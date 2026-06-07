19.5 W OUT! Caught. Yorker, on line. Chohan gets forward and skies a shaky drive, and is caught by Green

19.4 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Bess gets on the front foot and pulls shakily for a single run.

19.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Chohan gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for a single run behind square.

19.2 . Yorker, on a good line. Chohan gets on the front foot and defends

19.2 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg.

19.1 1 Short, outside off. Bess gets forward and plays a sloppy pull for a run back behind square.

18.5 2 Full toss, outside leg and angled across Chohan. He gets on the front foot and glances through the leg side field for a couple of runs.

18.4 . Holland pitches one up, outside off stump again. Chohan gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

18.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Bess moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

18.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Chohan pushes forward and eases a drive for one run through point on the off side.

17.6 . Full, outside off. Bess moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

17.5 1 Pitched up, on line once more. Chohan gets forward and drives for a single run through the on side field.

17.3 W OUT! Caught. Around the wicket to Tye, back of a length, on line but angling across the batter. He rocks back and lifts a pull, but is caught by Rehan Ahmed back behind square.

17.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Bess gets forward and sweeps poorly for a run back behind square.

17.1 1 Good line and length. Tye rocks back and glances for 1 run on the on side.

16.5 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Faheem Ashraf pushes forward and lofts a shaky drive, and is caught by Green

16.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Bess gets forward and eases a drive through the off side.

16.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off. Faheem Ashraf gets on the front foot and plays a drive for six runs down the ground.

14.4 1 Rehan Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Faheem Ashraf. Good length from Rehan Ahmed, pitching outside off stump once more. Faheem Ashraf goes back and tucks a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

14.2 1 Good length from Rehan Ahmed, outside off. Bess moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

13.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bess rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying a pull

13.4 W OUT! Run out. Good line and length. Revis gets forward and finesses a glance on the leg side for 2 runs. Ali is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Rehan Ahmed and Ben Cox.

13.3 1 Good line and length from Green. Ali gets forward and drives sloppily for 1 run through the off side field.

13.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Revis gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

13.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Revis gets forward but misses while trying to defend

12.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Revis gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

12.5 W OUT! LBW. Full ball, pitching outside off again. Luxton gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Luxton is on his way

12.4 4 FOUR! Rehan Ahmed comes over the wicket. Rehan Ahmed pitches one up, outside off stump. Luxton gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

12.3 1 Rehan Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Ali. Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Ali rocks back and glances for a single run.

12.2 1 Rehan Ahmed now coming over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Luxton shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run.

12.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Ali moves onto the front foot and eases a shaky drive for 1 run.

11.6 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Ali. He moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

11.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump.

11.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Ali goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

11.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ali goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

11.3 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Green, pitching on leg and angling across. Ali moves onto the back foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.

11.2 . Short, outside leg and angled across Ali. He rocks back and plays a pull

11.1 . Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Ali goes back and plays a defensive stroke

10.6 1lb Ali plays a defensive stroke for one leg bye.

10.5 . Back of a length from Davey, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Ali rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Luxton goes back and glances for 1 run on the leg side.

10.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Davey, outside off stump. Luxton gets on the back foot and skies a pull for 6 runs behind square.

10.2 . Back of a length, outside off again. Luxton moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Luxton rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 1lb Full ball, on a good line but angled across the batter. Luxton moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in a single leg bye behind square.

9.5 1 Short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Ali rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

9.4 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Ali moves onto the back foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side field.

9.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

9.3 . Good line and length. Ali gets forward but watches that one go through to the keeper untouched

9.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

9.2 . Green drops one in short, outside leg and angling across. Ali goes back but swings and misses while attempting a drive

9.2 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Green, too wide outside off. Ali gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

9.1 W OUT! Green finds a way through! On a good line and length. Wharton moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a paddle, and the ball careens into the stumps

8.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Luxton gets on the front foot and drives

8.5 4 FOUR! Green drops one in short, outside off. Luxton gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for four runs.

8.4 . Good line and length once again. Luxton moves onto the front foot and guides a glance

8.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Wharton rocks back and glances for a run through the on side field.

8.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Luxton moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

8.1 . Back of a length from Green, pitching outside off once more. Luxton moves onto the back foot and defends

7.6 . Good length from Rehan Ahmed, outside off once again. Wharton gets on the front foot but watches the ball through to the keeper

7.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Wharton gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Luxton moves onto the back foot and edges for a run.

7.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Luxton gets on the back foot and late cuts behind point for 4 runs.

7.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Wharton pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

7.1 1 Rehan Ahmed pitches one up, outside off stump again. Luxton gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

6.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Luxton pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the on side.

6.5 . Good length from Holland, outside off again. Luxton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

6.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Luxton moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

6.3 4 FOUR! Luxton plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

6.2 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Luxton pushes forward and drives

6.1 6 SIX! Good length, outside off once again. Luxton moves onto the front foot and drives over the on side field for six runs.

5.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Wharton rocks back and defends

5.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Wharton moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

5.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Wharton pushes forward and drives

5.3 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Wharton pushes forward and glances

5.2 3 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Luxton moves onto the front foot and drives for 3 runs through the off side field.

5.1 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Luxton pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

4.6 . Back of a length from Holland, outside off once more. Wharton moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance on the on side.

4.5 W OUT! Holland gets the wicket! Back of a length from Holland, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Lyth pushes forward and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Rehan Ahmed back behind square.

4.4 1 Full, outside off again. Luxton gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run. Good work in the field by Rishi Patel prevents a boundary.

4.3 . Full ball, outside off again. Luxton pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

4.2 . Good length from Holland, pitching outside off stump. Luxton gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

3.6 1 Length ball, pitching on leg. Bairstow gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for a single run on the leg side.

3.5 4 And another! Back of a length from Trevaskis, outside off stump. Bairstow pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 4 runs back behind point.

3.4 4 And again! Trevaskis pitches one up, on a good line. Bairstow steps back and drives for 4 runs.

3.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point.

3.2 . On a good line and length from Trevaskis once again. Bairstow moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a sweep back behind square. Leicestershire Foxes appeal, however Bairstow is given not out.

3.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Bairstow gets forward and sweeps for four runs behind square.

2.6 1 Bouncer, outside off once more. Bairstow gets on the front foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

2.5 . Davey drops one in short, outside off stump. Bairstow pushes forward but misses while trying a pull. Leicestershire Foxes appeal, but the umpire says not out.

2.4 1 Back of a length from Davey, pitching outside leg. Lyth rocks back and tucks a leg glance back behind square for one run.

2.3 1 Back of a length from Davey, on a good line but angling across the batter. Bairstow gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a glance

2.3 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. Bairstow advances down the pitch but misses while attempting a leg glance

2.2 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Lyth. He gets forward and guides a leg glance for a run back behind square.

2.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side.

2.1 . Short of a length, on line once again. Lyth rocks back and defends

1.6 . Back of a length from Trevaskis, pitching on a good line. Bairstow gets on the back foot and guides a glance through the on side field.

1.5 2 Back of a length from Trevaskis, pitching outside off. Bairstow rocks back and plays a pull for two runs.

1.4 . Trevaskis pitches one up, on a good line. Bairstow gets on the front foot, and is struck on the body while trying a reverse sweep. Leicestershire Foxes appeal, but the umpire gives Bairstow not out.

1.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Bairstow goes back and lifts a switch hit behind point for 4 runs.

1.2 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Bairstow rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Lyth gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for one run.

0.6 4 And another! Turner pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

0.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Bairstow goes back and cuts for four runs.

0.4 . Good line and length again. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance

0.3 2 Good line and length from Turner. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and glances back behind square for 2 runs.

0.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and drives

0.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Bairstow pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

19.6 1 Full toss, outside off again. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

19.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Davey moves onto the front foot and plays a poor pull for 1 run.

19.4 1lb Good line and length. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep, resulting in 1 leg bye.

19.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Ben Cox pushes forward and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

19.2 . Length ball, outside off again. Ben Cox pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a pull

19.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Davey moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

18.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across Davey. He gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

18.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off stump. Holland goes back and scoops sloppily, and is caught by Chohan behind square.

18.4 . Hasan Ali comes over the wicket. Yorker, on line again. Holland moves onto the front foot and inside edges. Yorkshire appeal, but the umpire gives Holland not out.

18.3 W OUT! Hasan Ali breaks through! Around the wicket, length ball, on leg stump. Trevaskis gets forward and skies a poor glance, and is caught by Luxton on the leg side.

18.2 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and eases a sloppy drive on the on side for a single run.

18.1 2 Short ball, outside off stump once more. Ben Cox rocks back and pulls for two runs.

17.6 1 Short, outside off but angling across the batter. Ben Cox gets forward and plays a hook behind square for one run.

17.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

17.4 1 Good line and length. Trevaskis gets forward and drives for 1 run on the on side.

17.3 1 Short ball, outside off but angled across the batter. Ben Cox gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for one run.

17.2 . Full toss, outside off stump. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and drives poorly through the off side.

17.1 1 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Trevaskis gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Tye. Not an easy chance for Tye.

16.6 1lb Back of a length from Hasan Ali, outside off stump once more. Trevaskis gets forward, and is struck on the body while trying a pull, resulting in one leg bye.

16.5 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and pulls behind square for a single run.

16.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Hasan Ali, outside off stump. Ben Cox advances and drives for 4 runs.

16.3 1 Hasan Ali now coming around the wicket to Trevaskis. Full toss, pitching on a good line. Trevaskis pushes forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.

16.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and glances on the on side for a single run.

16.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside off stump once again. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

15.6 . Good length from Chohan, outside leg and angling across the batter. Trevaskis moves onto the back foot and defends averagely

15.5 . Good length from Chohan, pitching outside leg. Trevaskis goes back and guides a glance

15.4 . DROPPED! Full ball, outside off stump. Trevaskis moves onto the front foot and edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Bairstow. Not an easy chance for Bairstow.

15.3 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Trevaskis advances and lifts a drive for six runs.

15.2 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Ben Cox advances and glances for one run.

15.1 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Trevaskis. He gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run behind square.

14.6 . Tye now coming over the wicket. Full toss, on a good line. Ben Cox advances and drives

14.5 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Tye, outside off stump. Ben Cox gets on the back foot and hooks for four runs back behind square.

14.4 . Good length from Tye, outside off stump. Ben Cox gets forward and edges

14.3 1lb Tye comes around the wicket to Trevaskis. Back of a length from Tye, on a good line but angled across the batter. Trevaskis goes back, and is struck on the body while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye behind square.

14.2 1 Tye comes over the wicket to Ben Cox. Length ball, pitching outside off. Ben Cox pushes forward and outside edges back behind point for 1 run.

14.1 1 On a good line and length from Tye again. Trevaskis moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for one run through the leg side field.

13.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Trevaskis goes back and flicks a glance for a single run.

13.5 . On a good line and length. Trevaskis moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance

13.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Ben Cox gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

13.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Ben Cox rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

13.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

13.2 1 Back of a length from Chohan, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Trevaskis moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind square for a run.

12.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox rocks back and defends

12.5 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Green gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run behind point.

12.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and defends

12.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Green gets on the back foot and glances

12.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Green rocks back and defends

12.1 W OUT! Faheem Ashraf gets one through! Faheem Ashraf drops one in short, outside off stump. Tattersall moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and Tattersall has to go

11.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line again. Tattersall goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

11.5 1 Good line and length from Chohan. Ben Cox goes back and guides a glance behind square for one run.

11.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tattersall moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a run behind square.

11.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Ben Cox pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

11.2 W OUT! Chohan gets the wicket! Good length from Chohan, pitching outside off stump. Turner gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Turner is bowled

11.1 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across. Tattersall pushes forward and finesses a glance for 1 run.

10.6 . Hasan Ali now coming over the wicket. Short ball, pitching on a good line. Turner allows it to go through to the wicketkeeper untouched

10.5 W OUT! Caught. Short, outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Bess

10.4 . Hasan Ali comes around the wicket to Kelly. On a good length, outside off stump once again. Kelly pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

10.3 . Good length from Hasan Ali, outside leg. Kelly steps away, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull behind square.

10.2 1 Dropped in short by Hasan Ali, pitching on a good line. Tattersall gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

10.1 . Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside off stump. Tattersall pushes forward and drives

9.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Tattersall moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for a run.

9.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once more. Tattersall pushes forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for 4 runs.

9.4 2 Good length, outside off stump. Tattersall pushes forward and sweeps averagely back behind square for a pair of runs.

9.3 2 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Tattersall. He shuffles down the pitch and finesses a glance for two runs through the on side field.

9.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Tattersall shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs over the off side.

9.1 1 On a good line and length once again. Kelly gets forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for one run.

8.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Kelly moves down the pitch and square cuts for one run.

8.6 1w Wide. Half-tracker, too wide outside leg.

8.5 1 Good length from Tye, outside off. Tattersall gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

8.4 1 Tye comes around the wicket. Good line and length from Tye. Kelly advances and eases a poor drive for one run down the ground.

8.3 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across Tattersall. He pushes forward and glances for a single run on the leg side.

8.2 . Tye drops one in short, pitching outside off stump again. Tattersall moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

8.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Tattersall advances down the pitch and plays a drive on the leg side for four runs.

7.6 1 Ali comes over the wicket. Good length from Ali, pitching outside off stump. Tattersall creates space and cuts square behind point for a run.

7.4 1 Ali now coming over the wicket to Tattersall. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tattersall moves onto the front foot and edges behind square for one run.

7.3 1 Ali comes around the wicket to Kelly. On a good line and length. Kelly gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

7.2 1 Ali now coming over the wicket to Tattersall. Full ball, outside off stump. Tattersall moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a run through the leg side field.

7.1 1 On a good line and length from Ali. Kelly gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance back behind square for 1 run.

6.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Kelly steps away and plays a cut for a single run.

6.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Kelly advances down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs.

6.4 1 Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off. Tattersall gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.

6.3 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Kelly gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

6.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Kelly gets forward and hooks for four runs back behind square.

6.1 1 Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, outside off stump. Tattersall goes back and glances sloppily for 1 run.

5.6 . Ali comes around the wicket to Kelly. Good length from Ali, outside off. Kelly gets on the front foot and defends

5.5 1 Full, on a good line. Tattersall gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for one run back behind square.

5.4 4 Length ball, pitching outside off. Tattersall pushes forward, and is hit on the body while attempting a leg glance, resulting in 4 leg byes behind square.

5.3 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Ali, pitching outside off. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Tye on the off side.

5.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Rishi Patel moves down the pitch and drives for six runs on the leg side.

5.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Rishi Patel moves onto the back foot and cuts

4.6 . Short, outside leg. Kelly advances but decides to just let it travel through to Bairstow unchallenged

4.5 . Good length from Tye, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Kelly steps back and punches a mediocre drive

4.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kelly goes back and slices a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

4.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Kelly rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Tye, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kelly advances and pulls for four runs.

4.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Rishi Patel pushes forward and drives poorly back behind square for 1 run.

3.6 . 0 runs

3.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Kelly pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.

3.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps poorly for a single run.

3.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Kelly gets forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

3.2 4 And another! Good length from Bess, outside off stump. Kelly advances and drives through the off side for four runs.

3.1 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run behind square.

2.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kelly backs away and plays a cut

2.5 1lb Short ball, pitching outside off once more. Rishi Patel shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

2.4 1 Good length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Kelly pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run. Good work in the field by Faheem Ashraf prevents a certain boundary.

2.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Kelly moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

2.2 2 DROPPED! Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside leg stump. Kelly shuffles down the pitch and flicks shakily back behind square for 2 runs. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Luxton.