Results Score Leicestershire vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 27.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Turner Ashtonbatsman
|53
|22
|5
|3
|240.91
|Cox Benwicket keeper
|34
|21
|5
|1
|161.9
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Andersson Martinall rounder
|4
|0
|23
|6
|5.75
|1
|0
|Morley Jackbowler
|4
|0
|31
|1
|7.75
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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15.2
W
OUT! Run out. Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Mike pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run. Green is then run out at the striker's end, after some good fielding by Basra and Montgomery.
15.1
4
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Mike moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for four runs.
14.6
2
Full, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs through the off side. Tidy work in the field by Montgomery results in a single run being saved.