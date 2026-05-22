19.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Douthwaite rocks back and plays a wild pull for 1 run.

19.5 . Short of a length, on a good line. Douthwaite rocks back and drives sloppily past the bowler.

19.4 4 FOUR! 50 for Douthwaite with a boundary! Back of a length from Scrimshaw, pitching outside off stump. Douthwaite moves onto the back foot and edges for four runs back behind point.

19.3 . On a good line and length from Scrimshaw. Douthwaite gets on the back foot and drives shakily on the leg side.

19.2 1b Short of a length, pitching outside off. Leonard gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut, and the ball runs away for 1 bye.

19.1 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length again. Crane rocks back and edges, and is caught by McManus

18.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length once more. Douthwaite rocks back and drives for 6 runs.

18.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Crane goes back and drives for 1 run.

18.4 2 Back of a length from Sanderson, outside off. Crane gets on the back foot and cuts for 2 runs behind point.

18.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Douthwaite gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

18.2 1 On a good line and length. Crane moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for a single run.

18.1 1 Good length, outside off once again. Douthwaite moves onto the back foot and drives shakily for 1 run down the ground.

17.6 2 Good length from Willey, outside off. Crane goes back and eases a poor drive for a pair of runs.

17.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Crane rocks back and guides a glance for four runs back behind point.

17.4 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Douthwaite gets forward and plays a shaky flick for a single run.

17.3 1 Good line and length from Willey. Crane rocks back and plays a poor flick for one run.

17.2 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across Douthwaite. He gets forward and flicks for one run back behind square.

17.1 1 Length ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Crane moves onto the front foot and leg glances behind square for a single run.

16.6 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Sales once again. Douthwaite moves onto the back foot and drives on the on side for 6 runs.

16.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Crane rocks back and drives down the ground for a run.

16.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length but angled across Crane. He goes back and drives for four runs.

16.3 . Yorker, pitching near leg stump. Crane gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

16.2 . On a good line and length from Sales again. Crane gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

16.1 1 Good line and length. Douthwaite rocks back and pulls for a run back behind square.

15.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Crane gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull

15.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Douthwaite gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for a single run.

15.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Crane goes back and drives averagely down the ground for 1 run.

15.3 . On a good line and length from Sanderson. Crane goes back and drives averagely

15.2 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Douthwaite gets on the back foot and defends for one run.

15.1 1 Good length from Sanderson, outside off stump. Crane gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

14.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Douthwaite rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

14.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! Good length from Scrimshaw, outside off stump. Douthwaite rocks back and eases a drive for six runs through the off side.

14.4 6 SIX! On a good line and length once more. Douthwaite goes back and edges back behind point for a half dozen runs.

14.3 . Good line and length from Scrimshaw. Douthwaite moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a drive

14.2 . Back of a length, on line. Douthwaite moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

14.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Douthwaite rocks back but misses while attempting a pull

14.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, on line but angled sharply across Douthwaite and down the leg side. He goes back but misses while trying a pull. Northamptonshire Steelbacks appeal, however Douthwaite is given not out.

13.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Crane rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 2 Good line and length from Harrison. Crane gets on the front foot and eases a drive for two runs on the off side.

13.3 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching on leg. Douthwaite pushes forward and plays a sweep for 6 runs behind square.

13.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Douthwaite gets on the back foot and plays a wild defensive stroke

13.1 1 On a good line and length. Crane gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

12.6 . On a good line and length from Scrimshaw once again. Douthwaite goes back and defends

12.5 1 Short ball, pitching on a good line. Crane gets on the back foot and edges for 1 run behind point.

12.4 W OUT! Scrimshaw gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Van der Gugten moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by McManus

12.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Douthwaite moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for one run.

12.2 1 On a good line and length from Scrimshaw. Van der Gugten pushes forward and flicks for a run.

12.1 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, on leg stump. Cooke pushes forward and flicks, but is caught by Kimber back behind square.

11.6 1 Back of a length from Harrison, on a good line. Cooke moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for 1 run.

11.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Douthwaite goes back and slices a poor cut for one run.

11.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Douthwaite moves onto the back foot and drives sloppily

11.3 1 Good line and length once again. Cooke gets on the front foot and defends for one run.

11.2 1 On a good line and length from Harrison again. Douthwaite pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

11.1 . On a good line and length from Harrison. Douthwaite gets on the front foot and defends

11.1 5w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

10.6 1 On a good line and length. Douthwaite rocks back and flicks behind square for one run.

10.5 . Good length from Sales, pitching outside off stump. Douthwaite gets forward and drives on the off side.

10.4 2 Good line and length from Sales. Douthwaite gets on the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs back behind square.

10.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Cooke pushes forward and cuts for one run.

10.2 . On a good line and length from Sales again. Cooke gets forward and inside edges. Northamptonshire Steelbacks appeal, but the umpire says not out.

10.1 1 Good line and length again. Douthwaite moves onto the back foot and flicks behind square for 1 run.

9.6 1 On a good line and length from Harrison. Douthwaite moves onto the back foot and slices a cut through point for one run.

9.5 . Good line and length from Harrison once more. Douthwaite moves onto the front foot and defends

9.4 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length. Smale moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Smale is on his way

9.3 1 Good length from Harrison, on leg stump and angling across Cooke. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

9.2 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Smale. He pushes forward and sweeps shakily back behind square for one run.

9.1 1 Good line and length from Harrison. Cooke pushes forward and punches a sloppy drive for 1 run down the ground.

9.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Cooke gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a flick. Northamptonshire Steelbacks appeal, but the umpire gives Cooke not out.

8.6 . Good line and length from Sales. Smale gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

8.5 . On a good line and length. Smale moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a flick. Northamptonshire Steelbacks appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

8.4 . Yorker, on line once more. Smale gets forward and flicks sloppily

8.3 1 Good line and length once more. Cooke gets on the back foot and finesses a mediocre glance for a run.

8.2 W OUT! Sales gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Sales. Dickson pushes forward but misses while attempting a flick. Northamptonshire Steelbacks appeal, the umpire agrees, and Dickson has to depart

8.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Dickson moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Dickson rocks back and flicks for 1 run.

7.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Dickson moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

7.4 2 Full ball, on a good line. Dickson gets forward and paddles back behind square for two runs.

7.3 W OUT! Harrison breaks through! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Kellaway. He gets forward and plays a reverse sweep, but is caught

7.2 2 Good line and length from Harrison once more. Kellaway gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

7.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Smale gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for a run.

6.6 1 Back of a length from Scrimshaw, on line once more. Smale goes back and plays a flick for a run.

6.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Smale rocks back and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

6.3 1 Good line and length from Scrimshaw. Kellaway gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

6.2 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Smale rocks back and glances behind point on the off side for one run.

5.6 . Good line and length from Sales once again. Smale rocks back and drives shakily

5.5 . On a good line and length from Sales. Smale rocks back and defends

5.4 1 On a good line and length from Sales once again. Kellaway pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

5.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line once more. Kellaway pushes forward and tucks a glance behind square on the on side for 4 runs.

5.2 . Back of a length from Sales, on line. Kellaway gets on the back foot and outside edges

5.1 1lb Pitched up, on line. Smale gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a ramp back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

4.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Smale. He goes back and flicks back behind square for a run.

4.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Kellaway gets forward and glances behind point on the off side for a run.

4.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length again. Kellaway gets forward and eases a drive behind point on the off side for four runs.

4.3 2 On a good line and length. Kellaway gets forward and edges for two runs behind point on the off side.

4.2 1 On a good line and length from Willey once again. Smale gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.

4.1 . On a good line and length from Willey. Smale pushes forward and punches a poor drive

3.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Smale rocks back and finesses a shaky glance for 1 run.

3.5 . On a good line and length from Sanderson. Smale gets on the back foot and drives sloppily

3.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Sanderson, pitching on a good line but angled far across Smale. He pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a glance

3.4 . Short, on a good line once more. Smale moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

3.2 . On a good line and length from Sanderson. Smale pushes forward and drives shakily

3.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Smale gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for four runs.

2.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Kellaway moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

2.5 W OUT! Willey breaks through! Good line and length from Willey. Ingram moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by McManus

2.4 . Good length from Willey, outside off stump. Ingram gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a glance

1.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Sanderson but angling across the batter. Smale moves onto the front foot and leg glances for four runs behind square.

1.4 1 On a good line and length from Sanderson. Ingram goes back and flicks a glance behind point on the off side for a single run.

1.3 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching on a good line. Carlson gets forward and flicks averagely, and is caught by Sales

1.2 . Good line and length once again. Carlson goes back and plays a flick

1.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Sanderson, on a good line but angling across. Carlson gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a glance

1.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Smale gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

0.6 . Good line and length from Willey. Carlson gets on the back foot and tucks a glance on the off side.

0.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Carlson gets forward and sweeps back behind square for a half dozen runs.

0.4 . Pitched up, on line. Carlson gets on the front foot and punches a wild drive

0.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Carlson moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the leg side.

0.2 2 Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Carlson goes back and edges for two runs back behind point.

0.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Carlson rocks back and finesses a glance

19.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Sanderson goes back and plays a ramp behind square on the leg side for 4 runs.

19.5 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. Sales moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for one run.

19.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Douthwaite, pitching outside off once more. Sales rocks back and drives for four runs.

19.3 . Yorker, outside off. Sales opts to let that one travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

19.2 . Full, outside off stump. Sales pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

19.1 2 Good line and length from Douthwaite again. Sales rocks back and drives shakily down the ground for two runs.

18.5 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Broad gets forward and drives shakily, and is caught down the ground.

18.4 2 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Broad gets on the front foot and drives shakily for 2 runs.

18.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Fazal Farooqi. Broad gets on the front foot and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.

18.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Sales moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

18.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Broad rocks back and drives shakily for one run.

17.6 . Back of a length from van der Gugten, outside off stump once more. Sales gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

17.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off. Sales moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

17.5 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Sales goes back and pulls for a couple of runs.

17.4 W OUT! Caught. Yorker, on leg stump and angled across the batter. McManus pushes forward and pulls averagely, and is caught

17.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off. McManus rocks back and punches a drive for six runs on the on side.

17.2 1 On a good line and length from van der Gugten once more. Broad moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for a run.

17.1 6 SIX! Back of a length from van der Gugten, on a good line. Broad goes back and pulls for 6 runs.

16.6 1 Good length from Fazal Farooqi, on leg stump and angling across. Broad gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

16.5 1 Good length from Fazal Farooqi, pitching on leg and angling across. McManus rocks back and punches a sloppy drive for a run.

16.4 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. McManus pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

16.4 1w Wide. Back of a length from Fazal Farooqi, pitching far outside leg. McManus moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

16.4 1w Wide. Fazal Farooqi drops one in short, on leg stump and angling sharply across the batter.

16.3 1 On a good line and length from Fazal Farooqi once more. Broad gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

16.2 1 On a good line and length from Fazal Farooqi. McManus moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for 1 run through the off side.

16.1 W OUT! Fazal Farooqi gets the wicket! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Harrison rocks back and punches a drive, but is caught down the ground.

15.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Harrison goes back and drives for one run through the off side field.

15.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Harrison rocks back but watches it pass through to the wicketkeeper untouched

15.4 2 Back of a length from Douthwaite, pitching outside off stump. Harrison moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 2 runs.

15.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Broad moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

15.2 . On a good line and length from Douthwaite. Broad moves onto the front foot and punches a mediocre drive

15.1 1 On a good line and length. Harrison rocks back and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

14.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Broad goes back and drives

14.5 1 On a good line and length once more. Harrison goes back and drives through the on side field for 1 run.

14.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Harrison goes back and pulls shakily

14.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Harrison gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a reverse sweep

14.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Harrison gets on the front foot and punches a wild drive

14.1 1 On a good line and length. Broad gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run back behind square.

13.6 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Harrison gets on the back foot and slices a cut back through point for 2 runs.

13.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on a good line. Harrison gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

13.4 . Back of a length, on a good line. Harrison gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

13.3 . On a good line and length from van der Gugten. Harrison rocks back and drives poorly

13.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Harrison gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

13.1 1 Good line and length. Broad gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

12.6 3 Length ball, pitching outside off. Broad gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for two runs.

12.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Broad gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs.

12.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Harrison rocks back and drives for one run.

12.3 1 Good line and length once again. Broad gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for a single run back behind point.

12.2 1 On a good line and length once again. Harrison gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

11.6 1 On a good line and length from Douthwaite. Broad moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a run.

11.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Douthwaite, outside off stump. Broad goes back and guides a cut behind point for four runs.

11.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length once more. Broad moves onto the back foot and flicks for 4 runs.

11.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Broad gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

11.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Harrison gets forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

11.1 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Douthwaite once again. McSweeney pushes forward and edges, and is caught down the ground.

10.7 1 Good line and length from Leonard once again. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

10.6 . Short of a length, on a good line. McSweeney goes back but makes no contact while attempting a pull

10.5 1 On a good line and length from Leonard once more. Broad goes back and drives through point on the off side for 1 run.

10.4 . Free hit. On a good line and length from Leonard. Broad goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull

10.3 nb No ball. On a good line and length. McSweeney moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a flick back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

10.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. McSweeney gets forward and drives on the on side for a run.

9.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

9.5 1 Good line and length. Broad moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

9.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. McSweeney gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.

9.3 W OUT! Run out. Good line and length from Kellaway once again. McSweeney gets forward and plays a flick for a run. Kimber is then run out.

9.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. McSweeney goes back and punches a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

9.1 1 Good line and length from Kellaway again. Kimber gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run on the leg side.

8.6 1 On a good line and length once again. Kimber gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run.

8.5 . Good line and length from Crane. Kimber pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

8.4 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. McSweeney goes back and eases a drive for a run on the on side.

8.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. McSweeney moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs through the off side field.

8.2 1 Good line and length again. Kimber gets forward and flicks averagely down the ground for a run.

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Crane once more. McSweeney pushes forward and drives averagely for one run through the on side field.

7.6 . On a good line and length again. Kimber moves onto the front foot and glances poorly

7.5 . Good line and length from Douthwaite once more. Kimber rocks back but makes no contact while trying to defend

7.4 W OUT! Douthwaite breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Willey gets on the front foot and drives shakily, and is remarkably caught by Leonard on the off side. What an extraordinary effort that was by Leonard!

7.3 1 Good line and length once more. McSweeney goes back and cuts for a single run back behind point.

7.2 2 Good line and length from Douthwaite. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and drives for a couple of runs.

7.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and punches a drive back through point.

6.6 1 Good line and length from Crane once more. McSweeney rocks back and drives for a single run.

6.5 1 Back of a length from Crane, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Willey gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

6.4 1 Good length from Crane, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. McSweeney goes back and plays a flick for one run.

6.3 1 Good line and length from Crane. Willey gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

6.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

6.1 . Good length from Crane, outside off stump. McSweeney gets on the front foot and drives shakily

6.1 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. McSweeney rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

5.6 . On a good line and length from Leonard once more. Willey rocks back and defends

5.5 . On a good line and length from Leonard once again. Willey gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 . Good line and length. Willey gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 4 And again! Back of a length, on line but angling across. Willey moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

5.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length again. Willey goes back and drives for four runs.

5.1 1 Good line and length once more. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

4.6 1 Good line and length from van der Gugten again. McSweeney rocks back and plays a flick behind square for a run.

4.5 1 Good line and length from van der Gugten again. Willey gets on the front foot and glances for a run behind point.

4.4 . Good length from van der Gugten, pitching outside leg. Willey goes back and guides a glance behind square on the leg side.

4.3 1 Back of a length, on line again. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

4.2 . Good line and length again. McSweeney moves onto the front foot and defends averagely

4.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. McSweeney pushes forward and drives

3.6 W OUT! Fazal Farooqi gets the wicket! Short ball, outside off. Vasconcelos gets on the back foot and glances poorly, and is caught by van der Gugten behind point.

3.5 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across McSweeney. He pushes forward and glances behind square on the on side for a run.

3.4 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. McSweeney gets on the front foot but misses while trying to defend

3.3 W OUT! Fazal Farooqi breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Lynn pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Carlson on the off side.

3.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Vasconcelos gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

3.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Vasconcelos gets forward and inside edges

2.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line once again. Lynn moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

2.5 . Back of a length from van der Gugten, on a good line once more. Lynn ducks out of the way

2.4 2 Good line and length. Lynn gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull back behind square, resulting in a pair of leg byes.

2.3 . On a good line and length once again. Lynn rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance

2.2 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Vasconcelos. He goes back and drives for a run.

2.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Lynn moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a single run on the off side.

1.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Lynn rocks back and plays a pull down the ground for 1 run.

1.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Vasconcelos gets on the front foot and flicks for one run back behind square.

1.4 4 FOUR! Leonard pitches one up, on line once again. Vasconcelos gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

1.3 1 Good line and length. Lynn moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

1.2 1 On a good line and length once again. Vasconcelos goes back and cuts behind point.

1.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Lynn gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

1.1 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angling across and down the leg side. Lynn rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

0.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Vasconcelos moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance behind point on the off side for four runs.

0.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Vasconcelos goes back and drives for 4 runs.

0.4 . Fazal Farooqi pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Vasconcelos gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Vasconcelos gets on the back foot and slices a cut for four runs.

0.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Lynn gets on the front foot and finesses a glance back behind square for one run.