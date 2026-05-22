H2h Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026

T20

The County Ground

NOR
NOR

165

GLA
GLA

162

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan

First class, County Championship

NORNorthamptonshire

GLAGlamorgan

(96 ov.) 367/6

First class, County Championship

GLAGlamorgan

(28 ov.) 82/3

NORNorthamptonshire

185