Results Score Leicestershire vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Kelly Nicholas Frederickbatsman
|61
|42
|4
|3
|145.24
|Cox Benwicket keeper
|51
|32
|4
|1
|159.38
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Raza Sikandarall rounder
|4
|0
|33
|0
|8.25
|0
|0
|Mir Usamabowler
|4
|0
|30
|1
|7.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
19.6
1
Back of a length from Waite, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.
19.5
4
FOUR! 50 up for Ben Cox in emphatic style! Keeper moves up to the stumps. Full toss, on leg stump and angling across Ben Cox. He backs away and drives for 4 runs over the off side.
19.4
1
Full, pitching on a good line. Kelly gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.