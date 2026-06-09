15.6 4 FOUR! Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching outside off. Broad rocks back and slices a square cut for four runs.

15.5 1 Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Zaib gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Zaib advances and lifts a drive straight down the ground for four runs.

15.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

15.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Zaib gets on the back foot and cuts

15.2 . Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Zaib goes back and pulls

15.1 1 Full, pitching on leg. Broad pushes forward and flicks for one run.

14.6 . Full ball, on line. Zaib gets on the front foot and drives

14.5 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Allison, pitching outside off stump. Zaib goes back and cuts late back behind point for four runs.

14.4 W OUT! Allison finds a way through! Pitched up, on line. Willey moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a flick, the ball gets through, and Willey is bowled

14.3 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Broad gets forward and flicks for one run.

14.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Willey moves onto the front foot and skies a flick for 1 run back behind square.

14.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Willey goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

13.6 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Willey goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

13.5 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside leg once again. Willey pushes forward and plays a pull behind square for 6 runs.

13.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Willey pushes forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

13.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Finch, outside off. Willey gets on the front foot and plays a drive for six runs.

13.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Willey moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

13.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Willey gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

12.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Broad pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs behind point.

12.5 1 Usama Mir pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Willey moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a run.

12.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Broad gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

12.3 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Willey moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by D'Oliveira costing Worcestershire Rapids a single run.

12.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Usama Mir. Willey pushes forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs over the off side field.

12.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Willey goes back and lofts a pull for four runs.

11.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Willey gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

11.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Willey gets forward and lofts a pull for four runs.

11.4 1 Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Broad gets on the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

11.3 6 SIX! Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Broad gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

11.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Broad pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

11.1 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Broad creates room but makes no contact while attempting a drive

10.6 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Willey. He pushes forward and outside edges

10.5 . Usama Mir pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Willey moves onto the back foot and drives

10.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Willey goes back and eases a drive down the ground.

10.3 1 Usama Mir pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Broad goes back and drives for one run through the off side field.

10.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Broad rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

10.1 2 Length ball, outside off. Broad goes back and edges for a couple of runs.

9.6 . On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza again. Willey moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to defend

9.5 . On a good line and length. Willey gets forward and plays a flick

9.4 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Broad moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for a single run behind point.

9.3 2 Sikandar Raza pitches one up, outside off stump. Broad moves onto the back foot and drives for a pair of runs.

9.2 1 Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off. Willey goes back and drives for one run.

9.1 . Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Willey rocks back and punches a drive

8.6 1 Usama Mir pitches one up, pitching near leg stump. Willey gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.6 3w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Willey gets on the front foot and swings and misses while trying a leg glance, however it beats Roderick and runs away for 3 wides.

8.5 . Pitched up, on a good line. Willey moves onto the front foot and edges

8.4 . Good length, outside leg and angled across. Willey moves onto the back foot and pulls

8.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Willey gets on the back foot and drives down the ground.

8.2 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg. Broad gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance behind square for one leg bye.

8.1 1 Good line and length. Willey moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

7.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg. Willey goes back and tucks a leg glance behind square for a single run.

7.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Broad gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

7.4 . Full, outside off stump. Broad gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

7.3 1 Full, on a good line. Willey moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

7.2 1 Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Broad moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

7.1 W OUT! Sikandar Raza gets the wicket! Full, outside off stump once again. McSweeney gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Roderick

6.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. McSweeney gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

6.5 . Pitched up, on line. McSweeney gets forward and plays a wild paddle

6.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Willey moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

6.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and pulls down the ground for a single run.

6.2 . Good length from Usama Mir, pitching outside off stump. McSweeney goes back and defends

6.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line but angling across Willey. He moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a single run back behind square.

5.6 . Good length, outside off once again. McSweeney gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

5.5 . Good length, outside off. McSweeney pushes forward and drives

5.4 1 Full ball, outside off. Willey gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

5.3 1 Finch pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

5.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Willey rocks back and drives through point on the off side for one run.

5.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Finch, outside off stump once again. Lynn goes back and edges, and is caught by Cullen

4.6 4 FOUR MORE! Full, pitching outside off stump again. McSweeney gets on the front foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.

4.5 4 And another! Full, pitching outside off stump. McSweeney moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

4.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. McSweeney pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

4.3 . On a good length, outside off. McSweeney rocks back and drives

4.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length but angled across the batter. McSweeney rocks back and pulls for six runs back behind square.

4.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off but angled across the batter. McSweeney gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs behind square.

3.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line but angling across Lynn. He moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance behind square for four runs.

3.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump but angling across. Lynn gets forward but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

3.4 1 On a good line and length. McSweeney moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

3.4 1w Wide. Pitched up, outside off stump but angling far across McSweeney. He moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

3.3 W OUT! Finch breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Vasconcelos gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Allison down the ground.

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Finch, pitching outside leg and angled across Vasconcelos. He rocks back and pulls for six runs.

3.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Vasconcelos moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a cut

2.6 . Yorker, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Lynn moves onto the front foot and edges

2.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Taylor. Lynn moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive over the leg side field for 6 runs.

2.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Taylor, pitching outside off once again. Lynn gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

2.3 6 And again! Back of a length, outside off once more. Lynn goes back and pulls for 6 runs.

2.2 6 And another! Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Lynn pushes forward and drives straight down the ground for a half dozen runs.

2.1 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Lynn rocks back and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

1.6 1 Good length, outside off. Lynn gets on the front foot and punches a sloppy drive through the off side for a run.

1.5 . Good length from Allison, outside off stump. Lynn gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 1w Wide. On a good line but angling sharply across Lynn and down the leg side. He moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

1.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Lynn moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

1.4 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside leg. Lynn gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

1.3 . Good length from Allison, outside off stump but angled across Lynn. He rocks back, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull

1.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Lynn pushes forward and defends

1.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Vasconcelos moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

0.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Lynn pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

0.5 . Good line and length from Taylor. Lynn gets on the front foot and defends

0.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Lynn rocks back and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

0.3 . Good length from Taylor, outside off stump. Lynn pushes forward and defends

0.2 1 Good line and length from Taylor. Vasconcelos gets on the back foot and pulls for a run back behind square.

0.1 . Taylor pitches one up, on line. Vasconcelos gets forward and defends

17.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off stump. Brookes rocks back and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Willey down the ground.

17.5 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run back behind square.

17.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Brookes gets forward and plays a sweep for one run behind square.

17.3 1 On a good length, on leg stump. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and sweeps sloppily behind square for a run.

17.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

17.1 1 CHANCE! Pitched up, on line again. Brookes gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive for one run. A run out chance but Worcestershire Rapids survive the attempt from Sales's throw.

16.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Sikandar Raza gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

16.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Brookes gets on the front foot and inside edges for one run.

16.4 2 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Brookes gets forward and drives for a pair of runs on the on side.

16.3 6 And another! Free hit, and Brookes makes the most of it. Sanderson pitches one up, outside off once again. Brookes moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive down the ground for six runs.

16.3 nb FOUR! No ball. Full toss, pitching outside off. Brookes pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

16.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off again. Brookes pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

16.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets forward and drives sloppily for 1 run.

15.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Brookes gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for four runs.

15.5 W OUT! Willey gets the wicket! Good line and length again. Hose moves onto the front foot and plays a poor drive, and is caught by Harrison down the ground.

15.4 1 Yorker, on a good line once again. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

15.3 4 FOUR! Short, on a good line. Sikandar Raza rocks back and skies a hook for 4 runs behind square.

15.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on leg. Sikandar Raza gets forward and skies a sweep back behind square for six runs.

15.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive

14.6 1 Sanderson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

14.6 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump.

14.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Hose moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

14.4 1 Full ball, outside off. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

14.3 4 FOUR! Sanderson pitches one up, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza rocks back and cuts behind point for four runs.

14.2 1 Sanderson pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Hose moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

14.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Hose pushes forward and punches a drive behind point.

13.6 1 Harrison pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Hose shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

13.5 1 Pitched up, outside off. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

13.4 1 Harrison pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Hose pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

13.3 1 Good line and length from Harrison but angling across the batter. Sikandar Raza goes back and drives down the ground for one run.

13.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and punches a drive

13.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 1 Good length from Sales, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and drives shakily for a single run.

12.5 1lb Sales pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Hose pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive, resulting in one leg bye.

12.5 5w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Hose gets forward and swings and misses while attempting a pull, but it beats the wicketkeeper and flies to the boundary for 5 wides.

12.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and flicks behind square for 1 run.

12.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Hose goes back and pulls sloppily for 1 run.

12.2 2 Sales pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and eases a drive back behind point for two runs.

12.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Sikandar Raza gets forward but misses while trying a drive

12.1 . Full, outside leg. Sikandar Raza gets forward and eases a drive

11.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Hose goes back and defends for one run.

11.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and flicks a glance back behind point for one run.

11.4 2 On a good length, outside off. Sikandar Raza rocks back and edges for 2 runs behind point. Good work in the field by Sanderson prevents a boundary.

11.3 . 0 runs

11.2 1 Good line and length from Harrison but angling across the batter. Hose moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

11.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for a single run.

10.6 1 Sales pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and drives through the off side for a run.

10.5 1 Good length from Sales, outside off stump again. Hose moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

10.4 1 Sales pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Sikandar Raza gets forward and drives for a run.

10.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off once again. Roderick pushes forward and outside edges, and is brilliantly caught by Zaib behind point.

10.2 1 Good length from Sales, pitching outside off. Hose pushes forward and drives for a single run.

10.2 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Hose pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

10.1 W OUT! Sales gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. D'Oliveira goes back and lofts a pull, but is caught by Bartlett

9.6 1 Good length from Scrimshaw, pitching outside off stump again. D'Oliveira pushes forward and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

9.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once more. D'Oliveira gets forward and punches a drive for four runs.

9.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Roderick pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

9.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Scrimshaw, pitching outside off stump. Roderick goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

9.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and skies a scoop back behind square for a run.

9.1 . Pitching on a good line and length but angling across D'Oliveira. He pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

9.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside off.

8.6 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Roderick moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

8.5 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Roderick gets forward and drives for a pair of runs through the off side field. The ball is misfielded by Willey costing a run.

8.4 4 And another! On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Roderick gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

8.3 4 And another! Pitching on a good line and length but angling across Roderick. He rocks back and lofts a scoop back behind square for four runs.

8.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once again. Roderick pushes forward and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

8.1 . Good length, outside off once again. Roderick defends

7.6 2 Good length from Harrison, outside off stump. D'Oliveira moves onto the back foot and cuts for two runs back through point.

7.5 . Harrison pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. D'Oliveira gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive

7.4 1 Full, on a good line. Roderick pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

7.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Roderick pushes forward and drives

7.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Roderick moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

7.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Roderick. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 2 runs.

6.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Roderick pushes forward and glances for a single run.

6.4 . Zaib pitches one up, pitching outside off again. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and defends

6.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off again. D'Oliveira pushes forward and defends

6.2 1 Zaib pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Roderick gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

6.1 1 Full, outside off once more. D'Oliveira gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

5.6 2 Full, outside off stump once more. Roderick moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs.

5.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. D'Oliveira gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

5.4 1 Full, outside off. Roderick gets forward and outside edges for one run.

5.3 . On a good line and length from Sales but angling across the batter. Roderick goes back and eases a drive on the off side.

5.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Roderick advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.

5.1 . Good length from Sales, pitching outside off stump. Roderick gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

4.6 . Full, on a good line. D'Oliveira creates space and punches a drive

4.5 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Roderick. He moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a sweep for a run back behind square.

4.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. D'Oliveira rocks back and glances for one run back behind point.

4.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Roderick moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

4.2 . Good line and length from Willey once again. Roderick moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop

4.1 1 On a good line and length but angling across D'Oliveira. He pushes forward and lofts a flick back behind square for a single run.

3.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Roderick gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 2 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Roderick gets on the back foot and drives for 2 runs on the off side.

3.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Roderick gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

3.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Roderick gets forward and edges behind point.

3.2 1 On a good length, outside off again. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and finesses a glance behind point for a single run.

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side.

2.6 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Roderick pushes forward and defends

2.5 . Good length from Willey, pitching outside off stump. Roderick gets forward and drives

2.4 . Good line and length once again. Roderick gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive

2.3 . On a good line and length from Willey. Roderick moves onto the front foot and defends

2.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Roderick gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

2.1 W OUT! Willey breaks through! On a good length, outside off. Kashif Ali pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Scrimshaw down the ground.

1.6 1 On a good line and length from Sanderson but angled across Kashif Ali. He pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for one run.

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Kashif Ali goes back and punches a drive

1.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 2 Good length, outside off stump. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and pulls for a pair of runs.

1.2 . Good length, outside off. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and defends

1.1 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off but angling across Kashif Ali. He goes back and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

0.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. D'Oliveira gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for four runs behind point on the off side.

0.5 . Good line and length from Willey. D'Oliveira gets forward and defends

0.4 . Good length, outside off again. D'Oliveira gets forward and defends

0.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. D'Oliveira gets forward and drives down the ground.

0.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. D'Oliveira pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.