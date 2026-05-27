15.2 W OUT! Run out. Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Mike pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run. Green is then run out at the striker's end, after some good fielding by Basra and Montgomery.

15.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Mike moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for four runs.

14.6 2 Full, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs through the off side. Tidy work in the field by Montgomery results in a single run being saved.

14.5 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive down the ground.

14.4 W OUT! Andersson breaks through! Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Hull gets on the back foot and defends averagely, and is caught by Andersson

14.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Hull gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

14.3 W OUT! And that's five for Andersson! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Holland gets forward and plays a drive, but is remarkably caught by Andersson. What an extraordinary effort that was by Andersson!

14.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Holland rocks back but misses while trying to play a ramp

14.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Holland rocks back and plays a ramp behind square on the leg side for 4 runs.

13.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Holland moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

13.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Mike creates space and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

13.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Holland gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

13.3 1 Good line and length. Mike gets forward and tucks a glance for one run through the leg side field.

13.2 1 Full toss, outside off. Holland gets forward and sweeps for a run.

13.1 1 Good line and length. Mike gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

12.6 W OUT! Caught. Andersson pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Green moves onto the front foot and skies a wild drive, and is caught by Whiteley on the on side.

12.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Mike pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

12.4 1 Good line and length. Green gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

12.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and pulls sloppily

12.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Mike gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run through the off side field.

12.1 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Mike pushes forward and pulls for six runs.

11.6 1 Morley pitches one up, pitching outside off. Mike moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

11.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Green advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

11.4 1 Back of a length from Morley, on line. Mike gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run through the on side field.

11.3 . Morley pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Mike gets forward and eases a drive on the off side.

11.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Mike moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a leg glance

11.2 1 Good line and length from Morley. Green gets forward and pulls for 1 run.

11.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Green gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

10.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. Green pushes forward and outside edges for a run.

10.5 1 Andersson drops one in short, pitching outside off. Mike goes back and plays a pull for a run behind square.

10.4 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, on line. Trevaskis gets forward and drives, but is caught by Basra down the ground.

10.3 1 Back of a length from Andersson, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

10.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg. Trevaskis gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance behind square for 1 run.

10.1 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Trevaskis rocks back and eases a drive

9.6 1 Montgomery comes around the wicket to Trevaskis. Good length, pitching outside off once more. Trevaskis pushes forward and pulls for one run.

9.5 1 Montgomery comes over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Green goes back and slices a cut for a single run.

9.4 1 Montgomery pitches one up, pitching near leg stump. Trevaskis moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for a run.

9.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Trevaskis moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

9.2 . Montgomery now coming around the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump. Trevaskis goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut

9.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Green rocks back and glances through the on side field for a single run.

8.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Green gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

8.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Trevaskis pushes forward and drives for a run.

8.4 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off again. Ben Cox shuffles down the pitch and glances averagely, and is caught by Whiteley on the on side.

8.3 . Good length, outside off again. Ben Cox advances but misses while trying a drive

8.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Green pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

8.1 W OUT! Andersson breaks through! Short, outside off. Turner moves onto the front foot and skies a bad pull, and is caught by Whiteley

7.6 . Full, on a good line. Ben Cox advances and edges into their pads while attempting a drive

7.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Ben Cox. He moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

7.4 . Javed drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and plays a wild pull

7.3 1 Javed comes around the wicket to Turner. On a good line and length. Turner gets forward and glances for one run on the leg side.

7.2 6 SIX! 50 comes up for Turner in emphatic style! Free hit, and Turner takes advantage of it. Good length from Javed, pitching outside leg and angling across. Turner gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for six runs.

7.2 2w Wide, which will trigger another free hit. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. Ben Cox gets forward and misses while trying to play a sweep, however the ball beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for 2 wides.

7.2 nb No ball. Back of a length from Javed, pitching outside leg and angled across. Turner creates space and inside edges for 1 run.

7.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Ben Cox pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

6.6 3 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for three runs.

6.5 3 Turner brings up his fifty! Good length from Morley, pitching outside off once again. Turner gets forward and outside edges behind point for three runs.

6.4 4 FOUR! Morley pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Ben Cox pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for four runs.

6.4 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

6.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Turner advances and punches a drive through the leg side field for a run.

6.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for one run. Good work in the field by Aitchison results in a boundary being saved.

6.1 2 Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Turner gets on the front foot and glances through the on side field for 2 runs.

5.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Ben Cox moves onto the back foot and plays a hook for 4 runs behind square.

5.5 1 Good length from Potts, pitching outside off. Turner gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

5.4 2 DROPPED! Short ball, pitching outside off. Turner gets on the front foot and skies a mediocre pull for a pair of runs. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Aitchison.

5.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off once more. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and pulls for 4 runs.

5.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Turner moves down the pitch and pulls poorly for one run down the ground.

5.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line. Turner shuffles down the pitch and flicks for six runs.

4.6 6 SIX! Good length from Montgomery, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep behind square for a half dozen runs.

4.5 1 Montgomery comes around the wicket to Turner. On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Turner. He gets forward and punches a drive past the bowler for a run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Montgomery, pitching outside leg stump. Turner steps away and finesses a glance for 4 runs.

4.3 1 On a good length, outside off again. Ben Cox rocks back and cuts for a run. Good fielding by Potts saves a certain boundary.

4.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Ben Cox pushes forward and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

4.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Ben Cox gets forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

3.6 . Good length from Aitchison, outside off once again. Turner moves onto the back foot and plays a poor scoop behind square.

3.5 1 Good length from Aitchison, outside off again. Turner gets forward and eases a drive

3.4 . Back of a length, outside off again. Turner gets forward but misses while attempting a pull

3.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Aitchison, pitching outside off stump again. Turner pushes forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.2 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Ben Cox goes back and drives through point for a single run.

3.1 . Good length from Aitchison, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox shuffles down the pitch and punches a mediocre drive

2.6 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside leg. Turner goes back and skies a scoop behind square for 6 runs.

2.5 1lb Javed now coming around the wicket to Ben Cox. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye. Derbyshire Falcons appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

2.4 4 And again! On a good line and length from Javed. Ben Cox pushes forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

2.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Javed, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Ben Cox. He goes back and glances for four runs.

2.2 . Javed comes over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Ben Cox moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind square.

2.1 1 Free hit. Dropped in short by Javed, pitching outside off once again. Turner gets on the front foot and plays a bad pull down the ground for 1 run.

2.1 nb No ball. Back of a length, outside off stump again. Turner gets forward and defends

1.6 . Back of a length, outside off. Ben Cox rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend

1.5 W OUT! Aitchison gets the wicket! Good line and length from Aitchison once more. Kelly advances and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Kelly has to depart

1.4 . Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Kelly gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

1.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Turner pushes forward and edges into their pads while attempting to defend for one run. Derbyshire Falcons appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

1.2 W OUT! Aitchison gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Eskinazi gets on the front foot and plays a wild drive, and is caught by Whiteley down the ground.

0.6 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Morley once more. Rishi Patel gets forward and lifts a poor sweep, and is caught by Basra

0.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Rishi Patel pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

0.4 . Full, pitching on leg and angling across Rishi Patel. He pushes forward and eases a drive

0.3 . Morley pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Rishi Patel gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. Derbyshire Falcons appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

0.1 . Good length from Morley, outside leg and angling across Eskinazi. He gets on the front foot and defends

19.6 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off again. Basra gets forward and lifts a drive on the off side for a half dozen runs.

19.6 1w Wide. Green drops one in short, too wide outside off.

19.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump once again. Basra gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

19.4 1 Green pitches one up, outside leg. Jewell gets on the front foot and tucks a glance on the leg side for a run.

19.3 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Basra gets forward and drives for a single run.

19.2 W OUT! Caught. Yorker, outside off. Montgomery moves onto the back foot and cuts square. The umpire gives Montgomery out, but the umpires then send it upstairs for review. The decision is upheld, and Montgomery is given out.

19.1 6 SIX! Good length, outside off stump. Montgomery gets forward and lofts a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

18.6 1 Back of a length from Holland, outside leg. Montgomery gets on the front foot and plays a pull for one run.

18.5 . Holland now coming around the wicket to Montgomery. Full toss, on a good line but angled across Montgomery. He gets on the front foot and plays a shaky reverse sweep

18.3 4 FOUR! Holland pitches one up, outside off stump. Montgomery gets forward and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

18.2 1 Holland pitches one up, outside off. Jewell rocks back and drives through the off side for a single run.

18.1 2 Short ball, pitching on a good line. Jewell moves onto the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs.

17.6 1 Good length from Mike, outside leg and angling across. Jewell moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a single run down the ground.

17.5 nb FOUR! No ball. Full toss, outside off once more. Jewell rocks back and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

17.3 2 Back of a length from Mike, pitching outside leg. Jewell moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for 2 runs through the on side field.

17.2 4 FOUR MORE! Good length from Mike, pitching outside leg again. Jewell creates space and hooks for 4 runs back behind square.

17.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Jewell gets on the front foot and plays a drive on the on side for four runs.

16.6 1 Back of a length from Green, on leg stump and angled across Jewell. He pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

16.5 1 Full toss, outside off. Montgomery gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

16.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Montgomery shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a pull

16.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Jewell. He moves onto the front foot and inside edges back behind square for one run.

16.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off once again. Jewell pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

16.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a run.

15.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Montgomery rocks back and late cuts for one run back behind point.

15.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Jewell steps away and finesses a glance behind square for a single run.

15.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Montgomery goes back and cuts sloppily for 1 run.

15.3 4 And again! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Montgomery pushes forward and inside edges for 4 runs behind square.

15.2 4 FOUR! Green drops one in short, pitching outside off stump again. Montgomery gets on the front foot and pulls for 4 runs.

15.1 1 Short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Jewell moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run back behind square.

14.6 W OUT! Two wickets in a row! Back of a length from Holland, on line. Whiteley moves onto the back foot and drives shakily, and is impressively caught by Holland

14.5 W OUT! Holland gets the wicket! Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across. Madsen steps away but misses while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Madsen has to depart

14.4 2 Good length from Holland, outside off. Madsen goes back and pulls for a pair of runs back behind square.

14.3 . Yorker, outside leg and angling across Madsen. He pushes forward and eases a wild drive

14.2 2 Back of a length from Holland, outside off. Madsen rocks back and hooks poorly back behind square for a pair of runs.

14.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Madsen creates space and slices a late cut behind point for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Hull costing Leicestershire Foxes four runs.

13.6 1 Good line and length. Madsen gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for a single run.

13.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Madsen gets forward and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

13.4 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Jewell moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for a single run.

13.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Madsen gets forward and switch hits for 1 run behind point on the off side.

13.2 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Jewell gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square.

13.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Jewell. He pushes forward, and is hit on the body while attempting a reverse sweep

12.6 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across. Jewell pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

12.5 1 Full toss, outside leg and angled across Madsen. He moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the leg side.

12.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Jewell moves onto the front foot and pulls shakily down the ground for a single run.

12.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Madsen pushes forward and sweeps for one run behind square.

12.1 2 On a good length, outside off once again. Madsen gets forward and sweeps back behind square for 2 runs.

11.6 2 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Jewell. He gets on the front foot and plays a drive for two runs on the off side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

11.5 1 Good length from Holland, outside off stump once again. Madsen gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

11.4 1 Short ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Jewell gets on the front foot and pulls back behind square for one run.

11.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Madsen gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

11.2 1 Full ball, on line. Jewell moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run behind point.

11.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Madsen gets on the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

10.6 4 FOUR! Turner now coming around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off once again. Jewell rocks back and cuts for four runs back behind point.

10.5 1 Good length, outside off. Madsen gets on the front foot and glances for one run.

10.4 . Good line and length. Madsen moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the body while trying a glance

10.2 . DROPPED! Turner comes over the wicket. On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Andersson creates space and skies a poor drive. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Turner.

10.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Jewell pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

9.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Jewell gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for a single run.

9.5 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Andersson gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

9.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Jewell gets on the back foot and flicks a glance through the on side field for one run.

9.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Andersson moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run on the on side.

9.2 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Jewell advances and drives for a run on the leg side.

9.1 1 Back of a length from Green, outside off. Andersson gets on the back foot and square cuts for a run.

8.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Andersson gets forward and leg glances behind square for a run.

8.5 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across. Andersson rocks back and glances for 2 runs behind square.

8.4 4 FOUR! Fifty for Andersson with a boundary! Mike pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Andersson creates space and drives for four runs down the ground.

8.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Andersson creates space and leg glances behind square for two runs.

8.2 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across Jewell. He advances and drives shakily for one run down the ground.

8.1 . Good length from Mike, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Jewell gets forward and drives down the ground.

7.6 1 Trevaskis comes around the wicket to Jewell. Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Jewell goes back and glances for one run on the on side.

7.4 1 Trevaskis now coming around the wicket to Andersson. Good length, outside off stump. Andersson moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

7.3 1 Trevaskis comes over the wicket. On a good length, outside off. Jewell goes back and tucks a glance through the leg side field for one run.

7.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg. Andersson creates space and finesses a glance for a run.

7.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Andersson pushes forward and punches a drive

6.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Jewell pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

6.5 1 Free hit. Back of a length, outside off stump but angling across Andersson. He gets forward and pulls for a run back behind square.

6.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, outside off once again. Andersson rocks back and lofts a cut for six runs behind point.

6.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Andersson gets on the back foot and cuts square behind point for 4 runs.

6.2 1 Back of a length from Green, pitching outside leg and angling across Jewell. He moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point for 1 run.

5.6 4 DROPPED! On a good length, outside leg. Andersson backs away and drives over the leg side field for four runs. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Rishi Patel.

5.5 1 Donald plays a defensive stroke for one run.

5.4 4 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Donald creates room and drives averagely for four runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Rishi Patel.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Donald pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

5.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Donald moves onto the front foot and edges behind square on the on side.

5.1 6 SIX! Full toss, outside leg once again. Donald moves onto the front foot and flicks for a half dozen runs behind square.

4.6 1 Dropped in short by Hull, outside leg and angled across the batter. Donald gets forward and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

4.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside leg once more. Donald moves onto the front foot and hooks for 4 runs back behind square.

4.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Donald. He moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a scoop

4.3 2 DROPPED! Good length from Hull, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Donald gets on the front foot and drives for two runs over the on side field. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Trevaskis.

4.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Andersson rocks back and plays a cut for one run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Short, outside leg. Andersson goes back and pulls for four runs back behind square.

3.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Andersson gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

3.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Donald gets forward and drives for 1 run.

3.3 . Yorker, on a good line. Donald gets on the front foot and drives

3.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Donald gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

3.1 1lb Back of a length from Holland, pitching outside off stump again. Andersson gets on the front foot, and is struck on the body while trying a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye.

2.6 1 Back of a length from Mike, pitching outside off. Andersson moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky defensive stroke for one run.

2.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Andersson gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs behind point.

2.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once again. Andersson moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

2.2 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Andersson pushes forward and guides a glance

2.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Andersson gets forward and eases a drive

1.6 4 And again! On a good line and length. Donald creates space and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

1.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, outside off stump. Andersson advances and drives for 4 runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside leg and angled across Andersson. He gets forward and lofts a drive for four runs on the off side.

1.3 1 Good length, pitching on leg. Donald steps back and glances for a run.

1.2 1 Good length, outside off. Donald steps back and cuts for 1 run.

1.1 . On a good line and length. Donald moves down the pitch and drives shakily

0.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg and angled across. Andersson rocks back and slices a square cut behind point for four runs.

0.5 1 Short, outside leg and angling across the batter. Donald gets forward and pulls shakily for one run.

0.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Donald moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

0.3 . Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across Donald. He rocks back but misses while trying to play a square cut

0.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Donald gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut