Highlights Leicestershire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 07.06.2026
OUT! Caught. Yorker, on line. Chohan gets forward and skies a shaky drive, and is caught by Green
Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Bess gets on the front foot and pulls shakily for a single run.
Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Chohan gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for a single run behind square.
Yorker, on a good line. Chohan gets on the front foot and defends
Wide. Full, too wide outside leg.
Short, outside off. Bess gets forward and plays a sloppy pull for a run back behind square.
Full toss, outside leg and angled across Chohan. He gets on the front foot and glances through the leg side field for a couple of runs.
Holland pitches one up, outside off stump again. Chohan gets on the front foot and drives sloppily
Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Bess moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Chohan pushes forward and eases a drive for one run through point on the off side.
Full, outside off. Bess moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive
Pitched up, on line once more. Chohan gets forward and drives for a single run through the on side field.
OUT! Caught. Around the wicket to Tye, back of a length, on line but angling across the batter. He rocks back and lifts a pull, but is caught by Rehan Ahmed back behind square.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Bess gets forward and sweeps poorly for a run back behind square.
Good line and length. Tye rocks back and glances for 1 run on the on side.
OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Faheem Ashraf pushes forward and lofts a shaky drive, and is caught by Green
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Bess gets forward and eases a drive through the off side.
SIX! Pitched up, outside off. Faheem Ashraf gets on the front foot and plays a drive for six runs down the ground.
Rehan Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Faheem Ashraf. Good length from Rehan Ahmed, pitching outside off stump once more. Faheem Ashraf goes back and tucks a leg glance for 1 run behind square.
Good length from Rehan Ahmed, outside off. Bess moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bess rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying a pull
OUT! Run out. Good line and length. Revis gets forward and finesses a glance on the leg side for 2 runs. Ali is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Rehan Ahmed and Ben Cox.
Good line and length from Green. Ali gets forward and drives sloppily for 1 run through the off side field.
Length ball, outside off. Revis gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Revis gets forward but misses while trying to defend
Pitched up, outside off stump again. Revis gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.
OUT! LBW. Full ball, pitching outside off again. Luxton gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Luxton is on his way
FOUR! Rehan Ahmed comes over the wicket. Rehan Ahmed pitches one up, outside off stump. Luxton gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.
Rehan Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Ali. Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Ali rocks back and glances for a single run.
Rehan Ahmed now coming over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Luxton shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run.
Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Ali moves onto the front foot and eases a shaky drive for 1 run.
Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Ali. He moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.
Wide. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Ali goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ali goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut
FOUR! Dropped in short by Green, pitching on leg and angling across. Ali moves onto the back foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.
Short, outside leg and angled across Ali. He rocks back and plays a pull
Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Ali goes back and plays a defensive stroke
Ali plays a defensive stroke for one leg bye.
Back of a length from Davey, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Ali rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, on a good line. Luxton goes back and glances for 1 run on the leg side.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Davey, outside off stump. Luxton gets on the back foot and skies a pull for 6 runs behind square.
Back of a length, outside off again. Luxton moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, outside off. Luxton rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, on a good line but angled across the batter. Luxton moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in a single leg bye behind square.
Short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Ali rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Short of a length, on a good line. Ali moves onto the back foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side field.
Wide. Too wide outside off.
Good line and length. Ali gets forward but watches that one go through to the keeper untouched
Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.
Green drops one in short, outside leg and angling across. Ali goes back but swings and misses while attempting a drive
Wide. Dropped in short by Green, too wide outside off. Ali gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut
OUT! Green finds a way through! On a good line and length. Wharton moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a paddle, and the ball careens into the stumps
Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Luxton gets on the front foot and drives
FOUR! Green drops one in short, outside off. Luxton gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for four runs.
Good line and length once again. Luxton moves onto the front foot and guides a glance
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Wharton rocks back and glances for a run through the on side field.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Luxton moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance through the leg side field for a single run.
Back of a length from Green, pitching outside off once more. Luxton moves onto the back foot and defends
Good length from Rehan Ahmed, outside off once again. Wharton gets on the front foot but watches the ball through to the keeper
On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Wharton gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Luxton moves onto the back foot and edges for a run.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Luxton gets on the back foot and late cuts behind point for 4 runs.
Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Wharton pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.
Rehan Ahmed pitches one up, outside off stump again. Luxton gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Luxton pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the on side.
Good length from Holland, outside off again. Luxton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Luxton moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.
FOUR! Luxton plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Good length, outside off stump once more. Luxton pushes forward and drives
SIX! Good length, outside off once again. Luxton moves onto the front foot and drives over the on side field for six runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Wharton rocks back and defends
Good length, outside off stump. Wharton moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive
On a good length, outside off stump. Wharton pushes forward and drives
Back of a length, outside off once more. Wharton pushes forward and glances
Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Luxton moves onto the front foot and drives for 3 runs through the off side field.
Back of a length, outside off once more. Luxton pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive
Back of a length from Holland, outside off once more. Wharton moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance on the on side.
OUT! Holland gets the wicket! Back of a length from Holland, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Lyth pushes forward and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Rehan Ahmed back behind square.
Full, outside off again. Luxton gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run. Good work in the field by Rishi Patel prevents a boundary.
Full ball, outside off again. Luxton pushes forward and drives through the off side field.
Good length from Holland, pitching outside off stump. Luxton gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive
Length ball, pitching on leg. Bairstow gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for a single run on the leg side.
And another! Back of a length from Trevaskis, outside off stump. Bairstow pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 4 runs back behind point.
And again! Trevaskis pitches one up, on a good line. Bairstow steps back and drives for 4 runs.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point.
On a good line and length from Trevaskis once again. Bairstow moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a sweep back behind square. Leicestershire Foxes appeal, however Bairstow is given not out.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Bairstow gets forward and sweeps for four runs behind square.
Bouncer, outside off once more. Bairstow gets on the front foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.
Davey drops one in short, outside off stump. Bairstow pushes forward but misses while trying a pull. Leicestershire Foxes appeal, but the umpire says not out.
Back of a length from Davey, pitching outside leg. Lyth rocks back and tucks a leg glance back behind square for one run.
Back of a length from Davey, on a good line but angling across the batter. Bairstow gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a glance
Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. Bairstow advances down the pitch but misses while attempting a leg glance
Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Lyth. He gets forward and guides a leg glance for a run back behind square.
Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side.
Short of a length, on line once again. Lyth rocks back and defends
Back of a length from Trevaskis, pitching on a good line. Bairstow gets on the back foot and guides a glance through the on side field.
Back of a length from Trevaskis, pitching outside off. Bairstow rocks back and plays a pull for two runs.
Trevaskis pitches one up, on a good line. Bairstow gets on the front foot, and is struck on the body while trying a reverse sweep. Leicestershire Foxes appeal, but the umpire gives Bairstow not out.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Bairstow goes back and lifts a switch hit behind point for 4 runs.
Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Bairstow rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Lyth gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for one run.
And another! Turner pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Bairstow goes back and cuts for four runs.
Good line and length again. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance
Good line and length from Turner. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and glances back behind square for 2 runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and drives
FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Bairstow pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.
Full toss, outside off again. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.
Back of a length, outside off. Davey moves onto the front foot and plays a poor pull for 1 run.
Good line and length. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep, resulting in 1 leg bye.
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Ben Cox pushes forward and pulls behind square for 4 runs.
Length ball, outside off again. Ben Cox pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a pull
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Davey moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.
Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across Davey. He gets on the front foot and drives for a run.
OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off stump. Holland goes back and scoops sloppily, and is caught by Chohan behind square.
Hasan Ali comes over the wicket. Yorker, on line again. Holland moves onto the front foot and inside edges. Yorkshire appeal, but the umpire gives Holland not out.
OUT! Hasan Ali breaks through! Around the wicket, length ball, on leg stump. Trevaskis gets forward and skies a poor glance, and is caught by Luxton on the leg side.
Full, pitching outside leg stump. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and eases a sloppy drive on the on side for a single run.
Short ball, outside off stump once more. Ben Cox rocks back and pulls for two runs.
Short, outside off but angling across the batter. Ben Cox gets forward and plays a hook behind square for one run.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.
Good line and length. Trevaskis gets forward and drives for 1 run on the on side.
Short ball, outside off but angled across the batter. Ben Cox gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for one run.
Full toss, outside off stump. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and drives poorly through the off side.
DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Trevaskis gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Tye. Not an easy chance for Tye.
Back of a length from Hasan Ali, outside off stump once more. Trevaskis gets forward, and is struck on the body while trying a pull, resulting in one leg bye.
Back of a length, outside off again. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and pulls behind square for a single run.
FOUR! Dropped in short by Hasan Ali, outside off stump. Ben Cox advances and drives for 4 runs.
Hasan Ali now coming around the wicket to Trevaskis. Full toss, pitching on a good line. Trevaskis pushes forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and glances on the on side for a single run.
FOUR! Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside off stump once again. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.
Good length from Chohan, outside leg and angling across the batter. Trevaskis moves onto the back foot and defends averagely
Good length from Chohan, pitching outside leg. Trevaskis goes back and guides a glance
DROPPED! Full ball, outside off stump. Trevaskis moves onto the front foot and edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Bairstow. Not an easy chance for Bairstow.
SIX! On a good line and length. Trevaskis advances and lifts a drive for six runs.
Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Ben Cox advances and glances for one run.
Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Trevaskis. He gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run behind square.
Tye now coming over the wicket. Full toss, on a good line. Ben Cox advances and drives
FOUR! Dropped in short by Tye, outside off stump. Ben Cox gets on the back foot and hooks for four runs back behind square.
Good length from Tye, outside off stump. Ben Cox gets forward and edges
Tye comes around the wicket to Trevaskis. Back of a length from Tye, on a good line but angled across the batter. Trevaskis goes back, and is struck on the body while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye behind square.
Tye comes over the wicket to Ben Cox. Length ball, pitching outside off. Ben Cox pushes forward and outside edges back behind point for 1 run.
On a good line and length from Tye again. Trevaskis moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for one run through the leg side field.
Short of a length, on a good line. Trevaskis goes back and flicks a glance for a single run.
On a good line and length. Trevaskis moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance
Good length, pitching outside off. Ben Cox gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.
Wide. Too wide outside leg. Ben Cox rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance
Length ball, pitching outside off. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Back of a length from Chohan, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Trevaskis moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind square for a run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox rocks back and defends
Short ball, pitching outside off. Green gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run behind point.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and defends
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Green gets on the back foot and glances
Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Green rocks back and defends
OUT! Faheem Ashraf gets one through! Faheem Ashraf drops one in short, outside off stump. Tattersall moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and Tattersall has to go
Back of a length, on a good line again. Tattersall goes back and plays a pull for a single run.
Good line and length from Chohan. Ben Cox goes back and guides a glance behind square for one run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tattersall moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a run behind square.
On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Ben Cox pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.
OUT! Chohan gets the wicket! Good length from Chohan, pitching outside off stump. Turner gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Turner is bowled
Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across. Tattersall pushes forward and finesses a glance for 1 run.
Hasan Ali now coming over the wicket. Short ball, pitching on a good line. Turner allows it to go through to the wicketkeeper untouched
OUT! Caught. Short, outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Bess
Hasan Ali comes around the wicket to Kelly. On a good length, outside off stump once again. Kelly pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive
Good length from Hasan Ali, outside leg. Kelly steps away, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull behind square.
Dropped in short by Hasan Ali, pitching on a good line. Tattersall gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.
Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside off stump. Tattersall pushes forward and drives
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Tattersall moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for a run.
FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once more. Tattersall pushes forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for 4 runs.
Good length, outside off stump. Tattersall pushes forward and sweeps averagely back behind square for a pair of runs.
On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Tattersall. He shuffles down the pitch and finesses a glance for two runs through the on side field.
FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Tattersall shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs over the off side.
On a good line and length once again. Kelly gets forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for one run.
Pitched up, on line. Kelly moves down the pitch and square cuts for one run.
Wide. Half-tracker, too wide outside leg.
Good length from Tye, outside off. Tattersall gets forward and eases a drive for one run.
Tye comes around the wicket. Good line and length from Tye. Kelly advances and eases a poor drive for one run down the ground.
Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across Tattersall. He pushes forward and glances for a single run on the leg side.
Tye drops one in short, pitching outside off stump again. Tattersall moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a pull
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Tattersall advances down the pitch and plays a drive on the leg side for four runs.
Ali comes over the wicket. Good length from Ali, pitching outside off stump. Tattersall creates space and cuts square behind point for a run.
Ali now coming over the wicket to Tattersall. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tattersall moves onto the front foot and edges behind square for one run.
Ali comes around the wicket to Kelly. On a good line and length. Kelly gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.
Ali now coming over the wicket to Tattersall. Full ball, outside off stump. Tattersall moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a run through the leg side field.
On a good line and length from Ali. Kelly gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance back behind square for 1 run.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Kelly steps away and plays a cut for a single run.
MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Kelly advances down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs.
Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off. Tattersall gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.
Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Kelly gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Kelly gets forward and hooks for four runs back behind square.
Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, outside off stump. Tattersall goes back and glances sloppily for 1 run.
Ali comes around the wicket to Kelly. Good length from Ali, outside off. Kelly gets on the front foot and defends
Full, on a good line. Tattersall gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for one run back behind square.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Tattersall pushes forward, and is hit on the body while attempting a leg glance, resulting in 4 leg byes behind square.
OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Ali, pitching outside off. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Tye on the off side.
MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Rishi Patel moves down the pitch and drives for six runs on the leg side.
On a good length, outside off stump once again. Rishi Patel moves onto the back foot and cuts
Short, outside leg. Kelly advances but decides to just let it travel through to Bairstow unchallenged
Good length from Tye, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Kelly steps back and punches a mediocre drive
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kelly goes back and slices a cut for 4 runs back behind point.
Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Kelly rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Dropped in short by Tye, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kelly advances and pulls for four runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Rishi Patel pushes forward and drives poorly back behind square for 1 run.
0 runs
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Kelly pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps poorly for a single run.
Length ball, outside off. Kelly gets forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.
And another! Good length from Bess, outside off stump. Kelly advances and drives through the off side for four runs.
Good length, outside off stump again. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run behind square.
Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kelly backs away and plays a cut
Short ball, pitching outside off once more. Rishi Patel shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.
Good length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Kelly pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run. Good work in the field by Faheem Ashraf prevents a certain boundary.
FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Kelly moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.
DROPPED! Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside leg stump. Kelly shuffles down the pitch and flicks shakily back behind square for 2 runs. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Luxton.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kelly goes back and plays a defensive stroke