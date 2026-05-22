Results Score Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026

T20

The County Ground

NOR
NOR

165

GLA
GLA

162

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Douthwaite Danielall rounder513415150
Smale Williamwicket keeper242440100
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Sanderson Benbowler402917.2520
Willey Davidall rounder4041110.2500

Latest Highlights

19.6
1

Short of a length, on a good line once again. Douthwaite rocks back and plays a wild pull for 1 run.

19.5
.

Short of a length, on a good line. Douthwaite rocks back and drives sloppily past the bowler.

19.4
4

FOUR! 50 for Douthwaite with a boundary! Back of a length from Scrimshaw, pitching outside off stump. Douthwaite moves onto the back foot and edges for four runs back behind point.

Read all highlights