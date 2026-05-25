Results Score Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire T20 T20 Blast 25.05.2026

T20

Old Trafford

LAN
LAN

208

NOT
NOT

169

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Munsey Georgebatsman372151176.19
Pennington Dillonbowler371832205.56
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Mahmood Saqibbowler403318.2500
Green Chrisbowler4050112.500

Latest Highlights

19.6
.

Length ball, outside off. Pennington gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

19.5
.

Back of a length, on line. Pennington gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

19.4
6

MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off once again. Pennington gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

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