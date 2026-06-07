Results Score Leicestershire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 07.06.2026

T20

Grace Road

LEI
LEI

147

YOR
YOR

135

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Bairstow Jonnywicket keeper392180185.71
Luxton Williambatsman382742140.74
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Trevaskis Liambowler403127.7500
Ahmed Rehanall rounder40283700

Latest Highlights

19.5
W

OUT! Caught. Yorker, on line. Chohan gets forward and skies a shaky drive, and is caught by Green

19.4
1

Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Bess gets on the front foot and pulls shakily for a single run.

19.3
1

Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Chohan gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for a single run behind square.

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