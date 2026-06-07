Match details Leicestershire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 07.06.2026

T20

Grace Road

LEI
LEI

147

YOR
YOR

135

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Yorkshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 07, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Patel Rishi, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Turner Ashton, Tattersall Jonathan, Cox Ben, Green Ben, Trevaskis Liam, Holland Ian, Davey Josh, Green Alex M
BenchBudinger SG, Eskinazi Stevie, Hull Josh, Mike Ben

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersLyth Adam, Bairstow Jonny, Luxton William, Wharton James Henry, Ali Moeen, Revis Matthew L, Ashraf Faheem, Bess Dom, Tye Andrew, Ali Hasan, Chohan Jafer
BenchCliff Benjamin Michael, Hill George, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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