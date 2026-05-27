Match details Leicestershire vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 27.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Leicestershire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Wednesday, May 27, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Leicestershire Squad
|Players
|Patel Rishi, Eskinazi Stevie, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Turner Ashton, Cox Ben, Green Ben, Trevaskis Liam, Mike Ben, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Green Alex M
|Bench
|Budinger SG, Davey Josh, Tattersall Jonathan
Derbyshire Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet