Results Score Middlesex vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 28.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Du Plooy Leusbatsman
|34
|21
|2
|2
|161.9
|Bosch Eathanall rounder
|27
|19
|3
|0
|142.11
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Parkinson Callumbowler
|3
|0
|20
|0
|6.67
|0
|0
|Potts Mattybowler
|3
|0
|18
|3
|6
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
14.5
W
OUT! Raine breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Bosch gets forward and lifts a drive, but is brilliantly caught by Ackermann on the on side picking up the scraps of the dropped catch of McKinney.
14.4
2
Yorker, outside off. Bosch gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs.
13.5
W
Yorker, outside off. Bosch gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs.