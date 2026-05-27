Results Score Leicestershire vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 27.05.2026

T20

Grace Road

LEI
LEI

145

DER
DER

230

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Turner Ashtonbatsman532253240.91
Cox Benwicket keeper342151161.9
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Andersson Martinall rounder402365.7510
Morley Jackbowler403117.7520

Latest Highlights

15.2
W

OUT! Run out. Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Mike pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run. Green is then run out at the striker's end, after some good fielding by Basra and Montgomery.

15.1
4

FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Mike moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for four runs.

14.6
2

Full, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs through the off side. Tidy work in the field by Montgomery results in a single run being saved.

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