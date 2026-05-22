Match details Leicestershire vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026

T20

Grace Road

LEI
LEI

170

WOR
WOR

188

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Leicestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 22, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersEskinazi Stevie, Budinger SG, Patel Rishi, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Turner Ashton, Cox Ben, Green Ben, Trevaskis Liam, Mike Ben, Davey Josh, Hull Josh
BenchGreen Alex M, Hill Lewis, Masood Shan, Salisbury Matt, Scriven Tom, Swindells Harry, Thomas Joshua F, Walker Roman, Wood Sam

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersMohammed Isaac, D Oliveira Brett, Ali Kashif, Hose Adam, Brookes Ethan, Raza Sikandar, Roderick Gareth, Waite Matthew, Mir Usama, Taylor Tom, Finch Adam
BenchAllison Ben, Cullen Henry James, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Hinley Tom, Jones Rob, Libby Jake, Pollock Ed, Shahzad Khurram, Singh Fateh

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet