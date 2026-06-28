Results Score Middlesex vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 28.06.2026

T20

Old Deer Park

MID
MID

118

DUR
DUR

218

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Du Plooy Leusbatsman342122161.9
Bosch Eathanall rounder271930142.11
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Parkinson Callumbowler302006.6700
Potts Mattybowler30183600

Latest Highlights

14.5
W

OUT! Raine breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Bosch gets forward and lifts a drive, but is brilliantly caught by Ackermann on the on side picking up the scraps of the dropped catch of McKinney.

14.4
2

Yorker, outside off. Bosch gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs.

13.5
W

Yorker, outside off. Bosch gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs.

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