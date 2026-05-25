Results Score Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire T20 T20 Blast 25.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Munsey Georgebatsman
|37
|21
|5
|1
|176.19
|Pennington Dillonbowler
|37
|18
|3
|2
|205.56
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Mahmood Saqibbowler
|4
|0
|33
|1
|8.25
|0
|0
|Green Chrisbowler
|4
|0
|50
|1
|12.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
.
Length ball, outside off. Pennington gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive
19.5
.
Back of a length, on line. Pennington gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull
19.4
6
MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off once again. Pennington gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.