Highlights Middlesex vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 28.06.2026
OUT! Raine breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Bosch gets forward and lifts a drive, but is brilliantly caught by Ackermann on the on side picking up the scraps of the dropped catch of McKinney.
Yorker, outside off. Bosch gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs.
Yorker, outside off. Bosch gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs.
On a good length, outside off once more. Bosch pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bosch pushes forward and sweeps for a pair of runs behind square.
Good length from Parkinson, pitching outside leg and angled across. Bosch gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 2 runs back behind square.
Good length from Parkinson, pitching outside off. Bosch pushes forward and eases a drive
OUT! Two dismissals in a row! Short ball, outside off. Zafar Gohar pushes forward and plays a sloppy pull, and is caught by McKinney down the ground.
OUT! Potts breaks through! Short of a length, outside off stump. Hollman goes back and slices a sloppy cut, and is caught by McKinney down the ground.
Yorker, on line. Bosch gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a run.
Full ball, on line. Hollman gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for one run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Bosch pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 1 run.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Hollman pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.
Full ball, on a good line once again. Hollman gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for a single run back through point.
Good line and length from Sowter. Bosch goes back and flicks a glance on the on side for one run.
Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Hollman gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Hollman goes back and finesses a glance
Good length from Sowter, pitching outside off. Bosch gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for a run.
FOUR! Good length from Sowter, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Bosch pushes forward and sweeps for four runs behind square.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off but angled across the batter. Hollman goes back and hooks for four runs back behind square.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Aldridge, pitching outside off. Hollman moves down the pitch and plays a pull for 6 runs.
Bosch plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Bosch gets on the front foot and eases a drive behind point for four runs.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Hollman gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
DROPPED! Back of a length from Aldridge, outside off. Hollman goes back and outside edges behind point for 4 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by OG Robinson.
Good length, pitching outside off again. Bosch moves down the pitch and defends
Sowter comes over the wicket. Pitched up, outside off stump. Bosch gets on the front foot and drives
Length ball, outside off stump but angling across the batter. Hollman gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for 1 run.
Sowter now coming around the wicket. Full ball, outside leg. Hollman gets forward and plays a poor sweep behind square.
Sowter now coming over the wicket to Bosch. Full, pitching outside off stump. Bosch gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.
Good line and length. Hollman goes back and glances for a run on the on side.
OUT! Aldridge gets the wicket! Over the wicket to de Caires, on a good length, outside off. He gets forward and pulls averagely, and is caught by G Clark back behind square.
And again! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. De Caires moves onto the front foot and drives poorly down the ground for four runs.
Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Hollman moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Du Plooy shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
Full, on line. Du Plooy pushes forward and edges through point on the off side for 1 run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. De Caires advances down the pitch and flicks a glance behind square on the leg side for a single run.
Full ball, pitching outside leg once more. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and plays a mediocre sweep behind square for one run.
FOUR! On a good line and length. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs.
Full, outside off stump again. De Caires gets forward and drives averagely over the on side field for a single run.
Good length from Raine, outside off. De Caires gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.
Full ball, outside off stump once again. Du Plooy pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.
Potts now coming over the wicket to de Caires. Full, pitching outside off stump. De Caires gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.
Keeper moves up to the stumps. Back of a length, outside off stump. Du Plooy goes back and glances for a run.
Potts now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs through the leg side field.
Potts pitches one up, outside off. Du Plooy pushes forward and drives on the off side.
Back of a length from Aldridge, pitching outside off stump. De Caires goes back and cuts for 2 runs back behind point.
Dropped in short by Aldridge, pitching on a good line but angled across. Du Plooy backs away and cuts for 1 run.
Aldridge comes around the wicket to du Plooy. Short ball, on a good line. Du Plooy misses while trying a switch hit, and the ball flies away for four byes.
SIX! Aldridge pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Du Plooy pushes forward and drives for 6 runs down the ground.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Geddes moves onto the back foot and guides a cut through point for a single run.
Full, outside off stump. Geddes moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.
Potts comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Potts, outside off. Geddes gets on the front foot, and is hit on the body while trying a pull
FOUR! Potts comes around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot and guides a square cut for four runs behind point.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Geddes gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.
On a good line and length from Parkinson once more. Geddes pushes forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.
On a good line and length. Geddes steps back but misses while attempting a cut
Parkinson now coming around the wicket to Geddes. Good length from Parkinson, pitching outside off stump. Geddes moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.
Pitched up, outside off. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the leg side field.
SIX! Parkinson pitches one up, on a good line. Du Plooy gets forward and lofts a reverse sweep for 6 runs back through point.
Pitched up, outside off. Du Plooy pushes forward and defends on the off side.
Raine now coming around the wicket to du Plooy. Short, pitching outside off stump once more. Du Plooy moves down the pitch and drives for a run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Geddes goes back and guides a cut for 1 run.
OUT! Raine breaks through! Dropped in short by Raine, pitching outside off stump. Boyle pushes forward and pulls, but is caught by Sowter
Pitching on a good line and length. Du Plooy gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for a run.
OUT! Raine gets the wicket! Raine drops one in short, pitching outside off. Holden gets forward and pulls shakily, and is caught by Bedingham behind square.
Good length from Raine, outside off stump. Holden gets forward and pulls
Full, outside off stump. Boyle gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for 1 run.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Boyle pushes forward and sweeps for four runs behind square.
Good length from Parkinson, pitching outside off. Holden rocks back and cuts for a run.
Good length from Parkinson, pitching outside off. Holden moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Parkinson, pitching outside off stump. Holden moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.
Back of a length from Potts, on leg stump and angling across Boyle. He pushes forward and pulls poorly
Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across Boyle. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Good length from Potts, pitching outside off. Boyle pushes forward and plays a pull down the ground for 4 runs.
OUT! Potts gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Cracknell gets forward and edges, and is caught by Parkinson back behind square.
Cracknell defends for a pair of runs.
OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Around the wicket to Raine, full, outside off. He moves onto the front foot and skies a sloppy drive, and is caught by Geddes on the off side.
OUT! Bosch breaks through! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Lees gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Cracknell
SIX! Free hit, and Lees makes the most of it. Full ball, outside off. Lees moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side field.
No ball. Bosch now coming over the wicket to Lees. Full, outside off stump. Lees plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
Wide. Bosch now coming around the wicket. Pitching far outside off. Lees rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Ackermann pushes forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Ackermann pushes forward and drives for four runs on the leg side.
Lees brings up his hundred! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Lees goes back and slices a cut for 1 run back behind point.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Ackermann gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs behind point.
On a good line and length. Lees rocks back but misses while attempting a glance, resulting in one leg bye.
Good length, pitching outside off. Ackermann gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.
FOUR MORE! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Ackermann gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Boyle costing two runs.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ackermann gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.
On a good line and length from Hollman. Lees rocks back and drives for one run.
OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive, but is caught by Geddes on the on side.
MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. OG Robinson gets forward and pulls for six runs.
Yorker, outside off. Lees gets on the back foot and defends averagely for one run on the off side.
FOUR! Very short, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Lees pushes forward and edges for four runs behind square.
Helm pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across. OG Robinson gets forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive for 1 run.
Full, pitching on a good line. Lees pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.
Good length, outside off. OG Robinson gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off.
And again! Length ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and plays a scoop behind point for four runs.
FOUR! Zafar Gohar comes around the wicket to OG Robinson. Full toss, outside leg and angling across. OG Robinson gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point for four runs.
Good length, outside off stump. Lees gets on the front foot and drives poorly for one run on the on side.
Zafar Gohar now coming over the wicket to Lees. Full ball, outside off stump once again. Lees moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
Full ball, outside off stump. OG Robinson pushes forward and punches a drive for a run on the off side.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Lees pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Lees rocks back and edges
MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump. Lees gets forward and lofts a pull for 6 runs back behind square.
Wide. Bosch comes around the wicket to Lees. Bosch drops one in short, pitching well outside off stump.
Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off stump once more. OG Robinson gets forward and punches a shaky drive for 1 run.
FOUR! Bosch now coming over the wicket to OG Robinson. On a good length, outside off stump. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.
Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off stump. Lees moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.
Zafar Gohar now coming over the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Lees gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.
Pitched up, outside off once again. OG Robinson gets on the front foot and lofts a bad reverse sweep for a single run. MIDDLESEX appeal, but the umpire gives OG Robinson not out.
Good line and length from Zafar Gohar. OG Robinson gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a reverse sweep
Good length, outside off. Lees pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.
Zafar Gohar now coming over the wicket to Lees. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Lees goes back and punches a drive
Good length from Zafar Gohar, pitching outside off again. OG Robinson rocks back and drives for a run on the off side.
Short of a length, outside off. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for one run.
Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Lees pushes forward and edges for 1 run.
Back of a length, on line. OG Robinson moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind square for a run.
Back of a length from Helm, outside off stump once more. OG Robinson rocks back and defends
FOUR! Dropped in short by Helm, outside off again. OG Robinson moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.
OUT! Caught. Good length from Helm, outside off stump. Bedingham pushes forward and skies a wild drive, and is impressively caught by Morgan on the leg side.
Zafar Gohar now coming around the wicket to Bedingham. Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Bedingham gets forward and drives on the leg side for a single run.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Lees moves onto the front foot and plays a poor drive for a single run on the off side.
Zafar Gohar comes over the wicket to Lees. Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Lees rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance
Good length from Zafar Gohar, pitching outside off once again. Bedingham goes back and cuts for 1 run.
Zafar Gohar now coming around the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Bedingham gets forward and glances on the on side for two runs.
Good length from Zafar Gohar, pitching outside off. Lees gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Bedingham gets on the front foot and lofts a pull for four runs back behind square.
Length ball, outside off stump. Lees moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Bedingham gets on the front foot and pulls averagely behind square for a single run.
Wide. De Caires now coming around the wicket to Bedingham. Pitching far outside leg. Bedingham gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a pull. MIDDLESEX appeal, but the umpire gives Bedingham not out.
De Caires now coming over the wicket to Lees. On a good line and length. Lees gets on the front foot and pulls for a run.
Wide. De Caires pitches one up, too wide outside off. Lees gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut
Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching outside off. Lees gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Lees moves onto the front foot and pulls for four runs.
Wide. Too wide outside off.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bedingham gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, outside off. Lees gets on the front foot and inside edges for one run behind square.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump again. Lees moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs.
Good length from Hollman, pitching outside off. Bedingham pushes forward and punches a poor drive for a single run back behind point.
Pitching on a good line and length. Lees pushes forward and pulls for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Lees moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 2 runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Lees moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre pull straight down the ground for one run.
Good length from de Caires, outside off. Lees gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lees goes back and drives through the off side field.
De Caires comes around the wicket to Bedingham. Good length from de Caires, pitching outside leg and angled across. Bedingham gets on the back foot and tucks a glance down the ground for a single run.
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. McKinney moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Lees gets on the front foot and drives
And again! Back of a length, outside off stump but angling across the batter. Lees moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for four runs.
FOUR! Boyle now coming around the wicket to Lees. Length ball, outside off stump. Lees goes back and plays a pull for four runs down the ground.
Fifty comes up for Lees! Good length, outside off. Lees goes back and drives for two runs on the off side.
0 runs
FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Lees pushes forward and pulls for four runs.
Short, pitching outside off. Lees rocks back and pulls for a run.
SIX! Pitched up, outside off. Lees pushes forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.
Full, outside off. Lees moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.
Back of a length, outside off. McKinney moves onto the back foot and glances behind square for two runs.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. McKinney shuffles down the pitch and slices a square cut behind point for 4 runs.
Length ball, outside off. McKinney gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
De Caires pitches one up, pitching outside off. Lees moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a paddle
De Caires pitches one up, outside off stump. McKinney pushes forward and drives for a single run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Lees gets forward and plays a pull for a single run.
On a good length, outside off. McKinney rocks back and slices a cut for a single run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Lees moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Lees gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off. McKinney gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.
On a good line and length from Bosch but angled across Lees. He pushes forward and glances for one run behind square on the on side.
Length ball, outside off stump. Lees rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut
SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Lees gets forward and plays a drive on the on side for 6 runs.
FOUR! Good length from Bosch, outside off stump. Lees gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.
Good line and length from Bosch. Lees moves onto the back foot and defends
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. McKinney gets on the front foot and eases a drive
Good line and length from Bosch. McKinney pushes forward and eases a drive
SIX! Short, outside leg and angling across McKinney. He moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for six runs back behind square.
Back of a length, on line. Lees moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run behind square.
DROPPED! Pitched up, outside off stump. Lees backs away and scoops sloppily for 4 runs behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Morgan. A really hard chance for Morgan there.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Lees goes back but misses while trying to defend
Short of a length, outside off stump. McKinney rocks back and defends
Short, pitching outside off stump. Lees moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.
Morgan comes around the wicket. Back of a length, outside off once more. McKinney moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
OUT! Morgan gets the wicket! Back of a length from Morgan, outside off stump. G Clark backs away and lofts a pull, but is caught by Bosch
FOUR! Morgan now coming over the wicket to G Clark. Short of a length, outside off. G Clark gets forward and pulls for four runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off again. Lees gets on the front foot and plays a bad drive for a single run over the leg side field.
Bosch drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump. Lees gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.
Short of a length, outside off once more. G Clark creates room and slices a cut for one run.
Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off once again. G Clark steps away and drives shakily
Bosch drops one in short, outside off stump. G Clark moves onto the front foot and plays a pull back behind square for two runs. Tidy work in the field by Boyle saves a certain boundary.
Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Lees advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance, resulting in a leg bye.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Lees goes back and scoops for four runs back behind square.
Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. G Clark creates room but swings and misses while trying a drive
MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Helm, pitching outside off once again. G Clark gets on the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.
Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Lees moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run through the on side field.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. G Clark pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Bosch.
Wide. Back of a length, pitching on leg. G Clark gets forward but swings and misses while trying a pull
Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Lees gets forward and tucks a glance for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Lees moves onto the front foot and pulls sloppily for a pair of runs.
Zafar Gohar comes around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. G Clark gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lees moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.
Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. G Clark moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.
Good length, pitching outside off. G Clark moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Lees moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground. Good work in the field by Hollman saves a certain boundary.
Yorker, pitching on a good line. Lees gets forward and eases a drive for two runs down the ground.