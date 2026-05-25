Match details Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire T20 T20 Blast 25.05.2026

T20

Old Trafford

LAN
LAN

208

NOT
NOT

169

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Lancashire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Monday, May 25, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersJennings Keaton, Jones Michael, McDermott Ben, Hurst Matthew, Moores Joe, Green Chris, Singh Harry, Balderson George Philip, Blatherwick Jack, Hartley Tom, Mahmood Saqib
BenchAnderson James, Bailey Tom, Coughlin Paul, Moores Joseph

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersClarke Joe, Munsey George, Haynes Jack, McCann Freddie, Moores Tom, Howell Benny, Linde George, Pocklington Joe, Ahmed Farhan, Pennington Dillon, Ali Mohammad
BenchDuckett Ben, Henry Hayes James Philip, James Lyndon, Martindale Ben, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Stone Olly

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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