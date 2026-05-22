Results Score Leicestershire vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026

T20

Grace Road

LEI
LEI

170

WOR
WOR

188

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Kelly Nicholas Frederickbatsman614243145.24
Cox Benwicket keeper513241159.38
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Raza Sikandarall rounder403308.2500
Mir Usamabowler403017.500

Latest Highlights

19.6
1

Back of a length from Waite, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

19.5
4

FOUR! 50 up for Ben Cox in emphatic style! Keeper moves up to the stumps. Full toss, on leg stump and angling across Ben Cox. He backs away and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

19.4
1

Full, pitching on a good line. Kelly gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

Read all highlights