 runs back behind point.

1.2 . Good line and length. Munsey moves onto the front foot and inside edges

1.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Clarke gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

0.6 1 On a good line and length from Mahmood but angling across the batter. Clarke gets forward and leg glances for 1 run behind square.

0.5 1 On a good line and length from Mahmood again. Munsey moves onto the front foot and punches a poor drive for a single run down the ground.

0.4 1 On a good line and length from Mahmood but angling across. Clarke flicks a leg glance behind square for a run.

0.3 . On a good line and length. Clarke pushes forward and plays a mediocre flick

0.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Clarke goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a late cut

0.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Clarke gets forward and drives

19.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Pennington, pitching outside off stump again. Green moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

19.5 1 On a good length, outside off. McDermott goes back and punches a shaky drive down the ground for one run.

19.5 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Pennington, on a good line.

19.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. McDermott moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded.

19.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Pennington, on line once again. McDermott rocks back and pulls for 6 runs. The ball is misfielded.

19.2 1 On a good line and length from Pennington. Green rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

19.1 2 On a good length, outside off once again. Green goes back and punches a mediocre drive through the on side field for a couple of runs.

18.6 . Length ball, outside off again. McDermott goes back but misses while trying a pull

18.6 1 wide

18.5 2 Good length from Linde, pitching outside off once again. McDermott gets on the front foot and inside edges behind square for two runs.

18.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Green rocks back and drives for a run through the off side field.

18.3 1 McDermott brings up his 50! Good length from Linde, outside off. McDermott moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for a single run behind point.

18.2 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside off once again. McDermott moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

18.1 2 On a good length, outside off once again. McDermott rocks back and eases a drive behind point for two runs.

17.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off again. Green goes back and cuts for 4 runs back through point.

17.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. McDermott moves onto the back foot and edges behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

17.4 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, on line but angling across the batter. McDermott rocks back and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

17.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off. McDermott moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

17.2 1 Good line and length once more. Green moves onto the front foot and drives poorly down the ground for one run.

17.1 W OUT! Mohammad Ali gets the wicket! Good length from Mohammad Ali, on leg stump and angling across Moores. He gets forward and eases a drive, but is caught by Howell on the leg side.

16.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. McDermott gets on the front foot and drives averagely for one run.

16.5 6 And again! Free hit, and McDermott takes advantage of it. Full toss, outside off stump. McDermott moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a half dozen runs on the off side.

16.5 nb MAXIMUM! No ball. Full toss, pitching on a good line. McDermott gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

16.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, outside off again. McDermott gets forward and outside edges behind point for four runs.

16.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. McDermott goes back and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

16.2 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across Moores. He gets forward and drives averagely for 1 run.

16.1 1 On a good line and length from Pennington again. McDermott goes back and punches a sloppy drive for 1 run down the ground.

15.6 2 Full toss, on a good line. Moores gets forward and plays a flick for 2 runs.

15.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. McDermott rocks back and plays a pull behind square for a run.

15.4 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Moores. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

15.3 . On a good line and length from Mohammad Ali once more. Moores gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a ramp

15.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. McDermott pushes forward and drives poorly for one run.

15.1 1 Good line and length once again. Moores moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily down the ground for 1 run.

14.6 1lb Good line and length from Pocklington. Moores pushes forward but misses while trying a reverse sweep back behind point, resulting in one leg bye.

14.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. McDermott rocks back and slices a cut for a run.

14.4 2 On a good line and length. McDermott pushes forward and sweeps sloppily for a couple of runs.

14.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Moores moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run behind point.

14.2 6 SIX! Good length from Pocklington, pitching near leg stump and angled across Moores. He moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for a half dozen runs.

14.1 . Full ball, on line once more. Moores gets on the back foot and flicks

13.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. McDermott gets forward and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

13.5 . On a good line and length once more. McDermott rocks back and punches a bad drive

13.4 1 On a good line and length once again. Moores pushes forward and flicks for a run.

13.3 W OUT! Howell gets the wicket! Good line and length from Howell. Hurst goes back and plays a pull, but is caught by Pocklington

13.2 1 Full, on a good line once again. McDermott gets forward and punches a sloppy drive for a single run through the off side.

13.1 . On a good line and length from Howell. McDermott moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

12.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Hurst rocks back and drives for four runs on the off side.

12.5 6 MAXIMUM! Hurst brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Good line and length. Hurst gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 6 runs.

12.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hurst moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a cut

12.3 1 On a good line and length. McDermott goes back and outside edges for a run.

12.2 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. McDermott pushes forward and punches a wild drive

12.1 W OUT! Linde gets the wicket! Pitched up, on a good line again. Jennings rocks back and eases a poor drive, and is caught by Howell on the off side.

11.6 . Full, on a good line. Hurst moves onto the front foot and punches a bad drive for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Howell.

11.5 1 Yorker, on a good line. Jennings moves onto the front foot and drives averagely down the ground for 1 run.

11.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Jennings gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull

11.3 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Hurst pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

11.2 . On a good line and length from Howell. Hurst rocks back and eases a wild drive

11.1 1 Fifty up for Jennings! On a good line and length. Jennings gets on the front foot and eases a bad drive down the ground for a run.

10.6 1 Good line and length. Jennings goes back and flicks for 1 run.

10.5 1 On a good line and length from Pocklington once more. Hurst gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

10.4 1 On a good line and length again. Jennings gets on the front foot and leg glances for one run.

10.3 4 And another! Good line and length. Jennings gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

10.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Jennings gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

10.1 1 Full toss, on a good line once more. Hurst pushes forward and punches a drive for a run through the leg side field.

9.6 1 Good line and length again. Hurst moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

9.5 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Hurst moves onto the front foot and punches a bad drive

9.4 1 On a good line and length. Jennings rocks back and eases a drive for a single run.

9.3 1 Good line and length once more. Hurst goes back and drives for 1 run.

9.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length again. Hurst pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for four runs.

9.1 . Good line and length. Hurst gets on the back foot and drives

8.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Hurst moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

8.5 1 On a good line and length from Pocklington. Jennings gets forward and plays a sloppy flick for a run.

8.4 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Jennings gets on the front foot and outside edges

8.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Hurst moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

8.2 . Good line and length from Pocklington once again. Hurst gets on the back foot and drives

8.1 2 Good line and length from Pocklington again. Hurst rocks back and plays a cut for 2 runs.

7.6 1 On a good line and length from Ahmed once again. Hurst goes back and drives for a run.

7.5 . Good line and length. Hurst rocks back and guides a cut

7.4 . On a good line and length again. Hurst rocks back and plays a sloppy cut

7.3 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Hurst gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 6 runs on the leg side.

7.3 3w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Hurst pushes forward and misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep, but it beats Moores and trickles away for 3 wides.

7.2 1 Good line and length once again. Jennings pushes forward and plays a wild flick for a single run down the ground.

7.1 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Jennings gets forward and punches a drive for four runs.

6.6 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Hurst goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

6.5 . On a good line and length once more. Hurst gets on the front foot and eases a drive

6.4 . Yorker, on line. Hurst pushes forward and flicks shakily

6.3 . Howell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Hurst gets on the front foot and plays a sloppy flick

6.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Jennings gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

6.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hurst gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

5.6 1lb Pitching on a good line and length. Hurst gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

5.5 2 Good line and length from Ahmed. Hurst gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 2 runs.

5.4 . Short of a length, outside leg again. Hurst rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

5.3 2 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across. Hurst rocks back and pulls for 2 runs.

5.2 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Hurst gets on the back foot and eases a wild drive

5.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Jennings pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

4.6 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, on line. Hurst gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs past the bowler.

4.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Pennington. Hurst goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

4.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Jennings gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

4.3 . Back of a length, on line once again. Jennings moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a pull

4.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Jennings gets forward and pulls for a half dozen runs.

4.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Jennings. He gets on the front foot and scoops behind square for four runs.

3.6 . Back of a length, on a good line once more. Hurst goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a scoop

3.5 . Pitched up, on line once again. Hurst moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

3.4 6 SIX! Good line and length from Mohammad Ali once more. Hurst goes back and punches a drive through the leg side field for six runs.

3.3 1lb Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching near leg stump and angling across Jennings. He rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull, resulting in a leg bye behind point.

3.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Jennings gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

3.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line again. Hurst gets on the back foot and outside edges behind square for one run.

2.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Jennings gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

2.5 4 FOUR MORE! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Jennings gets on the back foot and drives for 4 runs.

2.4 4 FOUR! Good length, on leg stump. Jennings pushes forward and sweeps behind square for four runs.

2.3 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Jennings. He goes back and flicks

2.2 1 Full ball, pitching on leg once more. Hurst gets forward and flicks behind square for 1 run.

2.1 1 Good line and length. Jennings moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for 1 run.

1.6 . Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, outside off stump. Hurst rocks back but lets it pass through to the keeper untouched

1.5 W OUT! Mohammad Ali gets the wicket! Back of a length, on line. Jones rocks back and edges, and is caught by Moores

1.4 1lb Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Jennings gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a pull, resulting in one leg bye.

1.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line once more. Jennings moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

1.2 1 On a good line and length from Mohammad Ali once again. Jones rocks back and drives for a run.

1.1 1 Good length from Mohammad Ali, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Jennings gets forward and finesses a leg glance for one run.

0.6 . Back of a length, on a good line once again. Jones moves onto the back foot and punches a bad drive

0.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Jones moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily

0.4 . Short of a length, on line once more. Jones moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

0.3 . On a good line and length again. Jones pushes forward and eases a bad drive

0.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Jennings moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.