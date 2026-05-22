19.6 1 Back of a length from Waite, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

19.5 4 FOUR! 50 up for Ben Cox in emphatic style! Keeper moves up to the stumps. Full toss, on leg stump and angling across Ben Cox. He backs away and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

19.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Kelly gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

19.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Kelly moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

19.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Kelly gets forward and plays a drive for four runs over the off side field.

19.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Kelly moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive over the leg side field for 6 runs.

18.6 . Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Ben Cox gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop

18.5 4 FOUR! 50 for Ben Cox in emphatic style! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Ben Cox. He advances and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

18.5 1w Wide. Finch pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. Ben Cox gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a scoop

18.4 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Ben Cox shuffles down the pitch and drives for a couple of runs back through point.

18.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox pushes forward and pulls sloppily for a couple of runs.

18.2 . Finch pitches one up, outside leg. Ben Cox pushes forward but misses while trying a flick

18.1 1 Kelly brings up his 50! Full, on a good line. Kelly creates space and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

17.6 1 Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

17.5 4 And again! Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off. Kelly gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

17.4 4 FOUR! Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kelly advances down the pitch and eases a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

17.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kelly gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

17.2 1 On a good line and length. Ben Cox pushes forward and sweeps behind square for a run.

17.1 2 On a good line and length once more. Ben Cox gets on the back foot and leg glances for a couple of runs back behind square. Worcestershire Rapids appeal, but the umpire gives Ben Cox not out.

16.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

16.5 1 Good length from Usama Mir, pitching near leg stump and angling across Kelly. He advances down the pitch and drives for a single run.

16.4 1 Good line and length from Usama Mir. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for a single run.

16.3 2 Pitched up, outside off. Ben Cox pushes forward and plays a sloppy sweep for a pair of runs.

16.2 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Kelly creates space and cuts poorly for a run.

16.1 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Ben Cox moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

15.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Kelly gets on the front foot, and is struck on the body while attempting a scoop

15.5 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square for a run.

15.4 . On a good line and length. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop

15.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs behind point.

15.2 1 Waite pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kelly gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

15.1 1 Waite pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

14.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and plays a shaky sweep for a run.

14.5 2 Good length from Usama Mir, pitching on leg and angled across. Ben Cox moves onto the back foot and glances for two runs.

14.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Kelly goes back and guides a cut for 1 run.

14.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

14.2 1 Good length from Usama Mir, outside off. Kelly advances down the pitch and drives averagely for one run through the off side field.

14.1 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Ben Cox pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

13.6 1 On a good line and length. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

13.5 6 SIX! Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching near leg stump and angling across Ben Cox. He moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for a half dozen runs.

13.4 1 Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket to Kelly. On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Kelly gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for a single run.

13.3 1lb Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket to Ben Cox. On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Ben Cox gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square. Worcestershire Rapids appeal, but the umpire says not out.

13.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Kelly goes back and slices a cut for a single run.

13.1 1 Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, outside off. Ben Cox gets on the back foot and edges for one run.

12.6 . Full, on a good line. Kelly pushes forward and defends

12.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Ben Cox gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

12.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Kelly shuffles down the pitch and drives behind point on the off side for 1 run.

12.3 1 Waite pitches one up, on line once more. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

12.2 4 FOUR! Waite pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Ben Cox pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

12.1 2 Good length from Waite, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox goes back and guides a cut for two runs.

11.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Brookes, pitching outside off stump. Kelly gets on the back foot and slices a cut for four runs.

11.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Kelly gets forward but misses while attempting a switch hit

11.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Ben Cox gets on the back foot and leg glances for a single run back behind square.

11.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Kelly moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

11.2 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Kelly gets on the back foot and cuts for two runs.

11.1 1 Good length from Brookes, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

10.6 1 On a good line and length. Ben Cox gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance for one run back behind square.

10.5 W OUT! Caught. Usama Mir pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Turner pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Libby down the ground.

10.4 1 On a good line and length once again. Kelly moves down the pitch and drives for one run.

10.3 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kelly steps away and cuts for two runs.

10.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Turner pushes forward and outside edges for one run.

10.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on a good line. Turner gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

9.6 . Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket to Kelly. Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Kelly pushes forward and drives

9.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Turner moves onto the back foot and plays a pull down the ground for a run.

9.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Turner moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a reverse sweep

9.3 4 FOUR! Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket to Turner. Full, pitching on a good line. Turner gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

9.2 1 Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket to Kelly. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kelly rocks back and edges for a single run.

9.1 1 Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Turner goes back and drives for a single run down the ground.

8.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Kelly advances down the pitch and drives over the on side field for six runs.

8.5 . Dropped in short by Finch, on a good line but angling across. Kelly moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a pull. Worcestershire Rapids appeal, however the umpire gives Kelly not out.

8.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Kelly gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a half dozen runs.

8.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Kelly gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

8.3 1w Wide. Half-tracker, pitching well outside off stump.

8.2 1 On a good line and length again. Turner pushes forward and flicks behind square for one run.

8.1 1 Good line and length. Kelly gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the leg side field.

7.6 1 On a good line and length. Kelly gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run.

7.5 2 Back of a length from Brookes, pitching outside off. Kelly goes back and eases a drive for two runs through the off side field. Worcestershire Rapids appeal, but the umpire gives Kelly not out.

7.4 1 Back of a length from Brookes, pitching on a good line. Turner moves onto the back foot and glances for one run through the on side field.

7.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. Kelly goes back and cuts for one run.

7.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kelly moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

7.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Turner moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

6.6 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Turner gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

6.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Kelly gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

6.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Turner gets forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.

6.3 1lb Good length, pitching outside off. Kelly gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a reverse sweep, resulting in a single leg bye.

6.2 2 Good length from Usama Mir, pitching outside off. Kelly moves down the pitch and eases a drive through the leg side field for a pair of runs.

6.1 . Back of a length from Usama Mir, pitching on a good line. Kelly moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily

5.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Turner goes back and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

5.6 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg. Turner moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

5.5 W OUT! Finch gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off. Rishi Patel moves onto the back foot and skies a pull, but is caught by D'Oliveira

5.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kelly gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

5.3 . Full ball, on line. Kelly gets on the front foot and drives

5.2 W OUT! Finch gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Budinger pushes forward and skies a mediocre drive, and is caught by D'Oliveira on the off side.

5.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

4.6 1 Taylor now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rishi Patel pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

4.5 1 Taylor comes around the wicket. Dropped in short by Taylor, outside off stump once more. Budinger moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

4.4 1 Good length from Taylor, pitching outside off. Rishi Patel pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for a single run.

4.3 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Rishi Patel moves onto the front foot and defends

4.2 W OUT! Taylor breaks through! Good line and length from Taylor. Eskinazi pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

4.1 4 FOUR! Taylor drops one in short, outside off. Eskinazi rocks back and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

3.6 . Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, on a good line. Budinger gets on the back foot and cuts through point.

3.5 1 On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Eskinazi moves onto the back foot and late cuts back behind point for a single run.

3.4 . Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket. Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Eskinazi moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

3.3 1 Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket to Budinger. Good line and length once more. Budinger moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

3.2 1 Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket to Eskinazi. On a good line and length. Eskinazi gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

3.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line once again. Budinger gets forward and pulls for one run.

2.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Budinger moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

2.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Budinger pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

2.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Taylor again. Budinger pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

2.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Budinger gets on the front foot but misses while trying a sweep

2.3 2w Wide. Pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Budinger gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

2.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Eskinazi pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

2.1 . On a good line and length from Taylor. Eskinazi moves onto the front foot and pulls

1.6 . Good line and length from Waite. Budinger pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

1.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Budinger pushes forward and punches a drive

1.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Eskinazi moves down the pitch and cuts for 1 run.

1.3 1 Full toss, on a good line. Budinger pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

1.2 . Full, outside off stump. Budinger moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

1.2 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. Budinger moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a flick

1.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Budinger moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

0.6 . Good line and length from Taylor. Eskinazi gets forward and eases a drive

0.6 1w Wide. Taylor now coming over the wicket. Very short ball, too wide outside off. Fantastic work in the field by Roderick results in a boundary being saved.

0.5 1 On a good line and length from Taylor. Budinger pushes forward and defends for a single run.

0.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Budinger moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

0.3 . Good length from Taylor, pitching outside off. Budinger gets on the front foot and edges

0.2 4 FOUR! Taylor now coming around the wicket to Budinger. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Budinger gets on the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

0.1 1 Taylor pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Eskinazi gets forward and flicks for a single run back behind square.

19.6 2 Full, pitching on a good line once more. Taylor gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs.

19.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Taylor gets forward and outside edges

19.4 1lb Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Finch gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in one leg bye.

19.3 W OUT! Run out. Yorker, outside off. Waite moves down the pitch and inside edges. He is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Ben Cox.

19.2 . Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Waite gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a flick

19.2 1w Wide. Mike pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. Waite gets forward but misses while attempting to play a flick

19.1 2 Short, pitching outside off again. Waite moves onto the back foot and lofts a shaky pull for a couple of runs.

18.6 2 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Taylor gets forward and lifts a drive for a pair of runs over the off side field.

18.5 . Davey pitches one up, pitching outside off. Taylor gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

18.4 2 Short, on a good line. Taylor moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 2 runs.

18.2 . Davey pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across Taylor. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. Leicestershire Foxes appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

18.1 1 Davey pitches one up, outside off stump. Waite moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

17.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Waite pushes forward and defends for a run.

17.5 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Taylor pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

17.4 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Green again. Usama Mir advances and lifts a shaky drive, and is caught by Davey down the ground.

17.3 1 Short ball, on line. Waite gets on the back foot and lofts a mediocre pull past the bowler for 1 run.

17.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Usama Mir moves onto the back foot and guides a glance on the leg side for one run.

17.1 1 Back of a length from Green, pitching on a good line. Waite goes back and glances for a run on the leg side.

16.6 6 MAXIMUM! Hull drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Usama Mir moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for six runs behind square.

16.5 W OUT! Hull traps Roderick on the crease! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Roderick gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep. Leicestershire Foxes appeal, the umpire agrees, and Roderick has to go

16.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Roderick gets forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

16.3 . Back of a length from Hull, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Roderick moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

16.2 6 MAXIMUM! Hull pitches one up, on a good line. Roderick gets forward and lofts a drive down the ground for six runs.

16.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Hull, too wide outside leg. Roderick gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

16.1 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across. Waite moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for one run back behind square.

15.6 1 On a good line and length from Davey again. Waite pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

15.5 . Davey now coming over the wicket. Full ball, on line. Waite moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

15.4 W OUT! Davey breaks through! Short ball, outside off stump once again. Sikandar Raza moves down the pitch and slices a mediocre cut, and is caught by Turner

15.3 . Good length from Davey, pitching outside off once more. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.

15.2 1 Back of a length from Davey, pitching outside off stump. Roderick gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

15.1 W OUT! Davey gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across Brookes. He pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Budinger behind square.

14.6 1 Back of a length from Trevaskis, pitching on a good line once again. Brookes moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for a single run.

14.5 1 Good line and length once more. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

14.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

14.3 4 FOUR! Trevaskis pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and lofts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

14.2 6 SIX! Back of a length from Trevaskis, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for six runs.

14.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Sikandar Raza creates space and drives for four runs over the off side field.

13.6 . On a good line and length. Brookes pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a reverse sweep

13.5 1 Back of a length from Green, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza goes back and guides a cut for 1 run.

13.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Brookes. He gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

13.3 2 Full, on a good line. Brookes pushes forward and eases a drive for two runs on the on side.

13.2 1 Back of a length from Green, on a good line. Sikandar Raza shuffles down the pitch and defends for a run on the off side.

13.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets forward and edges behind point for four runs.

12.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Brookes gets on the front foot and plays a wild sweep behind square.

12.5 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

12.4 . Good length from Trevaskis, pitching outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and slices a cut

12.3 1 Back of a length from Trevaskis, pitching outside off. Brookes moves onto the back foot and plays a drive over the off side field for 1 run.

12.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump. Brookes creates room and drives for four runs.

12.1 1 Good line and length from Trevaskis. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and drives for a single run.

11.6 1 Good length from Turner, on leg stump. Sikandar Raza backs away and glances for a run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Brookes moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

11.3 1 Good length from Turner, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and defends on the off side for one run.

11.2 W OUT! Turner gets the wicket! Good length from Turner, outside off stump. Hose gets on the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Trevaskis

11.1 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump. Hose pushes forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs on the off side.

10.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Brookes gets forward and pulls for four runs back behind square.

10.5 W OUT! Mike breaks through! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kashif Ali steps away and outside edges, and is caught by Ben Cox

10.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off stump. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot and scoops for 6 runs back behind square.

10.3 1 Back of a length from Mike, pitching on a good line. Hose goes back and drives for a single run.

10.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside leg. Hose moves onto the front foot and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

10.1 . Mike drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Hose rocks back, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

9.6 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Kashif Ali. He creates space and drives averagely

9.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Trevaskis once again. Kashif Ali gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

9.4 . Good line and length from Trevaskis. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull

9.3 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Hose creates space and drives down the ground for one run.

9.2 1 Dropped in short by Trevaskis, pitching outside off stump. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

9.1 1 On a good line and length from Trevaskis once more. Hose moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

8.6 . Hull drops one in short, pitching on a good line once more. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

8.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hull, on line. Kashif Ali pushes forward and pulls for 4 runs.

8.4 1 Back of a length from Hull, pitching near leg stump and angled across Hose. He gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for 1 run on the on side.

8.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a run.

8.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Kashif Ali advances and drives for four runs on the off side.

7.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Hose advances and edges for 1 run.

7.4 1 Green pitches one up, on line. Kashif Ali pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

7.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Hose moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

7.2 . On a good line and length from Green once more. Hose gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance. Leicestershire Foxes appeal, however the umpire gives Hose not out.

7.1 2 On a good line and length. Hose moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

6.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kashif Ali pushes forward, and is struck on the body while attempting a sweep

6.5 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Kashif Ali pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length again. Kashif Ali pushes forward and lofts a reverse sweep behind point for four runs.

6.3 1 Good line and length from Trevaskis. Hose gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

6.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and edges for a run.

6.1 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and defends

5.6 W OUT! Davey breaks through! Around the wicket, , on a good line and length. Mohammed gets forward and drives, but is caught by Turner down the ground.

5.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Mohammed moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

5.4 1 Davey comes over the wicket to Kashif Ali. Back of a length from Davey, outside off stump. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

5.3 1 Full, on line. Mohammed gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

5.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed rocks back and slices a late cut

5.1 4 FOUR! Davey pitches one up, on line. Mohammed pushes forward and plays a drive for four runs over the off side.

4.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Mohammed moves onto the back foot and plays a poor pull for a run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Mike drops one in short, outside off. Mohammed gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

4.4 . Mike pitches one up, outside off stump. Mohammed gets on the front foot and eases a shaky drive

4.3 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Mohammed moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily down the ground.

4.2 6 MAXIMUM! Mike drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Mohammed gets on the back foot and lofts a pull back behind square for six runs.

4.1 . Good length from Mike, pitching on leg and angled across Mohammed. He gets forward and drives

3.6 . Pitched up, on a good line again. Kashif Ali pushes forward and drives down the ground.

3.5 W OUT! Caught. Over the wicket, , pitching on a good line and length again. D'Oliveira advances down the pitch and flicks averagely, and is caught by Kelly

3.3 . Green comes around the wicket to Mohammed. Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Mohammed gets forward and defends

3.2 1lb Green pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. D'Oliveira steps back, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye.

3.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Green, on line again. D'Oliveira steps back and outside edges behind point for four runs.

2.6 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Mohammed goes back and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 . Back of a length, outside off again. Mohammed gets on the back foot and cuts

2.4 . Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Mohammed gets forward but misses while trying to play a flick

2.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mike, pitching outside off. Mohammed rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

2.2 1 On a good line and length. D'Oliveira moves down the pitch and drives averagely for a single run on the off side.

2.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Mohammed rocks back and cuts for a single run.

2.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg.

1.6 2 Full, on line once again. D'Oliveira gets forward and flicks for a couple of runs.

1.5 1 Davey pitches one up, on line. Mohammed moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

1.4 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammed gets on the front foot and lifts a flick for a half dozen runs.

1.3 4 FOUR! Davey pitches one up, on line. Mohammed gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.

1.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammed drives

1.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Mohammed pushes forward and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

0.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. D'Oliveira gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

0.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, on line. D'Oliveira pushes forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

0.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. D'Oliveira gets forward and drives back through point for four runs.

0.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Mohammed gets forward and defends for a run.

0.2 . Good line and length from Hull. Mohammed moves onto the front foot and defends