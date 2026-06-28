14.5 W OUT! Raine breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Bosch gets forward and lifts a drive, but is brilliantly caught by Ackermann on the on side picking up the scraps of the dropped catch of McKinney.

14.4 2 Yorker, outside off. Bosch gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs.

13.5 W Yorker, outside off. Bosch gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs.

13.4 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Bosch pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

13.3 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bosch pushes forward and sweeps for a pair of runs behind square.

13.2 2 Good length from Parkinson, pitching outside leg and angled across. Bosch gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 2 runs back behind square.

13.1 . Good length from Parkinson, pitching outside off. Bosch pushes forward and eases a drive

12.6 W OUT! Two dismissals in a row! Short ball, outside off. Zafar Gohar pushes forward and plays a sloppy pull, and is caught by McKinney down the ground.

12.5 W OUT! Potts breaks through! Short of a length, outside off stump. Hollman goes back and slices a sloppy cut, and is caught by McKinney down the ground.

12.4 1 Yorker, on line. Bosch gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a run.

12.3 1 Full ball, on line. Hollman gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for one run.

12.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Bosch pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

12.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Hollman pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

11.6 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Hollman gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for a single run back through point.

11.5 1 Good line and length from Sowter. Bosch goes back and flicks a glance on the on side for one run.

11.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Hollman gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a run.

11.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Hollman goes back and finesses a glance

11.2 1 Good length from Sowter, pitching outside off. Bosch gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

11.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Sowter, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Bosch pushes forward and sweeps for four runs behind square.

10.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off but angled across the batter. Hollman goes back and hooks for four runs back behind square.

10.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Aldridge, pitching outside off. Hollman moves down the pitch and plays a pull for 6 runs.

10.4 1 Bosch plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

10.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Bosch gets on the front foot and eases a drive behind point for four runs.

10.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Hollman gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

10.1 4 DROPPED! Back of a length from Aldridge, outside off. Hollman goes back and outside edges behind point for 4 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by OG Robinson.

9.6 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Bosch moves down the pitch and defends

9.5 . Sowter comes over the wicket. Pitched up, outside off stump. Bosch gets on the front foot and drives

9.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump but angling across the batter. Hollman gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

9.3 . Sowter now coming around the wicket. Full ball, outside leg. Hollman gets forward and plays a poor sweep behind square.

9.2 1 Sowter now coming over the wicket to Bosch. Full, pitching outside off stump. Bosch gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

9.1 1 Good line and length. Hollman goes back and glances for a run on the on side.

8.6 W OUT! Aldridge gets the wicket! Over the wicket to de Caires, on a good length, outside off. He gets forward and pulls averagely, and is caught by G Clark back behind square.

8.5 4 And again! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. De Caires moves onto the front foot and drives poorly down the ground for four runs.

8.3 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Hollman moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run.

8.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Du Plooy shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

7.6 1 Full, on line. Du Plooy pushes forward and edges through point on the off side for 1 run.

7.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. De Caires advances down the pitch and flicks a glance behind square on the leg side for a single run.

7.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg once more. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and plays a mediocre sweep behind square for one run.

7.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs.

7.1 1 Full, outside off stump again. De Caires gets forward and drives averagely over the on side field for a single run.

6.6 1 Good length from Raine, outside off. De Caires gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

6.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Du Plooy pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

6.4 1 Potts now coming over the wicket to de Caires. Full, pitching outside off stump. De Caires gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

6.3 1 Keeper moves up to the stumps. Back of a length, outside off stump. Du Plooy goes back and glances for a run.

6.2 2 Potts now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs through the leg side field.

6.1 . Potts pitches one up, outside off. Du Plooy pushes forward and drives on the off side.

5.6 2 Back of a length from Aldridge, pitching outside off stump. De Caires goes back and cuts for 2 runs back behind point.

5.3 1 Dropped in short by Aldridge, pitching on a good line but angled across. Du Plooy backs away and cuts for 1 run.

5.2 4 Aldridge comes around the wicket to du Plooy. Short ball, on a good line. Du Plooy misses while trying a switch hit, and the ball flies away for four byes.

5.1 6 SIX! Aldridge pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Du Plooy pushes forward and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

4.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Geddes moves onto the back foot and guides a cut through point for a single run.

4.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Geddes moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

4.4 . Potts comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Potts, outside off. Geddes gets on the front foot, and is hit on the body while trying a pull

4.2 4 FOUR! Potts comes around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot and guides a square cut for four runs behind point.

4.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Geddes gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

3.6 1 On a good line and length from Parkinson once more. Geddes pushes forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

3.5 . On a good line and length. Geddes steps back but misses while attempting a cut

3.4 . Parkinson now coming around the wicket to Geddes. Good length from Parkinson, pitching outside off stump. Geddes moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

3.3 1 Pitched up, outside off. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the leg side field.

3.2 6 SIX! Parkinson pitches one up, on a good line. Du Plooy gets forward and lofts a reverse sweep for 6 runs back through point.

3.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Du Plooy pushes forward and defends on the off side.

2.6 1 Raine now coming around the wicket to du Plooy. Short, pitching outside off stump once more. Du Plooy moves down the pitch and drives for a run.

2.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Geddes goes back and guides a cut for 1 run.

2.4 W OUT! Raine breaks through! Dropped in short by Raine, pitching outside off stump. Boyle pushes forward and pulls, but is caught by Sowter

2.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Du Plooy gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for a run.

2.2 W OUT! Raine gets the wicket! Raine drops one in short, pitching outside off. Holden gets forward and pulls shakily, and is caught by Bedingham behind square.

2.1 . Good length from Raine, outside off stump. Holden gets forward and pulls

1.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Boyle gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

1.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Boyle pushes forward and sweeps for four runs behind square.

1.3 1 Good length from Parkinson, pitching outside off. Holden rocks back and cuts for a run.

1.2 . Good length from Parkinson, pitching outside off. Holden moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 . Good length from Parkinson, pitching outside off stump. Holden moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

0.6 . Back of a length from Potts, on leg stump and angling across Boyle. He pushes forward and pulls poorly

0.5 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across Boyle. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Potts, pitching outside off. Boyle pushes forward and plays a pull down the ground for 4 runs.

0.2 W OUT! Potts gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Cracknell gets forward and edges, and is caught by Parkinson back behind square.

0.1 2 Cracknell defends for a pair of runs.

19.6 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Around the wicket to Raine, full, outside off. He moves onto the front foot and skies a sloppy drive, and is caught by Geddes on the off side.

19.5 W OUT! Bosch breaks through! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Lees gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Cracknell

19.4 6 SIX! Free hit, and Lees makes the most of it. Full ball, outside off. Lees moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

19.4 nb No ball. Bosch now coming over the wicket to Lees. Full, outside off stump. Lees plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

19.4 1w Wide. Bosch now coming around the wicket. Pitching far outside off. Lees rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

19.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Ackermann pushes forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

19.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Ackermann pushes forward and drives for four runs on the leg side.

19.1 1 Lees brings up his hundred! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Lees goes back and slices a cut for 1 run back behind point.

18.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Ackermann gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs behind point.

18.5 1lb On a good line and length. Lees rocks back but misses while attempting a glance, resulting in one leg bye.

18.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Ackermann gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

18.3 4 FOUR MORE! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Ackermann gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Boyle costing two runs.

18.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ackermann gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

18.1 1 On a good line and length from Hollman. Lees rocks back and drives for one run.

17.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive, but is caught by Geddes on the on side.

17.5 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. OG Robinson gets forward and pulls for six runs.

17.4 1 Yorker, outside off. Lees gets on the back foot and defends averagely for one run on the off side.

17.3 4 FOUR! Very short, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Lees pushes forward and edges for four runs behind square.

17.2 1 Helm pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across. OG Robinson gets forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive for 1 run.

17.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Lees pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

16.6 . Good length, outside off. OG Robinson gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

16.6 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off.

16.5 4 And again! Length ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and plays a scoop behind point for four runs.

16.4 4 FOUR! Zafar Gohar comes around the wicket to OG Robinson. Full toss, outside leg and angling across. OG Robinson gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point for four runs.

16.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Lees gets on the front foot and drives poorly for one run on the on side.

16.2 . Zafar Gohar now coming over the wicket to Lees. Full ball, outside off stump once again. Lees moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

16.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump. OG Robinson pushes forward and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

15.6 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Lees pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs.

15.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Lees rocks back and edges

15.4 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump. Lees gets forward and lofts a pull for 6 runs back behind square.

15.4 1w Wide. Bosch comes around the wicket to Lees. Bosch drops one in short, pitching well outside off stump.

15.3 1 Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off stump once more. OG Robinson gets forward and punches a shaky drive for 1 run.

15.2 4 FOUR! Bosch now coming over the wicket to OG Robinson. On a good length, outside off stump. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

15.1 1 Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off stump. Lees moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

14.6 1 Zafar Gohar now coming over the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Lees gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

14.5 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. OG Robinson gets on the front foot and lofts a bad reverse sweep for a single run. MIDDLESEX appeal, but the umpire gives OG Robinson not out.

14.4 . Good line and length from Zafar Gohar. OG Robinson gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a reverse sweep

14.3 1 Good length, outside off. Lees pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

14.2 . Zafar Gohar now coming over the wicket to Lees. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Lees goes back and punches a drive

14.1 1 Good length from Zafar Gohar, pitching outside off again. OG Robinson rocks back and drives for a run on the off side.

13.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for one run.

13.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Lees pushes forward and edges for 1 run.

13.4 1 Back of a length, on line. OG Robinson moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind square for a run.

13.3 . Back of a length from Helm, outside off stump once more. OG Robinson rocks back and defends

13.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Helm, outside off again. OG Robinson moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

13.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Helm, outside off stump. Bedingham pushes forward and skies a wild drive, and is impressively caught by Morgan on the leg side.

12.6 1 Zafar Gohar now coming around the wicket to Bedingham. Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Bedingham gets forward and drives on the leg side for a single run.

12.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Lees moves onto the front foot and plays a poor drive for a single run on the off side.

12.4 . Zafar Gohar comes over the wicket to Lees. Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Lees rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

12.3 1 Good length from Zafar Gohar, pitching outside off once again. Bedingham goes back and cuts for 1 run.

12.2 2 Zafar Gohar now coming around the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Bedingham gets forward and glances on the on side for two runs.

12.1 1 Good length from Zafar Gohar, pitching outside off. Lees gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

11.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Bedingham gets on the front foot and lofts a pull for four runs back behind square.

11.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Lees moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut for a run.

11.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Bedingham gets on the front foot and pulls averagely behind square for a single run.

11.4 1w Wide. De Caires now coming around the wicket to Bedingham. Pitching far outside leg. Bedingham gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a pull. MIDDLESEX appeal, but the umpire gives Bedingham not out.

11.3 1 De Caires now coming over the wicket to Lees. On a good line and length. Lees gets on the front foot and pulls for a run.

11.3 1w Wide. De Caires pitches one up, too wide outside off. Lees gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

11.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching outside off. Lees gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

11.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Lees moves onto the front foot and pulls for four runs.

11.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

10.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bedingham gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Lees gets on the front foot and inside edges for one run behind square.

10.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump again. Lees moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

10.3 1 Good length from Hollman, pitching outside off. Bedingham pushes forward and punches a poor drive for a single run back behind point.

10.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Lees pushes forward and pulls for 1 run.

10.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Lees moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 2 runs.

9.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Lees moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre pull straight down the ground for one run.

9.5 . Good length from de Caires, outside off. Lees gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

9.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lees goes back and drives through the off side field.

9.3 1 De Caires comes around the wicket to Bedingham. Good length from de Caires, pitching outside leg and angled across. Bedingham gets on the back foot and tucks a glance down the ground for a single run.

9.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

9.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. McKinney moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

8.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Lees gets on the front foot and drives

8.5 4 And again! Back of a length, outside off stump but angling across the batter. Lees moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

8.4 4 FOUR! Boyle now coming around the wicket to Lees. Length ball, outside off stump. Lees goes back and plays a pull for four runs down the ground.

8.3 2 Fifty comes up for Lees! Good length, outside off. Lees goes back and drives for two runs on the off side.

8.2 . 0 runs

8.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Lees pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

7.6 1 Short, pitching outside off. Lees rocks back and pulls for a run.

7.5 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off. Lees pushes forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

7.4 1 Full, outside off. Lees moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

7.3 2 Back of a length, outside off. McKinney moves onto the back foot and glances behind square for two runs.

7.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. McKinney shuffles down the pitch and slices a square cut behind point for 4 runs.

7.1 . Length ball, outside off. McKinney gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.6 . De Caires pitches one up, pitching outside off. Lees moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a paddle

6.5 1 De Caires pitches one up, outside off stump. McKinney pushes forward and drives for a single run.

6.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Lees gets forward and plays a pull for a single run.

6.3 1 On a good length, outside off. McKinney rocks back and slices a cut for a single run.

6.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Lees moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

6.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Lees gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

5.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off. McKinney gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

5.5 1 On a good line and length from Bosch but angled across Lees. He pushes forward and glances for one run behind square on the on side.

5.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Lees rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

5.3 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Lees gets forward and plays a drive on the on side for 6 runs.

5.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Bosch, outside off stump. Lees gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.

5.1 . Good line and length from Bosch. Lees moves onto the back foot and defends

4.6 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. McKinney gets on the front foot and eases a drive

4.5 . Good line and length from Bosch. McKinney pushes forward and eases a drive

4.4 6 SIX! Short, outside leg and angling across McKinney. He moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for six runs back behind square.

4.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Lees moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run behind square.

4.2 4 DROPPED! Pitched up, outside off stump. Lees backs away and scoops sloppily for 4 runs behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Morgan. A really hard chance for Morgan there.

4.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Lees goes back but misses while trying to defend

3.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. McKinney rocks back and defends

3.5 1 Short, pitching outside off stump. Lees moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.

3.4 1 Morgan comes around the wicket. Back of a length, outside off once more. McKinney moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

3.3 W OUT! Morgan gets the wicket! Back of a length from Morgan, outside off stump. G Clark backs away and lofts a pull, but is caught by Bosch

3.2 4 FOUR! Morgan now coming over the wicket to G Clark. Short of a length, outside off. G Clark gets forward and pulls for four runs.

3.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off again. Lees gets on the front foot and plays a bad drive for a single run over the leg side field.

2.6 1 Bosch drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump. Lees gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

2.5 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. G Clark creates room and slices a cut for one run.

2.4 . Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off once again. G Clark steps away and drives shakily

2.3 2 Bosch drops one in short, outside off stump. G Clark moves onto the front foot and plays a pull back behind square for two runs. Tidy work in the field by Boyle saves a certain boundary.

2.2 1lb Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Lees advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance, resulting in a leg bye.

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Lees goes back and scoops for four runs back behind square.

1.6 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. G Clark creates room but swings and misses while trying a drive

1.5 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Helm, pitching outside off once again. G Clark gets on the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.

1.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Lees moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run through the on side field.

1.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. G Clark pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Bosch.

1.3 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching on leg. G Clark gets forward but swings and misses while trying a pull

1.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Lees gets forward and tucks a glance for 1 run.

1.1 2 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Lees moves onto the front foot and pulls sloppily for a pair of runs.

0.6 . Zafar Gohar comes around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. G Clark gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lees moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

0.4 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. G Clark moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. G Clark moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

0.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Lees moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground. Good work in the field by Hollman saves a certain boundary.