Results Score Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Douthwaite Danielall rounder
|51
|34
|1
|5
|150
|Smale Williamwicket keeper
|24
|24
|4
|0
|100
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Sanderson Benbowler
|4
|0
|29
|1
|7.25
|2
|0
|Willey Davidall rounder
|4
|0
|41
|1
|10.25
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
1
Short of a length, on a good line once again. Douthwaite rocks back and plays a wild pull for 1 run.
19.5
.
Short of a length, on a good line. Douthwaite rocks back and drives sloppily past the bowler.
19.4
4
FOUR! 50 for Douthwaite with a boundary! Back of a length from Scrimshaw, pitching outside off stump. Douthwaite moves onto the back foot and edges for four runs back behind point.