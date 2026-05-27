Match details Leicestershire vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 27.05.2026

T20

Grace Road

LEI
LEI

145

DER
DER

230

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Leicestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, May 27, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersPatel Rishi, Eskinazi Stevie, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Turner Ashton, Cox Ben, Green Ben, Trevaskis Liam, Mike Ben, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Green Alex M
BenchBudinger SG, Davey Josh, Tattersall Jonathan

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersDonald Aneurin, Andersson Martin, Jewell Caleb Paul, Madsen Wayne, Montgomery Matthew, Whiteley Ross, Singh Basra Amrit, Potts Nicholas James, Aitchison Benjamin William, Javed Akif, Morley Jack
BenchCame Harry, Naeem Muhammed, Wagstaff Mitchell David

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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