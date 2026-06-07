Results Score Leicestershire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 07.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bairstow Jonnywicket keeper
|39
|21
|8
|0
|185.71
|Luxton Williambatsman
|38
|27
|4
|2
|140.74
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Trevaskis Liambowler
|4
|0
|31
|2
|7.75
|0
|0
|Ahmed Rehanall rounder
|4
|0
|28
|3
|7
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.5
W
OUT! Caught. Yorker, on line. Chohan gets forward and skies a shaky drive, and is caught by Green
19.4
1
Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Bess gets on the front foot and pulls shakily for a single run.
19.3
1
Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Chohan gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for a single run behind square.