Match details Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026

T20

The County Ground

NOR
NOR

165

GLA
GLA

162

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Glamorgan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 22, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersVasconcelos Ricardo, Lynn Chris, McSweeney Nathan, Willey David, James Kimber Louis Philip, Broad Justin, Harrison Calvin, McManus Lewis, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Procter Luke, Zaib Saif, Bartlett George, Guthrie Liam, Conway Harry
BenchBopara Ravi, Breetzke Matthew, Leech Dominic, Merwe Stuart Padraig van der, Pope Lloyd, Robinson Tim

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersSmale William, Carlson Kiran, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Ingram Colin, Dickson Sean, Cooke Chris, Douthwaite Daniel, van der Gugten Tim, Crane Mason, Leonard Ned, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Horton Alex, Hurle Henry Ellis, Byrom Eddie, Nicholls Callum Rhys, Franco Romano, Morris Ben
BenchBevan Thomas, Gorvin Andrew William, Harris James, Kerr Hayden, Root Billy, Wasim Imad

Venue Guide

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