Short of a length, on a good line once again. Douthwaite rocks back and plays a wild pull for 1 run.

Short of a length, on a good line. Douthwaite rocks back and drives sloppily past the bowler.

19.4 4

FOUR! 50 for Douthwaite with a boundary! Back of a length from Scrimshaw, pitching outside off stump. Douthwaite moves onto the back foot and edges for four runs back behind point.